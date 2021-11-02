CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

November 2021

By Laurinburg Exchange
City Council

November 1, 2021 Laurinburg Exchange 0

Break-in

November 1, 2021 Laurinburg Exchange 0

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lee’s Mill Road reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had forced entry into the residence through a front window, causing $450 in damage. Nothing was reported missing. LAURINBURG — Locklear Farms on X-Way Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday...
LAURINBURG, NC
Christmas comes to downtown

City of Laurinburg Public Works crews worked to assemble the Christmas Tree that will sit in the Laurinburg art garden at the corner of Church and Main Street throughout the holidays. The workers looked to be almost finished putting it together around 12:30 p.m. JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange.
LAURINBURG, NC
Ritz raises more than $60,000

LAURINBURG — Saturday night’s 28th annual Scotland Memorial Foundation “Putting on the Ritz: A Gala of Giving” raised thousands of dollars in a matter of minutes. The virtual event saw many from the community and beyond donating to the “Fund the Need,” which raised more than $60,000 in less than 30 minutes. This year’s “Fund the Need” went toward the “Free Mammogram Screening Program,” which helps provide free mammogram screening to women who are unable to afford the costs associated with getting a regular mammogram.
LAURINBURG, NC
***
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
We saw you recently …

… crossing South Main Street in Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Exchange will be looking for you at community events and random locations around Scotland County, and the ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will be presented each day. You might get caught by our cameras, and if you’d like an emailed copy of this photo, send an email request to [email protected] If you do that, you will win a free month’s subscription to The Laurinburg Exchange — so keep watching.
LAURINBURG, NC
Cox returns to Scotland Physicians Network

LAURINBURG – Access to primary care is increasing with the addition of Physician Assistant Mike Cox, who will rejoin the teams at Harris Family Practice and Maxton Family Practice effective Thursday. Cox received his undergraduate degree at Western Carolina University and is a graduate of New York Institute of Technology...
LAURINBURG, NC
First dirt is turned on new community center

LAUREL HILL — Scotland County government officials joined together on Friday to “move some dirt” and officially kick off the process to start building the new Laurel Hill Community Center. In January 2020, Laurel Hill residents banded together and attended a Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting to speak on...
LAUREL HILL, NC
Crimestoppers should be a valuable tool

It’s been a long and winding road, but Scotland County finally has Crimestoppers up and running. After many starts and stops thanks to a quirky telephone number, the program officially kicked off on Monday after being absent for the better part of a decade. We will start by applauding the...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Challenges mount for East Laurinburg

EAST LAURINBURG — The uphill challenges continue to mount for East Laurinburg. For now, the town council in East Laurinburg remains in control of decisions necessary to operate the town of about 300 — except for its finances — and a slate of newly elected officials are waiting in the wings to find out if they will have a town to lead.
LAURINBURG, NC
Your chance to get free food

To the readers of The Laurinburg Exchange: Here is your chance. No, not to just get free food. Despite what the headline here might imply, the food is merely an incentive to do something that could have a far larger impact. Besides, receiving free food has been common over the past 18 months, with organizations like Church Community Services and churches like Bright Hopewell giving boxes of food to those in need because of COVID.
LAURINBURG, NC
State votes to take over East Laurinburg

RALEIGH — Due to years of what has been described as “futile efforts to help a resistant East Laurinburg to correct major bookkeeping, banking and auditing deficiencies,” the Local Government Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to impound the Scotland County town’s books and assume full control of the town’s finances. The...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Scotland Regional Hospice to hold virtual candlelight memorial

LAURINBURG — For the second year in a row, Scotland Regional Hospice will hold its annual candlelight memorial service virtually rather than in its typical in-person format. The service, which will be streamed on the organization’s website and Facebook page on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m., will honor and remember those lives that have been lost over the last year.
LAURINBURG, NC
Veterans to be honored during worship service

LAURINBURG — As Veteran’s Day approaches, celebrations and memorials have begun to be planned. One of the first is being held at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg. “We have a great lineup planned for our worship service on Sunday,” said the Rev. Garland Pierce. “We invite everyone, especially...
LAURINBURG, NC
LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering to a motor vehicle on Airbase Road that occurred Tuesday. The victim’s vehicle window had been smashed and $300 taken from the car. LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle that...
LAURINBURG, NC
Health department makes 24 inspections

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed a total of 24 inspections of area food service locations during the month of October. Following are the results of those inspections, including date of inspection, site, location and final grade. Specific violations are not listed. — Oct. 5: Shaw Academy Cafeteria,...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Mr. McBogle found safe and returned home

LAURINBURG — Mr. McBogle has been found. The Laurinburg Exchange’s resident and iconic ghost was on the loose over the last several weeks, but his wafting through the airwaves came to and end on Halloween weekend when Alice Brown and her two children — Alivia, 8, and Drew, 5 — located Mr. McBogle near the Scotland County Memorial Library.
LAURINBURG, NC
LUMBERTON — The case of a former Public Schools of Robeson County employee who faces charges related to the alleged assault of a student was continued Monday. The case against Charles Eugene Davis II, of Spring Lake, was continued in Robeson County District Court, making it the third continuance since a June 30 hearing. He is charged with assault on a child under the age of 12 and misdemeanor child abuse, according to court records and information from the Robeson County Detention Center.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
LUMBERTON — The work to divert people suffering with substance use disorders to rehab programs instead of jail cells continues through a partnership between the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office. The Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program started in May, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Hollis McNeill, the program’s...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
A focuson 2020murder

LAUREL HILL — It’s been nearly a year since a body was found in a remote area of Laurel Hill and detectives with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office are still looking for answers. It was on Dec. 17, 2020, around 9:35 p.m. that deputies arrived on the scene at Cliff...
LAUREL HILL, NC
Habitat to provide free lunch to veterans

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Habitat For Humanity Restore will be honoring veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11, by giving out free chili beans. “We have been doing this type of event every year since I started here in 2016. Last year we served hot dogs,” said Executive Director Chris Carpenter. “It is just a way for us to show them that we support and appreciate their service to our country.”
LAURINBURG, NC
