Miami, FL

Face Masks No Longer Required For Middle & High School Students In Miami-Dade

By Peter D&#039;Oench
 7 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced on Monday that face masks would no longer be required for middle and high school students as long as their parents filled out opt-out forms online or turned them in.

Carvalho said the decision was based on significantly improving health conditions and input from health experts.

Elementary students and those at K-8 centers will be still be required to wear face masks, but he also said a decision on relaxing restrictions for them could be made soon. He could not set a timetable.

“I think it’s reasonable,” said Dr. Marcos Mestre, CMO of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. “There’s not a right or wrong to mask wearing. It’s about your risk tolerance.”

Carvalho said Miami-Dade Schools followed a set of criteria or COVID metrics, including fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 residents in the last two weeks and a decline in new case positivity rates for two consecutive weeks and a decline in student cases. On October 27 there were 15 reported cases and on October 26 there were 13 reported cases.

Other metrics: at least 80% of students in the ages of 12 to 18 have to have had at least one vaccine and at least 60% have had to have had two vaccines. New daily COVID hospitalizations have to be below 100 for two consecutive days and fewer than 15% of hospitalized have to be occupied by COVID patients.

Dr. Mestre said he is seeing that reflected at his hospital, where during the peak saw 25-30 patients a day.

“Now we see two to three,” said Dr. Mestre. “It’s definitely a significant decrease.”

WATCH: Frances Wang’s Conversation With Dr. Marcos Mestre

Carvalho told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “It is very gratifying and this has not been easy. I thank the work force and the students. And I am glad to say we have met the criteria. We would not be where we are today without the actions of the School Board. I am proud of this community and our high vaccination all levels that are higher than other areas of the country. But I also want to say that vaccines work. They worked for rubella and mumps. It is no different.”

Last week, Broward County Public Schools allowed high school students to opt out of wearing masks.

United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez Mats thanks faculty, staff and students saying in a statement, “This is a step in the right direction as we continue to utilize the various mitigation protocols in place.”

School Board member Dorothy Bendross-Mindinghall said, “We followed the date and the science and parents believed in us.”

At Doral Academy Preparatory School, high school students told D’Oench that they did not want to part with their face masks.

Frank Melendez, who is in 11th grade, said, “I think it should be required for safety. Why risk that?”

Fernando Diaz, who is in 12th grade, said, “I think people should wear masks. It’s not worth jeopardizing your health and your safety.”

His mother Ligia Lopez, whose mother and mother-in-law live with her, applauds her son’s decision.

She said, “I was sick with COVID last year and I had a terrible time. I think it should be required. You have to protect everybody. I was in the hospital for three days. I cannot risk my mother and my mother-in-law who are at home and I cannot risk the rest of my family.”

Dr. Mestre agrees that moving forward, mask wearing depends on your child’s surroundings at home and at school.

Consider if you have immunocompromised family members at home or how many people living in your home are vaccinated. At school, consider how many students are in a classroom together, is there capability of being outside, and is there appropriate ventilation.

It’s also important to keep your kid at home if they’re sick or even have the sniffles. When vaccines are available for younger children, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital will have them. Dr. Mestre knows there will be some vaccine hesitancy among parents.

“I want to emphasize to parents that the dosing we’re using for Pfizer is a third of what’s being used for 12 and over,” said Dr. Mestre, who added that there have been no significant side effects in the studies.

State Sen. Tina Polsky Continues Getting Threatening & Vulgar Messages Over Mask Confrontation With Florida Surgeon General

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – State Sen. Tina Polsky, who represents parts of northern Broward and southern Palm Beach, continues getting threatening and extremely vulgar messages. The controversy started when Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo refused to wear a mask during a meeting in Polsky’s office even after she informed him she’s battling cancer. Here’s part of a transcript from one of the latest voicemails she received: “We are sick of your [expletive] and we’re tired of it. We’re not going to put up with it anymore. You know what… I don’t give a [expletive] about your cancer… People have cancer every [expletive] day, alright?” The caller went on to tell Polsky to die from her cancer and also made an antisemitic reference. Polsky says Ladapo’s sentiments on masks are “a slap in the face” to everyone who has been struggling with mask-wearing during the pandemic.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Faster-Spreading Strain Of Delta Variant Detected In Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As COVID-19 cases begin to go down, there is a warning about a potentially faster-spreading strain of the delta variant. It has been spotted in Florida and seven other states. Health experts say that although this strain spreads faster, there is no evidence that it causes more severe illness. Current vaccines also appear to be effective against it.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

New Program Aims To Help Police Officers Struggling With Job-Related Stress

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new program designed to help law enforcement officers get through trauma will rely on their own peers. Training is underway now. “Myself, as well as my old department we’ve had to take guns away from people who threaten to kill themselves,” South Miami Police Assistant Chief Charles Nanney said. It may be surprising, but the reality is, everyone struggles, though too many times, Nanney has seen officers bottle up emotions that manifest into a crisis. “You go to the next call that kind of stress builds up, you go to a third call and you see a kid that...
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids Rolling Out But Many Parents Remain Hesitant

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC has given its final okay for about 28 million grade school children to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The shot, now authorized for 5 to 11-year-olds, is one-third the size of an adult dose, with different-colored packaging and a smaller needle. Dr. Marcos Mestre, the Chief Medical Officer at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that the hospital is waiting on supplies before administering the vaccines and hopes to have them by the end of the week or by early next week. “We do know that these vaccines are safe and effective and protect children from getting the...
MIAMI, FL
Pfizer Vaccine Approved For Children Welcome News For Medical Director Of South Miami Children’s Clinic

MIAMI (CBS Miami) – The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has officially been authorized for children ages 5-11. This comes after a sign-off by the CDC Tuesday night. After a unanimous vote from CDC advisers to recommend the Pfizer vaccine for children, it was made official a few hours later. It was welcome news to Dr. Tina Carroll-Scott, Medical Director of the South Miami Children’s Clinic. “We’ve seen children suffer significantly throughout this pandemic with the loss of in-person schooling,” she said. “They still contribute to the spread of this virus, both in school and at home, and we are also seeing long COVID with...
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Are You Eligible For A COVID Booster? Doctor Breaks It Down

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC just approved the COVID vaccine for younger children, but that may leave adults wondering what is next for them. For many people who are fully vaccinated, it may be time for shot number three. President Joe Biden spoke at the White House Wednesday, encouraging those are eligible to get their booster. “Older Americans, by far, are the most vulnerable at getting the sickest, and boosters add an important layer of protection,” he said. “They are free and effective.” CBS4 spoke with Dr. Carla McWilliams, the Chief of Infectious Disease at the Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital, to find out who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

Survey: Medical Fraud Ranks Highest In Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Medical fraud is an old story in Miami. The Feds announcing arrests is not uncommon, despite a nationwide reduction in cases since 2016. But how about Miami? Here is what a recent survey found: “Yeah, Miami jumped off the page. The number one city in the U.S. for Health Care Exclusions,” said Christian Worstell, the Senior Staff Writer for MedicareAdvantage who produced the survey. Exclusions mean being barred from federal health programs usually—in South Florida’s case—fraud, felony drug crimes, patient abuse. Between 2010 and through most of this year, Miami has seen 818 health care fraud penalties that...
MIAMI, FL
