Shaker Lakes Nature Center Offers an Evening Around the Campfire

Bust out your camp stove and stave off the chill in the mountains with these yummy, belly-warming beverages. Sharing your flask around the campfire is sure to put you in your friends’ good graces, but making a craft cocktail at your campsite will evoke “that wow factor,” says Adam Dulye, executive chef of the Boulder-based Brewers Association and consulting chef for outdoor cookware brand Primus, which has its U.S. headquarters in Louisville. And it’s far easier to do than you might think. Just make sure you have a few key products in your campsite cocktail tool kit (see Dulye’s recommendations below), do the prep work at home when you can, and set aside a little time to add the finishing touches. Here are four of his sure-to-impress libations for your next boozy outing in the backcountry.

BOULDER, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO