CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Varonis Systems (VRNS) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS)...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

RadNet (RDNT) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $332.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $340.68 million. GUIDANCE:. RadNet sees FY2021 revenue...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NAPCO Security Tech (NSSC) Misses Q1 EPS by 3c

NAPCO Security Tech (NASDAQ: NSSC) reported Q1 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $31.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $29.53 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on NAPCO Security Tech (NSSC) click here.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

CVS Health (CVS) Tops Q3 EPS by 20c, Lifts FY EPS Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.97, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $1.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $73.79 billion versus the consensus estimate of $70.4 billion. GUIDANCE:. CVS Health sees FY2021 EPS of $7.90-$8.00, versus the consensus of $7.79. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Varonis Systems#Vrns#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

New Relic (NEWR) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.10), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $196 million versus the consensus estimate of $182.2 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Susquehanna Upgrades Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) to Positive

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini upgraded Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) from Neutral to Positive with a price target of $90.00 (from $85.00). The analyst comments "We are updating estimates/price target following SIMO's 3Q21 earnings, and upgrading the shares from Neutral to Positive with a target of $90, or ~12x '22 EPS. Stock is up 40% YTD, but we see another ~30% upside from here simply due to increased conviction of the path toward "annualized" EPS of $8 and driven by a mix of market share gains and modest growth in commercial NB where SIMO has positioned itself as the key SSD controller supplier with significant barrier to entry as QLC is starting to replace TLC. With $10+ net cash per share, a 12x PE multiple off of our updated '22 EPS is not a stretch. Perhaps a rerating can be in play, though our upgrade is not dependent on it."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.12). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Misses Q3 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE: HE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.58, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.61. Revenue for the quarter came in at $756.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $756.01 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Tops Q1 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) reported Q1 EPS of $0.24, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.21. Revenue for the quarter came in at $326.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $310.53 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) Misses Q3 EPS by 3c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE: TDS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.24, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.27. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.33 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. For earnings...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE: SHO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.16). Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share increased 138.5%...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Open Text (OTEX) Tops Q1 EPS by 3c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) reported Q1 EPS of $0.83, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $832.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $823.01 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Tops Q4 EPS by 3c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: MTSI) reported Q4 EPS of $0.61, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.58. Revenue for the quarter came in at $155.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $155.27 million. GUIDANCE:. MACOM Technology...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Quanta Services (PWR) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.48, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $1.45. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.35 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. GUIDANCE:. Quanta Services sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Infinera (INFN) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.04). Revenue for the quarter came in at $356.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $355.27 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Itron (ITRI) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $487 million versus the consensus estimate of $527.45 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

SunPower (SPWR) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.06, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $323.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $335.33 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c, Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $541.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $542.18 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Valvoline (VVV) Tops Q4 EPS by 3c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) reported Q4 EPS of $0.50, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.47. Revenue for the quarter came in at $835 million versus the consensus estimate of $828.88 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy