Credits & Loans

Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Announces Purchase of $570 Million Loan Portfolio From Allstate and Agrees to Become the Preferred National Lender to Allstate Agents

 7 days ago

Wintrust Financial Corporation ("Wintrust") (Nasdaq: WTFC) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, N.A., today announced they have agreed to purchase approximately $570 million of loans from...

NWI.com

Wintrust buys Allstate loans, becomes insurance firm's lender

Wintrust Bank has agreed to buy $570 million of loans from The Allstate Corp. and to become the national preferred provider of loans to Allstate agents. The Rosemont-based bank, which has branches in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, will purchase 1,800 loans to Allstate agents nationally through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company. Agents borrowed the money to establish, expand and meeting the working capital needs of their businesses.
Allstate seals $4 billion sale of life and annuity businesses

Allstate Corporation has closed the sale of its life and annuity business – Allstate Life Insurance Company (ALIC) – as well as certain other subsidiaries to entities operated by investment management company Blackstone. The transaction was first announced earlier this year. ALIC holds about 80% of Allstate's life and annuity...
