Salisbury, MA

Police Search For Robbery Suspect After Chase, Crash In Salisbury

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 7 days ago

SALISBURY (CBS) – Police are searching for a robbery suspect who fled after crashing during a pursuit in Salisbury Monday. Brandon Simmons, 34, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, is wanted in robberies in York, Maine and Newburyport.

A Salisbury Police officer stopped Simmons in a van just before 5 p.m. Simmons allegedly struck the officer in the face before speeding off.

Police began pursuing Simmons and were joined by Seabrook officers and Massachusetts State Police. Simmons ran away after the van he was driving crashed into a pickup truck on Route 110 in Salisbury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pJZJr_0cjTwiHn00

Police say Brandon Simmons was driving this white van when he sped away from police Monday. (WBZ-TV)

Police said the pursuit was ended before the crash occurred. The driver of the truck that the van crashed into was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F62lr_0cjTwiHn00

A bank robbery suspect crashed after a chase in Salisbury Monday. (WBZ-TV)

Police searched for the suspect in the area of Route 1 and Pleasant Street for several hours Monday night, but did not find him. Residents were asked to use caution and call 911 if they see anyone suspicious.

Police in York, Maine said the suspect told workers at the Bangor Savings Bank that he had a bomb during the robbery on Monday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZY8v_0cjTwiHn00

Police say this is Brandon Simmons during a bank robbery in York, Maine. (Image credit: York Maine Police)

After the crash, the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad searched the van and a motel room linked to the suspect and no explosives were found.

Simmons is described as white, approximately six feet tall with a thin build, wearing a grey black and blue camouflage style sweatshirt, black pants, dark mask, ski hat and gloves.

He is also possibly linked to a robbery at a CVS pharmacy in Newburyport on Saturday.

