Chow Down At Gino’s Pizza & Spaghetti, The Pizza Joint Only Found In West Virginia

Sixty years ago, a new pizza restaurant opened its doors in a little shop in Huntington. The name? Gino’s Pizza & Spaghetti House. If you recognize that moniker (and if you’ve spent any time in West Virginia, it’s likely that you will), then you already know that the little Huntington pizza shop that opened in 1961 was a resounding success.

Gino's Pizza & Spaghetti House is a West Virginia staple. Serving up all sorts of tasty Italian dishes, Gino's has captured our hearts through our stomachs here in the Mountain State.

At Gino's, the menu options feel almost endless.

You can get Italian staples like spaghetti and pizza here.

You can spring for a salad.

You can try something new, like pepperoni pizza bread.

And of course, you MUST save room for dessert. Cinnamon breadsticks, anyone?

As tasty and as popular as Gino's is, you might expect it to be found everywhere - but it's not. It's our own, exclusive, West Virginia secret. That's right, you can only find Gino's Pizza & Spaghetti House restaurants right here in Mountaineer Country.

But we're okay with having complete claim on Gino's right here in the Mountain State. We definitely don't have any trouble keeping such a delicious secret all to ourselves!

To learn more and find a location near you, visit Gino’s Pizza & Spaghetti House’s official website. Have you ever eaten at Gino’s? What’s your go-to order? Here’s to another 60 years (and more), Gino’s Pizza & Spaghetti House, from your friends at Only In West Virginia! Apparently, we West Virginians have no trouble keeping our favorite Italian restaurants in business – Leonoro’s is another Italian place that’s been serving up authentic Italian food for over 100 years.

Address: Gino's Pizza & Spaghetti House, 4116 1st Ave, Nitro, WV 25143, USA