Viper Energy (VNOM) Tops Q3 EPS by 14c

Jefferies analyst Kevin Grundy raised the price target on Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) to $125.00 (from $115.00) ahead of 3Q
CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.97, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $1.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $73.79 billion versus the consensus estimate of $70.4 billion. GUIDANCE:. CVS Health sees FY2021 EPS of $7.90-$8.00, versus the consensus of $7.79. For earnings history and...
Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ: AEIS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.89, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.83. Revenue for the quarter came in at $346 million versus the consensus estimate of $341.52 million.
Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK) reported Q2 EPS of $3.66, $0.35 worse than the analyst estimate of $4.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $721.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $765.91 million.
BofA Securities analyst Curtis Nagle raised the price target on Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) to $110.00 (from $97.00) after the company reported 3Q EPS of $0.64, above the Street consensus of $0.40. Revenues were $689,390, with a gross margin of 22.7%. Total transactions for 3Q were 3,217k roughly inline with the BofA estimate of 3,231k. AOV came in at $214.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.87), $0.72 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $57.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $60.16 million. For earnings history...
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.03), $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.4 million, versus $0 reported last year. For...
EnPro Industries (NYSE: NPO) reported Q3 EPS of $1.40, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $1.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $283.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $267.83 million.
Outfront Media (NYSE: OUT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.18, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $399.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $387.85 million.
GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.34, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.20. Revenue for the quarter came in at $317 million versus the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ: ATSG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.60, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $466 million versus the consensus estimate of $434.71 million.
Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.25, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $1.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion.
MDU Resources Group (NYSE: MDU) reported Q3 EPS of $0.68, $0.14 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.82. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.59 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.24, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $976.82 million. For earnings history and...
Cutera (NASDAQ: CUTR) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.08), $0.14 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $57.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $51.52 million.
Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) reported Q3 EPS of $0.82, $0.23 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.46 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion.
Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK) reported Q3 EPS of $2.38, $0.71 better than the analyst estimate of $1.67. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Chesapeake Energy (CHK) click here.
Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) reported Q4 EPS of $1.16, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $1.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.09 billion versus the consensus estimate of $947.13 million. GUIDANCE:. Sees Revenue growth of...
MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.03, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.11). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.7 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on MGM Resorts (MGM) click here.
