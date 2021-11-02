Varonis Systems (VRNS) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini upgraded Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) from Neutral to Positive with a price target of $90.00 (from $85.00). The analyst comments "We are updating estimates/price target following SIMO's 3Q21 earnings, and upgrading the shares from Neutral to Positive with a target of $90, or ~12x '22 EPS. Stock is up 40% YTD, but we see another ~30% upside from here simply due to increased conviction of the path toward "annualized" EPS of $8 and driven by a mix of market share gains and modest growth in commercial NB where SIMO has positioned itself as the key SSD controller supplier with significant barrier to entry as QLC is starting to replace TLC. With $10+ net cash per share, a 12x PE multiple off of our updated '22 EPS is not a stretch. Perhaps a rerating can be in play, though our upgrade is not dependent on it."

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO