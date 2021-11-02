Viper Energy (VNOM) Tops Q3 EPS by 14c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Outfront Media (NYSE: OUT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.18, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $399.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $387.85 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO