Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) today announced that a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Flyers Energy Group (“Flyers”) from the Dwelle family, who have been engaged in the petroleum marketing industry for more than 40 years. The total purchase price for the acquisition will be approximately $775 million, of which $675 million will be paid at closing, consisting of cash and at the company’s option, up to $50 million of World Fuel Services common stock. The remaining $100 million will be paid in equal installments over the two years following completion of the transaction. The transaction will be principally funded with cash-on-hand with the balance drawn from the company’s revolving credit facility.

INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO