CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Luokung Technology (LKCO) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.09

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Camber Capital raises Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) to 5.9%, Files 13D

In a 13D filing on OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), hedge fund Camber Capital Management LLC disclosed a 5.9%, or ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

EHealth (EHTH) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

EHealth (EHTH) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.78 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.75. This compares to loss of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -137.33%. A...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lkco#Luokung Technology#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.09/sh, Offers Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $43.1 million, versus $30.1 million reported last year. GUIDANCE:. Definitive Healthcare Corp. sees Q4 2021 EPS of $0.04-$0.05. Definitive Healthcare...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Deckers Brands (DECK) Misses Q2 EPS by 35c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK) reported Q2 EPS of $3.66, $0.35 worse than the analyst estimate of $4.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $721.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $765.91 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Iovance (IOVA) Reports Wider-Than-Anticipated Loss in Q3

IOVA - Free Report) incurred a loss of 55 cents per share for third-quarter 2021, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 52 cents and the year-ago loss of 40 cents. In the absence of any marketed products and revenue-generating collaborations, the company did not record any...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.23. This compares to loss of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Reports Q3 Loss of $1.11/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE: RGA) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.11), versus $3.51 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.04 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Albireo Pharma (ALBO) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.26 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.54. This compares to loss of $1.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -333.33%. A quarter ago,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

TuSimple (TSP) Posts Wider Q3 Loss

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TuSimple (NASDAQ: TSP) reported Q3 EPS of ($6.43), versus the analyst estimate of ($0.49). Revenue for the quarter came in at $944 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. Increased 1...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) came out with a quarterly loss of $1 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.03. This compares to loss of $0.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.91%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Agios (AGIO) Reports Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q3

AGIO - Free Report) reported a loss of $1.48 per share from continued operations for the third quarter of 2021, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.61 but wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $1.15. Following the sale of its oncology portfolio to France-based pharmaceutical...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Suffers Loss in Q3, Beats on Sales

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. PTEN reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted net loss of 44 cents per share, matching the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the loss was narrower than the year-ago quarter's loss of 60 cents. Bottom-line results can be attributed to increased cost and expenses as well as escalated capital expenditure, partially...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Reports Q3 FFO Loss of $0.04

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) reported Q3 FFO of ($0.04), versus $0.06 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $337.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $350.75 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Reports Q3 Loss Per Share of $0.28

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.28), may not compare to the analyst estimate of $1.59. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) click...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Hyster-Yale Materials (HY) Reports Q3 Loss Per Share of $4.59

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE: HY) reported Q3 EPS of ($4.59), may not compare to analyst estimate of ($0.43). Revenue for the quarter came in at $748.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $717.9 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Reports Q3 Loss of $22.50/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR) reported Q3 EPS of ($22.50), versus ($2.37) reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Gulfport Energy (GPOR) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Emerald Holding (EEX) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.25/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Emerald Holding (NYSE: EEX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.25), versus ($0.31) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.5 million, versus $8.5 million reported last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy