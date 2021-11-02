Winery Perks Rekindle Old Consumer Flames

Roederer announced the grouping of all its five California wineries under one umbrella on Sept. 27 as a move to recognize its commitment to California and its U.S. wineries. Guillaume Fouilleron, Head of Roederer’s U.S. Operations, announced the promotion of industry veteran Nicole Carter as President of its newly-formed group of Roederer U.S. wineries. Comprised of 700 acres of prime vineyards located in the Anderson Valley, Sonoma and Napa Valley, the five wineries employ a team of 100 people. Louis Roederer, established in 1776 in Reims, France, owns three wineries in the Anderson Valley: Roederer Estate, Scharffenberger Cellars and Domaine Anderson, along with Russian River Valley producer Merry Edwards and Napa Valley’s Diamond Creek Vineyards. Carter had previously served as President of Merry Edwards and Diamond Creek, among leadership roles in the California wine industry.
