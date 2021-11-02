Gunshot Victim Treated Near Security Square Mall Was Shot In A Different Location, Police Say

WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — A gunshot victim police treated near Security Square Mall on Monday was initially shot at a different location and transported to the 7100 block of Security Blvd., police said.

The initial shooting occurred Monday about 3 p.m. in the unit block of Balset Court, police said Tuesday. The victim was then driven to an area near the intersection of Security Boulevard and Rolling Road, where authorities were called.

According to initial reports, officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim is now in stable condition, police said Tuesday.

Detectives believe the shooting is a targeted attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020.