CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Insperity (NSP) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Insperity (NYSE: NSP) reported Q3 EPS of $0.89,...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

SmileDirectClub stock down more than 20% after wider loss, lower sales for Q3

SmileDirectClub Inc. shares tanked more than 20% in the extended session Monday after the maker of clear plastic aligners reported a wider quarterly loss and sales missed the mark, saying it ran against macroeconomic headwinds. SmileDirect lost $89 million, or 23 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with $13 million, or 11 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue fell 18% to $138 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss of 14 cents a share on sales of $183 million. "We are disappointed with our third-quarter results driven by the macroeconomic headwinds that are influencing the spending of our core demographic," Chief Executive David Katzman said in a statement. The company guided for full-year 2021 revenue in a range between $630 million and $650 million. The analysts surveyed by FactSet expect 2021 revenue around $758 million. SmileDirect shares ended the regular trading day flat.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

RadNet (RDNT) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $332.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $340.68 million. GUIDANCE:. RadNet sees FY2021 revenue...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsp#Insperity Lrb#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Ebitda
StreetInsider.com

CVS Health (CVS) Tops Q3 EPS by 20c, Lifts FY EPS Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.97, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $1.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $73.79 billion versus the consensus estimate of $70.4 billion. GUIDANCE:. CVS Health sees FY2021 EPS of $7.90-$8.00, versus the consensus of $7.79. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.60, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $378 million versus the consensus estimate of $370.45 million. GUIDANCE:. Black Knight...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

New Relic (NEWR) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.10), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $196 million versus the consensus estimate of $182.2 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Deckers Brands (DECK) Misses Q2 EPS by 35c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK) reported Q2 EPS of $3.66, $0.35 worse than the analyst estimate of $4.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $721.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $765.91 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c, Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.18, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $301.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $283.52 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

NAPCO Security Tech (NSSC) Misses Q1 EPS by 3c

NAPCO Security Tech (NASDAQ: NSSC) reported Q1 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $31.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $29.53 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on NAPCO Security Tech (NSSC) click here.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.12). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Misses Q3 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE: HE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.58, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.61. Revenue for the quarter came in at $756.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $756.01 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Misses Q3 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE: ALEX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.09, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.12. Revenue for the quarter came in at $84.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $87.3 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Appian Corporation (APPN) Misses Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.19). Revenue for the quarter came in at $92.42 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.1 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Open Text (OTEX) Tops Q1 EPS by 3c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) reported Q1 EPS of $0.83, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $832.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $823.01 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Tops Q1 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) reported Q1 EPS of $0.24, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.21. Revenue for the quarter came in at $326.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $310.53 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.44, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.41. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) click here.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Infinera (INFN) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.04). Revenue for the quarter came in at $356.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $355.27 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Quanta Services (PWR) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.48, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $1.45. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.35 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. GUIDANCE:. Quanta Services sees...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy