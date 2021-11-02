Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Announces Purchase of $570 Million Loan Portfolio From Allstate and Agrees to Become the Preferred National Lender to Allstate Agents

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) or the "Company" today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire four distinct seniors housing portfolios for a pro rata gross investment amount of $1.3 billion, subject to customary closing conditions. The execution of these transactions, along with Welltower's previously announced completion of $4.3 billion of pro rata gross investments exclusive of development funding, will bring the Company's total pro rata gross investments to $5.6 billion since October 2020.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO