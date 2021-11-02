Intevac. (IVAC) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.91, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $0.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $282.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $257.46 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO