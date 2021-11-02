CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TETRA Technologies (TTI) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

 7 days ago

TETRA Technologies (NYSE: TTI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, $0.01 better than the analyst...

Camber Capital raises Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) to 5.9%, Files 13D

In a 13D filing on OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), hedge fund Camber Capital Management LLC disclosed a 5.9%, or ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Susquehanna Upgrades Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) to Positive

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini upgraded Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) from Neutral to Positive with a price target of $90.00 (from $85.00). The analyst comments "We are updating estimates/price target following SIMO's 3Q21 earnings, and upgrading the shares from Neutral to Positive with a target of $90, or ~12x '22 EPS. Stock is up 40% YTD, but we see another ~30% upside from here simply due to increased conviction of the path toward "annualized" EPS of $8 and driven by a mix of market share gains and modest growth in commercial NB where SIMO has positioned itself as the key SSD controller supplier with significant barrier to entry as QLC is starting to replace TLC. With $10+ net cash per share, a 12x PE multiple off of our updated '22 EPS is not a stretch. Perhaps a rerating can be in play, though our upgrade is not dependent on it."
Roblox (RBLX) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $509 million, versus $252 million reported last year. Bookings...
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.09, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at $22.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $22.85 million. For...
CVS Health (CVS) Tops Q3 EPS by 20c, Lifts FY EPS Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.97, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $1.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $73.79 billion versus the consensus estimate of $70.4 billion. GUIDANCE:. CVS Health sees FY2021 EPS of $7.90-$8.00, versus the consensus of $7.79. For earnings history and...
Drive Shack (DS) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c, Revenue Beats

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Drive Shack (NYSE: DS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.11), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.10). Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $74.09 million.
Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) PT Raised to $34 at Jefferies on Strategic Acquisition

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander raised the price target on Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) to $34.00 (from $22.00) after the company made an offer to acquire all the shares of Millennial Lithium Corp to expand its growth pipeline into Argentina. The company offered C$4.70, for a total consideration of $400m or ~$16,700/ton.
Deckers Brands (DECK) Misses Q2 EPS by 35c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK) reported Q2 EPS of $3.66, $0.35 worse than the analyst estimate of $4.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $721.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $765.91 million.
US Foods (USFD) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.48, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $7.9 billion versus the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on US Foods (USFD) click here.
Square (SQ) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c, Revenue Misses

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Square (NYSE: SQ) reported Q3 EPS of $0.37, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.38. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.84 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.6 billion. We wanted to provide an...
Interface (TILE) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $313 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.17 million. GUIDANCE:. Interface sees Q4 2021...
Orthofix International (OFIX) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c, Updates Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Orthofix International (NASDAQ: OFIX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.10, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $112 million versus the consensus estimate of $113.31 million.
NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) reported Q2 EPS of $0.43, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.3 million.
NN, Inc. (NNBR) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $117.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $116.9 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on NN, Inc. (NNBR) click here.
Inseego Corp. (INSG) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.08), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $66.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $65.52 million. For earnings history and...
Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ceridian HCM (NYSE: CDAY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $257.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.11 million. For earnings history and...
Summit Materials (SUM) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.64. Revenue for the quarter came in at $662.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $733.39 million. For earnings history and...
New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ: NMFC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.31, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.30. For earnings history and earnings-related data on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)...
Option Care Health (OPCH) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c, Offers Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $891.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $880.85 million.
