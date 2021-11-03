CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Black Friday kitchen deals on now: Blenders, air fryers, Instant Pots and more

By David Watsky
CNET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Thanksgiving and Black Friday are still a few weeks away. But some of the best kitchen and home deals hit long before the turkey...

Macy’s: 3-Piece Comforter Sets only $19.99 (Reg. $80!)

Need a new comforter? Macy’s has these 3-Piece Comforter Sets for under $20 right now!. Right now, Macy’s has 3-Piece Comforter Sets for only $19.99 (regularly $80)!. There are lots of styles and colors to choose from. Shipping is free on orders over $25. Thanks, Free Stuff Finder!
Apartment Therapy

This $1 Fan-Favorite Dollar Store Cleaner Proves Your Home Can Sparkle on a Budget

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve ever used baking soda, vinegar, or hydrogen peroxide to clean, then you know household cleaners don’t have to be expensive to work well. Let us introduce you to another budget-friendly cleaner that, like these other staples, deserves a permanent home in your cleaning caddy: LA’s Totally Awesome All-Purpose Cleaner, available at the Dollar Tree for exactly one U.S. dollar.
TechRadar

Black Friday 75-inch TV deals: the best early sales happening right now

If you're looking to score a Black Friday 75-inch TV deal at this year's November sale, then you've come to the right place. We've created this guide to bring you all the early Black Friday 75-inch TV deals, plus everything else you need to know about this year's holiday shopping event.
Walmart Black Friday sales start online tonight, in stores this Friday

The day after Election Day marks the official start of the holiday shopping season with retail behemoth Walmart launching the first of three Black Friday Deals for Days sales. Walmart's deals will go live online at 7 p.m. Wednesday with the sales in stores in northern Ohio at 5 a.m. Friday — some three weeks before Black Friday.
Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
Best Buy releases Black Friday deals

Black Friday is coming early this year to Best Buy shoppers when a four-day sale kicks off Tuesday. This is the second year in a row that the Minneapolis-based retailer has announced a preview of Black Friday sale prices in October, said USA Today. Last year, the sale began Oct. 8, ahead of the Amazon Prime sale.
Target reveals early Black Friday sales and weeklong 'Holiday Best' deals

Holiday shopping season has come early, and Target is joining in on the fun with some good news. The mass retailer has revealed early Black Friday sales, as well as weeklong "Holiday Best," deals kicking off on Oct. 31. The discounts will be available to shop in stores as well...
Home Depot Black Friday deals 2021: early sales and what we predict

Sitting as one of the world's largest retailers for home improvements, Home Depot Black Friday deals are the perfect excuse to renovate and spruce up your home, with plenty of substantial savings across its catalog. Get ahead of the sales and find out everything you need to know about this...
The 10 Best Home Deals From Macy’s Lowest Prices of the Season Sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Cancel your weekend plans because Macy’s Lowest Prices of the Season Sale is here. Right now, you can score up to 60 percent off on top home brands like Nespresso, Shark, Fiestaware, and more. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your space for a cozy fall feel or get an early jump on holiday gift buying, this sale has it all. Enjoy deep discounts on luxurious bedding, kitchen tools, and other home accessories. In fact, there’s so many sale items that you might be feeling overwhelmed. That’s why we put together the top 10 home deals to shop during the sale, from the perfect scented candle to the comfiest electric blanket. So get ready to peruse the discounts, but don’t wait too long to add to cart!
Kohl’s Is Having a ‘Lowest Prices of the Season’ Sale, and It’s a Goldmine for Holiday-Ready Kitchenwares

While offers in sectors like clothing and beauty are impressive, it's the kitchen and dining deals that are really worth your while: Ninja food gadgets are all 30 percent off (hello, new blender) while Food Network pots and pans, plates, and more are up to 40 percent off. Dig around the site and you'll find other home-chef favorites from brands like Instant Pot and SodaStream that are deeply discounted, too.
The Walmart Black Friday sale has started: $87 Chromebook, big-screen TV deals and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart's Black Friday sale is off and running. The retailer was kind enough to "leak" a full list of deals hitting Nov. 3 (today) and Nov. 10, so we knew exactly what to expect. There are some solid deals to be found, but some products are already going out of stock. Here's how Walmart is handling its Black Friday sales schedule this year:
Costco's early Black Friday sales: Here's when they’re available

November is just getting started, but retailers are already dropping Black Friday sales. However, Costco is making members wait just a little longer. The warehouse retailer recently revealed its "Early Black Friday Savings" deals, which won’t be available until Nov. 15, through Nov. 29. Ahead of the release, here are...
