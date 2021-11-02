CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mosaic Company (MOS) Misses Q3 EPS by 19c

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Needham & Company Upgrades Cognex (CGNX) to Buy

Needham & Company analyst James Ricchiuti upgraded Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CVS Health (CVS) Tops Q3 EPS by 20c, Lifts FY EPS Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.97, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $1.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $73.79 billion versus the consensus estimate of $70.4 billion. GUIDANCE:. CVS Health sees FY2021 EPS of $7.90-$8.00, versus the consensus of $7.79. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Deckers Brands (DECK) Misses Q2 EPS by 35c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK) reported Q2 EPS of $3.66, $0.35 worse than the analyst estimate of $4.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $721.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $765.91 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) PT Raised to $34 at Jefferies on Strategic Acquisition

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander raised the price target on Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) to $34.00 (from $22.00) after the company made an offer to acquire all the shares of Millennial Lithium Corp to expand its growth pipeline into Argentina. The company offered C$4.70, for a total consideration of $400m or ~$16,700/ton.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Misses Q3 EPS by 29c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.14), $0.29 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $664.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $689.19 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Misses Q3 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE: HE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.58, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.61. Revenue for the quarter came in at $756.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $756.01 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Trinseo (TSE) Misses Q3 EPS by 18c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) reported Q3 EPS of $2.01, $0.18 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.27 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) Misses Q3 EPS by 6c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Revenue for the quarter came in at $35.96 million versus the consensus estimate of $34.33 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Tenneco (TEN) Misses Q3 EPS by 9c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.17, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Moderna (MRNA) Misses Q3 EPS by $1.35, Revenue Misses

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported Q3 EPS of $7.70, $1.35 worse than the analyst estimate of $9.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Aerie Pharma (AERI) Misses Q3 EPS by 10c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ: AERI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.72), $0.10 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.62). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $28.99 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Arena Pharma (ARNA) Misses Q3 EPS by 68c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Arena Pharma (NASDAQ: ARNA) reported Q3 EPS of ($3.21), $0.68 worse than the analyst estimate of ($2.53). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $680 thousand. For earnings history and earnings-related...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) Misses Q3 EPS by 5c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $13.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $20.62 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Misses Q3 EPS by 6c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.66), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.60). Revenue for the quarter came in at $9 million versus the consensus estimate of $10.87 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) Misses Q3 EPS by 17c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.43), $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.26). Revenue for the quarter came in at $62.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $59.6 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Zogenix (ZGNX) Misses Q3 EPS by 8c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.04), $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.96). Revenue for the quarter came in at $22.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $22.73 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Pacer International, Inc. (ACR) Misses Q3 EPS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pacer International, Inc. (NYSE: ACR) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.03), which may not compare with the analyst estimate of $0.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $11.8 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Calyxt (CLXT) Misses Q3 EPS by 55c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.71), $0.55 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Revenue for the quarter came in at $11 million versus the consensus estimate of $4.05 million.
STOCKS

