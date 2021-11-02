CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Teacher On Leave After Saying Slur Student Wrote On Desk

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2An6M7_0cjNSM3N00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis teacher is on leave after district officials say they used a racial slur last week while reading what students had written on school property.

According to a district spokesperson, students at Northeast Middle School reported Tuesday that a teacher used a racial slur in class. The incident happened after a group of eighth graders defaced school property with a slur and the teacher read the slur out loud while reading students’ text about the vandalism.

“Sharing that use of the word was unacceptable,” the spokesperson said. “The teacher is on leave.” No other information was released by the district.

The teacher’s uttering of the slur prompted a walkout Friday. Online video of the walkout showed students marching in the street, chanting slogans such as “no justice, no peace.”

Students are calling for the teacher to be fired. In a Change.org petition , someone who reportedly heard the slur said that they felt the feelings of Black students were invalidated by the teacher and the principal, who allegedly called what happened a “learning moment.”

The petition has more than 900 signatures.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 14

Guest
6d ago

More stupidity from Minneapolis schools. So according to the school it’s ok for students to deface school property with the so called slur but when a teacher reads it out loud they get disciplined… great message to send

Reply
11
K Tuc
6d ago

Omg those kids should be ashamed. So should the school board let’s all call them to show we are the side of the teacher and get those kids punished or expelled. When is it ok to teach our kids to lie and manipulate to get something. (Nasty parents) To the school board shame on you! To those kids parents shame on you!

Reply
7
Sir
7d ago

Political Correctness is a Tool of Oppression, wholly created by the Foundational Feminists that created the "Church Of Victimhood". Words have no value, substance, or power .....unless given power to those that use words to Oppress. The way to undue this Satanic Feminist Practice of shutting down people because of words, can only be accomplished by Modern Humans to use EVERY DEROGATORY WORD imaginable during Political Campaigns. Fauch the Feelings of those that live off what you built and what you pay for with your Confiscated Taxes.... including the food in thier bellies!

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

U Of M Officials Report Streak Of Armed Robberies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota is warning students and neighbors to be vigilant after four armed robberies near the Twin Cities campus since Wednesday. The most recent occurred Sunday afternoon near 10th Avenue and University Avenue. Two men with handguns wearing dark hooded sweatshirts left the area in a block Dodge Durango, officials said. Minneapolis police are investigating. It makes five robberies since Halloween. “It’s sad, but it doesn’t bother me as much anymore,” said Ben Johnson, a junior. “I get one of those notifications and it’s like, ‘Ok another one of those happened.'” Two armed robberies reportedly happened simultaneously Friday near...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing Woman With Alzheimer’s Found Safe

UPDATE: Minneapolis police and family members announced Monday afternoon that Joyce Louise Dean was found safe. Law enforcement and relatives thanked the concerned citizens who called 911 out of concern for the 67-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s. They also thanked the Fridley Police Department for ensuring she got the care she needed. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a woman with Alzheimer’s is missing, and the department is seeking the public’s help. Joyce Louise Dean, 67, was last seen at 9 p.m. Sunday at her residence on the 5100 block of Logan Avenue North. Joyce Louise Dean (credit: Minneapolis Police Department) Dean was wearing a black wig, powder blue jacket, pink pajamas and black shoes, according to police. She goes by “Diana,” police said. Anyone with information about her is asked to call 911.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Developing System Could Bring 1st Widespread Snowfall Of The Season Home Alone: Tips For Coping With An Empty Nest Over 80% Of Iowa Deer Sampled In Study Found To Have COVID-19 Father Of Man Who Allegedly Shot, Killed London Bean Charged With Second-Degree Murder
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

DPS Reopening 7 Exam Stations In November, 43 By End Of Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has announced plans for reopening dozens of exam stations that were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2020, the number of exam stations was greatly reduced because of staffing and public safety issues. DPS said Monday 43 exam stations will reopen before 2021 ends, and another 50 will be open by the end of January. Stations in Gaylord, New Ulm, St. Peter, Thief River Falls, Glencoe, Red Wing and Hutchinson will reopen this month. A full list of locations can be found on the DPS website.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Developing System Could Bring 1st Widespread Snowfall Of The Season Home Alone: Tips For Coping With An Empty Nest Over 80% Of Iowa Deer Sampled In Study Found To Have COVID-19 Father Of Man Who Allegedly Shot, Killed London Bean Charged With Second-Degree Murder
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hundreds Volunteer In Search Of Missing Wisconsin Mother Ashley Miller

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – About 300 people gathered in northeastern Minnesota Sunday in search of a mother who went missing on Sept. 23. Ashley Miller, 33, was last seen near the Lake Lena community, just 24 miles away from Hinkley. “She’s all about family, especially her four beautiful kids, her mom, brother and sister who miss her tremendously,” said Carrie Miller, Ashely Miller’s aunt. Credit: Greenfield Communications Miller’s family say there’s been private search parties but Sunday marked the first public search effort. “Over the last two days, we had a crash course from some very professional resources who helped us plot out what everyone does,” explained...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeville, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Society
Lakeville, MN
Society
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Lakeville, MN
Government
CBS Minnesota

8 Injured In 6 Shootings In Minneapolis Since Saturday Afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– Eight people were injured in six separate shootings in Minneapolis Saturday evening and early Sunday morning. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to reports of a man bleeding at the intersection of Washington and Chicago avenues south around 4:03 p.m. The man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital. At the same time, officers from another precinct responded to a shooting at a residence near the 2400 block of 18th Avenue South. One man was reported in serious condition and another in critical condition. Officers indicate that the two men were inside...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Somerset Elementary In Wis. Moves To Distance Learning Due To Rise In COVID Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Somerset Elementary in Wisconsin announced that the school will be moving back to long-distance learning due to a significant rise in COVID-19 cases. According to an email sent to families Thursday, “all elementary students (kindergarten through fourth grade) will move to a distance learning platform from Monday, Nov. 8 to Nov. 15,” read the message. All classroom teachers will use Seesaw for communication, the email said. Students are set to return to in-person classes on Nov. 16.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Developing System Could Bring 1st Widespread Snowfall Of The Season Home Alone: Tips For Coping With An Empty Nest Over 80% Of Iowa Deer Sampled In Study Found To Have COVID-19 Father Of Man Who Allegedly Shot, Killed London Bean Charged With Second-Degree Murder
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

To Quickly Address Staffing Shortages, Minneapolis Police Looking To Hire Cops From Other Departments

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO-TV has reported extensively on the significant staffing shortages at the Minneapolis Police Department as officers retire or quit. Now the department is amping up its efforts to bring in new people. A new recruiting class of 22 headlines MPD’s efforts to fill its ranks. “We have a class going on right now, we’ll be opening up more hiring in our CSO application in January,” said Sgt. Keia Boyd. The push for additional officers is urgent. MPD is operating with one-third less officers than the 730 officers allocated by city charter. There are 582 active sworn staff of all ranks working...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mother Calls For Justice For Son Who Died In Northern Minnesota Jail

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A mother is calling for justice after her son died inside a Minnesota jail. Del Shea Perry filed a complaint three years ago after her son, Hardel Sherrell, died inside the Beltrami County Jail in Bemidji. She says her son was denied medical attention. “He was abused and who knows whatever else happened to him in those nine days he was in custody, crying out for help,” she told reporters at a news conference Friday. “No one would answer his cries.” Perry is calling for the removal of the doctor who oversees medical care at several Minnesota jails. She wants the doctor to lose his license. The Minnesota Department of Corrections has called for a criminal investigation into Sherrell’s death. The FBI is conducting the review. Perry says she is aware of 54 other deaths in Minnesota county jails that are also being investigated.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Developing System Could Bring 1st Widespread Snowfall Of The Season Home Alone: Tips For Coping With An Empty Nest Over 80% Of Iowa Deer Sampled In Study Found To Have COVID-19 Father Of Man Who Allegedly Shot, Killed London Bean Charged With Second-Degree Murder
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Minneapolis City Council#Wcco#Northeast Middle School#Change Org
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Community Group Sits Down With Police Leaders To Create Roadmap For Transformation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Community members are plotting a course forward with the Minneapolis Police Department and the Police Officers Federation at the table. Members of the Unity in Community Mediation Team (UCMT) introduced a roadmap for transformation of police culture in Minneapolis Wednesday. The team is reaching out to the 44% of Minneapolis residents who voted Tuesday for the dismantling of MPD in favor of a Department of Public Safety. The team and police representatives created a new draft of a 2003 Memorandum of Agreement, which protects human, civil and legal rights of all residents regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, gender...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2-Month Old Baby Dies After Alleged Assault; Father Charged

MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) —   A Mankato man has been charged with first-degree assault for allegedly hitting his 2-month-old child. The Mankato Department of Public Safety said the child died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic in Rochester after an alleged assault by her father. Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 39, of Mankato, was charged with first-degree assault in connection with the child’s injuries. He is currently in custody. According to county officials, the Blue Earth County Attorney’s office will decide on whether they want to amend the charges for Henderson depending on information from a preliminary autopsy. According to the complaint, the 2-month-old child was brought into a...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Armed Robberies Reported Near The University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — An alert from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities Campus warns students of two robberies Friday afternoon. According to the university’s alert page, the robberies happened near the area of 28th avenue to 29th avenue southeast on 4th street southeast at 2:50 p.m. A gun was displayed in both incidents, the alert said. The first was an attempted carjacking. The victim was able to get away to safety. The second involved robbers taking a victim’s phone. According to the alert, the suspects left the area in a yellow sedan. The suspects are described as two men and one women in dark hooded sweatshirts. The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Developing System Could Bring 1st Widespread Snowfall Of The Season Home Alone: Tips For Coping With An Empty Nest Over 80% Of Iowa Deer Sampled In Study Found To Have COVID-19 Father Of Man Who Allegedly Shot, Killed London Bean Charged With Second-Degree Murder  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Carjacking Victim Says He Was ‘Absolutely In Shock’ By Suspect’s Young Age

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is sharing his story of how he was carjacking while running to a local grocery store. Jeff Jones stopped by the Uptown Kowalski’s store on Hennepin Avenue last Friday evening when he was confronted by a group of teens, one had a gun. He is still trying to process all that happened. “I think I’m still in shock,” Jones said. He says he ran to the store at about 8 p.m. to pick up a few items. “Halfway between my car and the front door of Kowalski’s, kind of cutting across the parking lot, this car pulls in,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Minnesota

State, Schools Share Plans For Vaccinating Young Kids Against COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Now that the final hurdle has been cleared to begin vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19, state and school officials are rolling out their plans. Gov. Tim Walz says he wants to make it as easy as possible to vaccinate younger kids against the virus. “We’re combining safety speed and equity. And that’s taking vaccines to where kids are,” Walz said Thursday, “whether it be their pharmacy, the Mall of America, whether it be with their pediatrician, or the one that makes a lot of sense to many of us at their child’s school.” The Centers for Disease Control...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Critically Hurt In ‘Rapid Fire’ South Minneapolis Drive-By Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in critical condition after an apparent drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon south of downtown Minneapolis. Police say it happened near the intersection of Franklin and Chicago avenues at about 4:21 p.m. Witnesses tell police the victim was standing on the sidewalk when he was struck by gunfire. A man who spoke with WCCO at the scene says he heard “rapid fire” while he was sitting with a friend at nearby Peavey Field Park. (credit: CBS) “About 20-30 rounds and somebody sped away, and that was about it,” the man said. “Ten seconds, it was over.” Police say it’s not clear if the victim was the intended target. Homicide investigators are working the case due to the extent of the victim’s injuries. Nine days earlier, two boys and a man were shot about two blocks north of Thursday’s scene.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Developing System Could Bring 1st Widespread Snowfall Of The Season Home Alone: Tips For Coping With An Empty Nest Over 80% Of Iowa Deer Sampled In Study Found To Have COVID-19 Father Of Man Who Allegedly Shot, Killed London Bean Charged With Second-Degree Murder
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Father Of Man Who Allegedly Shot, Killed London Bean Charged With Second-Degree Murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The father of the man who allegedly shot and killed 12-year-old London Bean earlier this year now faces charges in connection to the child’s death. Letterance Grady, 40, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aiding an offender in Hennepin County on Friday. Letterance Grady (credit: Hennepin County Sheriffs Office) On Sept. 8, police responded to a “chaotic scene” on the 800 block of Aldrich Avenue North, where they found Bean shot. Witnesses said the person who had fired the gun had already left the scene in a car. RELATED: Death Of London Bean: Minneapolis Community Groups Call...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

5 Mpls. City Council Members Lose Seats Amid Controversy Over Failed Policing Amendment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –  The charter amendment to replace the Minneapolis Police Department went down, defeated on Tuesday. In the end, 56% voted no while 44% voted yes. A strong victory for the “no” vote came from an unusual but powerful coalition from North Minneapolis through the southwest parts of the city and Lake Nokomis. In the end, voters said they voted no to an idea they never supported or fully understood. Green indicates precincts which voted “yes” to Minneapolis Ballot Question 2. Red indicates precincts which voted “no.”(credit: CBS) People like Gregory Tennin was working on cars in North Minneapolis on Wednesday morning noted...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Home Alone: Tips For Coping With An Empty Nest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Life is constantly changing, but for parents, one of the biggest life changes is when the last of their children leave home. WCCO’s Amelia Santaniello and Frank Vascellaro recently became empty nesters, and they’re dealing with all the emotions surrounding the realization that their kids are out of the house — and their lives have changed. They’re sharing their experience, and some tips to help you navigate that life-changing event when it comes time for your kids to leave the nest. —- It seems like just yesterday that settling disputes with three kids close in age was one of our biggest...
KIDS
CBS Minnesota

Train Hits, Pins Down Teen’s Ankle In Northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A teenager was injured on Tuesday afternoon when a train pinned down his ankle. The Minneapolis Fire Department says that a few teenagers were on the tracks near 18 1/2 Avenue Northeast and Monroe Street Northeast around 3:45 p.m. Officials say an “active train” hit and went over the foot of one of the teenagers. The 17-year-old was in stable condition, but suffered serious trauma to his ankle and lower leg. He was transported to a nearby hospital. The injury is not believed to be fatal.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Developing System Could Bring 1st Widespread Snowfall Of The Season Home Alone: Tips For Coping With An Empty Nest Over 80% Of Iowa Deer Sampled In Study Found To Have COVID-19 2-Month Old Baby Dies After Alleged Assault; Father Charged
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Following CDC Green Light, Minnesota Begins Vaccinating Young Children Against COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz says Minnesota will begin vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 against COVID-19 this week. The Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday issued formal recommendations for children as young as 5 years old to start receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Walz also announced Wednesday a new state website to assist families in scheduling a vaccination and answer questions about the shot. “Now that the vaccine is approved for kids ages 5-11, Minnesota is ready to administer these shots quickly, efficiently, and equitably,” Walz said in a statement. “I encourage families to make a plan to get their child vaccinated...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis City Council Races: Unofficial Winners Declared In All Wards

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Unofficial winners have been declared for all 13 of Minneapolis’ City Council seats. Five council members were unseated, including Kevin Reich, Cam Gordon, Steve Fletcher, Phillipe Cunningham, and Jeremy Schroeder of wards 1, 2, 3, 4, and 11 respectively. All but two of the incumbents sought re-election. Those stepping down were City Council President Lisa Bender (Ward 10) and Alondra Cano (Ward 9). Three of the council members — Kevin Reich (Ward 1), Linea Palmisano (Ward 13) and Lisa Goodman (Ward 7) — did not pledge to defund the Minneapolis Police Department at a public meeting following the murder of George...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy