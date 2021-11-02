CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Fabrinet (FN) Tops Q1 EPS by 12c, Offers Q2 Guidance

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) reported...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

A Look At Upcoming IPOs For The Week

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) becomes publicly listed starting on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cowen Starts GitLab Inc (GTLB) at Outperform

Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood initiates coverage on GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) with a Outperform rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streetinsider Premium#Nyse
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Downgrades Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft downgraded Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ: TYRA) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst Curtis Nagle downgraded Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Needham & Company Upgrades Cognex (CGNX) to Buy

Needham & Company analyst James Ricchiuti upgraded Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Stifel Upgrades eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (EFTR) to Buy

Stifel analyst Benjamin J. Burnett upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Double Upgrades Qualys (QLYS) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty upgraded Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) from Underweight to Overweight with a price target of $160.00 (from $110.00). The analyst comments "Qualys has been the most profitable SaaS company for quite some time, but it had struggled with topline growth. Finally, it appears after a couple years of investment in product innovation that growth is inflecting upwards. Management is about to step on the gas in terms of sales and marketing investment, which will pressure operating margins, but our data science model shows the overwhelming preference for topline growth in valuations and we believe that can cause the stock to outperform from current levels. The improvement in topline growth has occurred even as the company fell behind on sales hiring and of course that can be a risk to the improvement, but we believe the risk/reward set up compensates investors appropriately."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) Misses Q3 EPS by 86c, Offers Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.83), $0.86 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $479.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $482.32 million. GUIDANCE:. TPI Composites,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) Tops Q1 EPS by 9c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICMB) reported Q1 EPS of $0.23, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.48 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.23 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

ViaSat (VSAT) Tops Q2 EPS by 27c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ViaSat (NASDAQ: VSAT) reported Q2 EPS of $0.34, $0.27 better than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $701.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) Tops Q3 EPS by 16c, Raises Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.50, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $788.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $663.3 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Deckers Brands (DECK) Misses Q2 EPS by 35c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK) reported Q2 EPS of $3.66, $0.35 worse than the analyst estimate of $4.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $721.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $765.91 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c, Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.18, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $301.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $283.52 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Hanger, Inc. (HNGR) Tops Q3 EPS by 12c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hanger, Inc. (OTC: HNGR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.39, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.27. Revenue for the quarter came in at $289.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $286.31 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

New Relic (NEWR) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.10), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $196 million versus the consensus estimate of $182.2 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy