Chow Down At Gino’s Pizza & Spaghetti, The Pizza Joint Only Found In West Virginia
Sixty years ago, a new pizza restaurant opened its doors in a little shop in Huntington. The name? Gino’s Pizza & Spaghetti House. If you recognize that moniker (and if you’ve spent any time in West Virginia, it’s likely that you will), then you already know that the little Huntington pizza shop that opened in 1961 was a resounding success.
Have you ever eaten at Gino's? What's your go-to order? Here's to another 60 years (and more), Gino's Pizza & Spaghetti House, from your friends at Only In West Virginia! Apparently, we West Virginians have no trouble keeping our favorite Italian restaurants in business – Leonoro's is another Italian place that's been serving up authentic Italian food for over 100 years.
Address: Gino's Pizza & Spaghetti House, 4116 1st Ave, Nitro, WV 25143, USA
