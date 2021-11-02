The Mosaic Company (MOS) Misses Q3 EPS by 19c

Needham & Company analyst James Ricchiuti upgraded Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.97, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $1.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $73.79 billion versus the consensus estimate of $70.4 billion. GUIDANCE:. CVS Health sees FY2021 EPS of $7.90-$8.00, versus the consensus of $7.79. For earnings history and...
Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK) reported Q2 EPS of $3.66, $0.35 worse than the analyst estimate of $4.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $721.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $765.91 million.
Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander raised the price target on Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) to $34.00 (from $22.00) after the company made an offer to acquire all the shares of Millennial Lithium Corp to expand its growth pipeline into Argentina. The company offered C$4.70, for a total consideration of $400m or ~$16,700/ton.
Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.14), $0.29 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $664.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $689.19 million.
Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE: HE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.58, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.61. Revenue for the quarter came in at $756.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $756.01 million.
Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) reported Q3 EPS of $2.01, $0.18 worse than the analyst estimate of $2.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.27 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.
Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Revenue for the quarter came in at $35.96 million versus the consensus estimate of $34.33 million.
Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.17, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion.
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported Q3 EPS of $7.70, $1.35 worse than the analyst estimate of $9.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion.
Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ: AERI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.72), $0.10 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.62). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $28.99 million.
Arena Pharma (NASDAQ: ARNA) reported Q3 EPS of ($3.21), $0.68 worse than the analyst estimate of ($2.53). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $680 thousand.
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $13.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $20.62 million.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.66), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.60). Revenue for the quarter came in at $9 million versus the consensus estimate of $10.87 million.
Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.43), $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.26). Revenue for the quarter came in at $62.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $59.6 million.
Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.04), $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.96). Revenue for the quarter came in at $22.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $22.73 million.
Pacer International, Inc. (NYSE: ACR) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.03), which may not compare with the analyst estimate of $0.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $11.8 million.
Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.71), $0.55 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Revenue for the quarter came in at $11 million versus the consensus estimate of $4.05 million.
