Drinks

Winery Perks Rekindle Old Consumer Flames

By Don Kavanagh
wine-searcher.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGone are the days of predictable wine club gatherings where members are herded into the winery and poured a little taste of the latest release. As wineries recover and rebuild from Covid they are offering swankier perks – from hot air balloon rides to resort discounts – to their loyal club...

www.wine-searcher.com

huntingdondailynews.com

Glass shortage impacting local winery

The price of wine may rise due to changes in bottle production. Recently, a glass shortage has led to bottling issues for wineries across the United States. This dilemma can be seen from wineries in Huntingdon County and surrounding regions. At Reklaimed Vines and Defiant Distillery in Huntingdon, owner Kristy...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
winespectator.com

Napa Winery Adopts Carbon Capture Technology

As world leaders meet in Glasgow this week for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) to discuss the climate crisis, the wine industry is looking at ways it can reduce its carbon footprint. One Napa winery, Trefethen Family Vineyard, has partnered with Texas company Earthly Labs for an innovative carbon-capturing pilot program at their winery in Oak Knoll District.
ENVIRONMENT
ourcommunitynow.com

Desert Wind Winery & Restaurant

At present, Desert Wind Winery & Restaurant has no reviews. Please add a review after your dining experience to help others make a decision about where to eat. Yes, you can generally book this restaurant by choosing the date, time and party size on ...
RESTAURANTS
State
California State
wineindustryadvisor.com

northbaybiz.com

Where to Find Wineries with Fun for All

When moms and dads venture to Wine Country for some grown-up fun, many don’t realize that some wineries offer special activities and accommodations for kids. While adults sample the latest vintages, children can have their own fun tasting grape juice, romping in play areas, visiting with farm animals and playing outdoor games. However, before embarking on a fun family outing, it’s best to call ahead or check the winery website to make sure minors are welcome, according to the Wine Institute. Some don’t allow guests under the age of 21 due to liability concerns or preferences. Once kids get the green light, they can join you at the winery and can often participate in vineyard and winery tours. Here are a few family-friendly wineries to check out.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
wibqam.com

Volunteers crush the grapes and raise a glass at London winery

LONDON (Reuters) – Winemakers always hope their customers want to drink their wine. Not many want them to help make it too. As a startup, east London’s Renegade Urban Winery has limited funds for a big workforce come harvest time, so they turn to volunteers to help with processing the grapes – with payment in fun, food, some teaching and a few glasses to drink.
DRINKS
Village Voice

Samuel Jordan Burton Introduces Red Bear Winery

Wine: an age-old beverage perennially present throughout history and in the still-written story of our own lives. From a brief sip at first communion to a toast to a promotion at work, a lively companion for a delicious meal or a steady comfort at a somber occasion, the multifaceted drink that is wine has certainly turned from a classic beverage into a modern-day fixture. Now, businessman Samuel ‘Sam’ Jordan sets out to make his own mark on the world of wine with Red Bear Winery, with plans to launch at the end of 2021.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Cellars#California Wine#Wine Club#Food Drink#Beverages#Covid#Ashes Diamonds Winery#Surf Air#Silicon Valley Bank#Tor Wines#Sonoma
thebeveragejournal.com

Carter to Lead Roederer USA Wineries and Vineyards

Roederer announced the grouping of all its five California wineries under one umbrella on Sept. 27 as a move to recognize its commitment to California and its U.S. wineries. Guillaume Fouilleron, Head of Roederer’s U.S. Operations, announced the promotion of industry veteran Nicole Carter as President of its newly-formed group of Roederer U.S. wineries. Comprised of 700 acres of prime vineyards located in the Anderson Valley, Sonoma and Napa Valley, the five wineries employ a team of 100 people. Louis Roederer, established in 1776 in Reims, France, owns three wineries in the Anderson Valley: Roederer Estate, Scharffenberger Cellars and Domaine Anderson, along with Russian River Valley producer Merry Edwards and Napa Valley’s Diamond Creek Vineyards. Carter had previously served as President of Merry Edwards and Diamond Creek, among leadership roles in the California wine industry.
FOOD & DRINKS
northbaybiz.com

Marimar Estate Vineyards and Winery

The Torres name is well known in Spain where the family winery was established in 1870 and handed down from father to son for five generations. But Founder Marimar Torres is at the helm of Marimar Estate Vineyards and Winery, and for the first time in Torres family history, it’s a mother-daughter venture with daughter Cristina spearheading sales and marketing.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
wine-searcher.com

Misha's Vineyard: Hitting Pinot's High Notes

It isn't easy being a small winery tucked away at the bottom of the world in New Zealand. It's even tougher when you're trying to make a reputation with something other than Sauvignon Blanc. Misha Wilkinson runs Misha's Vineyard with her husband Andy in Central Otago, one of the world's...
DRINKS
Only In Massachusetts

The Old Farm In Massachusetts That’s A Bakery, Store, and Winery All In One

There’s something quite special about visiting a farm to pick your own fruit. But when a farm offers more than fruit and vegetables, it becomes a destination where you can spend hours enjoying all it has to offer. Russell Orchards in Ipswich, Massachusetts is one such farm where you can pick your own seasonal fruit, visit with farm animals, shop in the store, and purchase up some of the farm’s award-winning wine.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
pasoroblesdailynews.com

Thibido Winery opens in Paso Robles wine country

– Ten acres of newly planted vineyard in the Willow Creek District inspired Josh Beckett and his partner, Gibsey Beckett, to start a new venture, Thibido Winery. Focused on regenerative agricultural practices, this premium handmade wine will ship directly to customers’ doors. “Planting Thibido Vineyard was the culmination of a...
PASO ROBLES, CA
wineindustryadvisor.com

The Next Generation Is Taking Over Creston Winery

Creston, BC November 1, 2021 – One of southeast British Columbia’s best-known and most awarded wineries is making the transition to a new generation of owners. Wes Johnson and his fiancée Myran Hagenfeldt have purchased the Baillie-Grohman Estate Winery in Creston from Wes’s parents, Bob Johnson and Petra Flaa, who founded the winery in 2007.
LIFESTYLE
Saurabh

3 of the poorest cities of Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County is home to numerous world-famous cities that offer a lifestyle that only a few can afford, or to put it another way, a wealthy lifestyle. These cities' occupants are predominantly Hollywood celebrities, billionaire businesspeople, media moguls, and others of similar stature. To say the least, they generate a huge revenue that uplifts the whole county and state of California in one way or the other. The State of California also has cities that are on the other end of the financial spectrum. This essay will focus on three of such cities that are not economically stable and are also not deemed safe.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

