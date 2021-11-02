CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral City, OH

Woman from Mineral City area believes cow shot with arrow or bullet

By Obituaries
Times Reporter
 7 days ago

MINERAL CITY — A woman said Sunday that one of her cows...

www.timesreporter.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more Trump associates in probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Further expanding its probe, the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to six additional associates of former President Donald Trump who were closely involved in his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election. The committee’s chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie...
POTUS
The Associated Press

SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth, ending 200-day flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts returned to Earth on Monday, riding home with SpaceX to end a 200-day space station mission that began last spring. Their capsule streaked through the late night sky like a dazzling meteor before parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida. Recovery boats quickly moved in with spotlights.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tuscarawas County, OH
City
Mineral City, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Tuscarawas County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Tuscarawas, OH
The Associated Press

Migrants camp overnight at Polish border after tense day

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish riot police and coils of razor wire faced off Tuesday against migrants, including families with young children, who were camped just across the border in Belarus, amid a tense standoff on the European Union’s eastern border. Polish authorities reported that the situation on the border...
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

Ted Cruz called Big Bird getting COVID-19 vaccine "propaganda." This isn't the first time Sesame Street encouraged kids to get important vaccines.

Big Bird – the fictional yellow bird children have watched on "Sesame Street" since the 1970s – tweeted this weekend that he received his COVID-19 vaccine. While the tweet was meant to ease any fears young children may have about getting the shot, Republican Senator Ted Cruz took a swipe at Big Bird, calling the tweet "propaganda."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cows#Arrow

Comments / 0

Community Policy