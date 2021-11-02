CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Chow Down At Gino’s Pizza & Spaghetti, The Pizza Joint Only Found In West Virginia

By Cristy
Only In West Virginia
Only In West Virginia
 7 days ago

Sixty years ago, a new pizza restaurant opened its doors in a little shop in Huntington. The name? Gino’s Pizza & Spaghetti House. If you recognize that moniker (and if you’ve spent any time in West Virginia, it’s likely that you will), then you already know that the little Huntington pizza shop that opened in 1961 was a resounding success.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=101Sph_0cjSoSpI00
Gino's Pizza & Spaghetti House is a West Virginia staple. Serving up all sorts of tasty Italian dishes, Gino's has captured our hearts through our stomachs here in the Mountain State.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LoPbh_0cjSoSpI00
At Gino's, the menu options feel almost endless.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LvADe_0cjSoSpI00
You can get Italian staples like spaghetti and pizza here.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13YRY6_0cjSoSpI00
You can spring for a salad.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aIqLl_0cjSoSpI00
You can try something new, like pepperoni pizza bread.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J3tI6_0cjSoSpI00
And of course, you MUST save room for dessert. Cinnamon breadsticks, anyone?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19haZy_0cjSoSpI00
As tasty and as popular as Gino's is, you might expect it to be found everywhere - but it's not. It's our own, exclusive, West Virginia secret. That's right, you can only find Gino's Pizza & Spaghetti House restaurants right here in Mountaineer Country.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gSgZH_0cjSoSpI00
But we're okay with having complete claim on Gino's right here in the Mountain State. We definitely don't have any trouble keeping such a delicious secret all to ourselves!

To learn more and find a location near you, visit Gino’s Pizza & Spaghetti House’s official website. Have you ever eaten at Gino’s? What’s your go-to order? Here’s to another 60 years (and more), Gino’s Pizza & Spaghetti House, from your friends at Only In West Virginia! Apparently, we West Virginians have no trouble keeping our favorite Italian restaurants in business – Leonoro’s is another Italian place that’s been serving up authentic Italian food for over 100 years.

Address: Gino's Pizza & Spaghetti House, 4116 1st Ave, Nitro, WV 25143, USA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Only In West Virginia

The Island Loop Trail In West Virginia Takes You From Sandstone Falls Into The Forest And Back

Do you ever have trouble agreeing on where to hike because you can’t decide (either in your own mind or among your hiking partners) whether you want to tromp through the beautiful forests of West Virginia or whether you’d rather get some of the Mountain State’s famous waterfront views? Here’s a trail that lets you […] The post The Island Loop Trail In West Virginia Takes You From Sandstone Falls Into The Forest And Back appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
Only In West Virginia

The Longest Snow Tubing Run In West Virginia Can Be Found At Canaan Valley Resort State Park

Winter may be a season with less daylight and chillier temperatures, but we’re of the opinion that it’s also one of the most magical times to experience West Virginia. As the snow begins to fall, residents of The Mountain State will begin to find themselves eager to get outdoors and enjoy all of the fresh […] The post The Longest Snow Tubing Run In West Virginia Can Be Found At Canaan Valley Resort State Park appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
Only In West Virginia

West Virginia Was Just Named A Top 10 World Travel Destination For 2022

The worldwide travel brand Lonely Planet just released a new book titled Lonely Planet’s Best In Travel 2022. Within the pages of this brand-new, much anticipated work, Lonely Planet lists the 10 best countries, regions, and cities to visit on all of Planet Earth for the year 2022. Of the 30 destinations featured in this […] The post West Virginia Was Just Named A Top 10 World Travel Destination For 2022 appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
City
Nitro, WV
Huntington, WV
Food & Drinks
State
West Virginia State
Huntington, WV
Lifestyle
Only In West Virginia

The Christmas Lights Road Trip Through West Virginia That’s Nothing Short Of Magical

In case you were looking for the perfect way to celebrate the holidays this year, this road trip will take you to see the best Christmas lights in West Virginia. There are light displays all over the state which really emphasize the beauty of the season. Rather than just seeing one or two holiday displays, […] The post The Christmas Lights Road Trip Through West Virginia That’s Nothing Short Of Magical appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
Only In West Virginia

This Isolated West Virginia Gas Station Serves Up Some Unexpectedly Delicious Food

It’s no secret that West Virginians love a good meal – especially a good, traditional mountain meal. Soup beans and cornbread, anyone? But while that’s public knowledge to just about anyone from the Mountain State, here’s something that’s less well known: there’s an isolated little gas station tucked away along Interstate 77 outside of Beckley that serves up some of the most unexpectedly tasty comfort food in all of West Virginia.
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizzeria#Food Drink#West Virginians#Italian
Only In West Virginia

Don’t Miss The Giant Dinosaur Robots Coming To West Virginia This Fall

There are certain times in life when the average person knows the most about dinosaurs – when they’re around 5 years old and then again when their kids (or grandkids) are. If you are in one of those seasons, or know someone who is, then you absolutely don’t want to miss a huge event coming to Charleston, West Virginia this fall: Jurassic Quest.
Only In West Virginia

There’s No Restaurant In The World Like This One In West Virginia

West Virginia has a great variety of unique restaurants, but the Mountain Creek Restaurant in Pipestem Resort State Park is especially extraordinary for how you get there. Let’s take a look at one of the most unique restaurants in West Virginia. Mountain Creek Restaurant is only open from mid-May through the end of October and […] The post There’s No Restaurant In The World Like This One In West Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
RESTAURANTS
Only In West Virginia

The Story Behind This Haunted Island In West Virginia Is Truly Creepy

Blennerhassett, West Virginia is an island that is full of tales of treason, tragedy, and heartbreak. The island just might be haunted by a troubled ghost who longs to reunite with her family. Read on to find out more about this haunted island in West Virginia. Have you visited this haunted island in West Virginia? […] The post The Story Behind This Haunted Island In West Virginia Is Truly Creepy appeared first on Only In Your State.
PARKERSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In West Virginia

These 7 Unique Restaurants In West Virginia Will Give You An Unforgettable Dining Experience

Every once in a while, I’ll be really craving something other than the ordinary food that we typically eat. This list absolutely hits the nail on the head with unusual and unique places that I could go to! So next time you’re feeling something different, check out any of these amazing unique restaurants in West […] The post These 7 Unique Restaurants In West Virginia Will Give You An Unforgettable Dining Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.
CHARLESTON, WV
Only In West Virginia

You Can’t Beat The Prices Or The Quality Of The Groceries At Jackson’s Meat Shop In West Virginia

There’s something so satisfying about supporting a local business… especially when that local business’s prices are comparable to their national competitors and the quality of that local business’s products is far superior. That sort of scenario is exactly what you’ll find at Jackson’s Meat Shop in Summersville, West Virginia: local groceries of unrivaled quality at unbeatable prices. Now if that isn’t a win-win-win, we don’t know what is!
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Only In West Virginia

Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Mountain Town In West Virginia

There’s perhaps no better time than autumn to get out and explore the mountain state. And this fall, consider a trip to southern West Virginia’s Logan County, to explore the historic Appalachian Mountain town of Logan, West Virginia. To learn more about all there is to see and do in Logan, visit the West Virginia […] The post Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Mountain Town In West Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
Only In West Virginia

There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Tunnel Of Trees You’ll Find On Red Spruce Knob In West Virginia

Tree tunnels are magical places, and that might be especially true in West Virginia. Here, in the rugged Appalachian Mountains, meandering trails wind through towering trees. Sunlight trickles down through a lofty canopy. The forest floor stays soft and damp, shaded by such faithful, protective, towering sentinels. Moss, spongy and verdant, thrives. Yes, these are […] The post There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Tunnel Of Trees You’ll Find On Red Spruce Knob In West Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
Only In West Virginia

The 101-Ounce Margarita Tower At El Ranchito Grill & Bar In West Virginia Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious

If you love Mexican food, then you’ll eat up the restaurant scene in West Virginia. We’ve got hundreds (thousands?) of highly rated Mexican eateries plating up all sorts of delicious flavor combinations across the Mountain State. And if you’re springing for a massive plate of Mexican food from one of our local restaurants, then you know you’ve also got to spring for Mexican food’s perfect companion: the margarita.
RESTAURANTS
Only In West Virginia

Only In West Virginia

5K+
Followers
548
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In West Virginia is for people who LOVE the Mountain State. We publish one West Virginia article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy