Woodlawn, MD

Gunshot Victim Treated Near Security Square Mall Was Shot In A Different Location, Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — A gunshot victim police treated near Security Square Mall on Monday was initially shot at a different location and transported to the 7100 block of Security Blvd., police said.

The initial shooting occurred Monday about 3 p.m. in the unit block of Balset Court, police said Tuesday. The victim was then driven to an area near the intersection of Security Boulevard and Rolling Road, where authorities were called.

According to initial reports, officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim is now in stable condition, police said Tuesday.

Detectives believe the shooting is a targeted attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020.

Mark Goldfarb
6d ago

nothing but animals ,keep killing each other, then the neighborhood will be back to normal like it was years ago.tear that place down !!!

clover
6d ago

This is the mall they want to spend millions of dollars to revitalize. I say tear it down.

BaltoBaby60
6d ago

I remember when Woodlawn was respectable Middle Class and Security was a good mall.

