Presidential Election

McAuliffe and Youngkin close tight governor's race with the same strategies that got them here

By Dan Merica
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are closing their gubernatorial bids in Virginia's closely watched off-year elections with strikingly similar tactics to the campaigns that brought them to this...

CNN

Fact check: Deceptive Republican attack ad uses images from Trump presidency to depict 'chaos' under Biden

Washington (CNN) — A new national television ad from House Republicans' campaign arm deceptively uses images of events that occurred during former President Donald Trump's time in office to attack President Joe Biden's tenure. The 30-second ad from the National Republican Congressional Committee, titled "Chaos," begins with House Speaker Nancy...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Glenn Youngkin's underage son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, top county election official says

(CNN) — Glenn Youngkin's 17-year-old son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, the top election official for Fairfax County, Virginia told CNN on Friday. Elections officials were "made aware" on Friday morning of "concerns that a 17 yo male attempted on two occasions to vote on election day," Scott O. Konopasek, the Fairfax County General Registrar, said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Florida Gov. DeSantis officially launches 2022 reelection bid

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has officially launched his campaign for reelection, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the country's most closely watched and expensive gubernatorial races of 2022. DeSantis filed the paperwork to run for another four years on Friday, according to the...
FLORIDA STATE
State
Washington State
Washington Post

The coming Republican threat may be even bigger than Democrats imagine

The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wfxrtv.com

What Youngkin’s parole board promise signals for Virginia’s criminal justice system

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — The future of Virginia’s current Parole Board is in limbo and looking grim for its current members. Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin promises to fire and replace the board after an investigation last year found its members weren’t following the board’s own rules. Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares also says his office will re-investigate what happened.
VIRGINIA STATE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bob Mcdonnell
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Donald Trump
#Washington Dc#Virginia Elections#Democrats#Republicans
Business Insider

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine said his party 'blew the timing' on the infrastructure and social spending bills, contributing to the party's loss in VA governor race

Biden's bipartisan infrastructure bill stalled in the House for months before passing on Friday. Sen. Tim Kaine said the timing may have cost Terry McAuliffe the governor's race in Virginia. Democrats saw a series of losses on Tuesday in Virginia, a state Biden won decisively in 2020. Democratic Sen. Tim...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Atlantic

Where Biden Goes From Here

As Air Force One flew home over the Atlantic on Election Night, the televisions scattered throughout the plane were showing a miserable scenario for Joe Biden’s party. No White House staffers ventured back to the press cabin, a fairly routine practice on long flights. The president’s aides appeared grim. A weary Biden returned to the White House close to 2 a.m. and ignored shouted questions from reporters about the early results. The next day, after addressing the nation about children’s eligibility for COVID-19 shots, the president was asked about former Governor Terry McAuliffe’s loss in Virginia. Biden nodded to congressional inaction and the 2022 midterm elections. “People want us to get things done,” he said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KESQ

Chris Christie delivers tough message to Republican audience, saying GOP gains hinge on moving on from 2020

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

CNN

