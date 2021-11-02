CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intevac. (IVAC) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

CVS Health (CVS) Tops Q3 EPS by 20c, Lifts FY EPS Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.97, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $1.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $73.79 billion versus the consensus estimate of $70.4 billion. GUIDANCE:. CVS Health sees FY2021 EPS of $7.90-$8.00, versus the consensus of $7.79.
Deckers Brands (DECK) Misses Q2 EPS by 35c

Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK) reported Q2 EPS of $3.66, $0.35 worse than the analyst estimate of $4.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $721.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $765.91 million.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) Tops Q1 EPS by 9c

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICMB) reported Q1 EPS of $0.23, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.48 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.23 million.
KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Misses Q3 EPS by 9c

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.12), $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.03). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.8 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. GUIDANCE:. KE Holdings Inc. sees Q4 2021 revenue of $2.3-2.4 billion, versus the consensus of $2.69...
Tenneco (TEN) Misses Q3 EPS by 9c

Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.17, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion.
Synaptics (SYNA) Tops Q1 EPS by 9c

Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) reported Q1 EPS of $2.68, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $2.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.73 billion versus the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. GUIDANCE:. Synaptics sees Q2 2022...
Turtle Beach (HEAR) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.14, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $85.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $78.38 million.
AAON, Inc. (AAON) Misses Q3 EPS by 9c

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.38. Revenue for the quarter came in at $138.57 million versus the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AAON, Inc. (AAON) click here.
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Tops Q4 EPS by 9c, Offers Q1 Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) reported Q4 EPS of $2.62, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $2.53. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.3 billion. GUIDANCE:. Skyworks Solutions sees...
Rocket Companies (RKT) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.57, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.12 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion.
Allscripts (MDRX) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.27, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $369.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $375.39 million. GUIDANCE:. Allscripts sees FY2021 revenue...
Infinera (INFN) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.04). Revenue for the quarter came in at $356.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $355.27 million.
Trimble (TRMB) Tops Q3 EPS by 7c

Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.66, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $901.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $882.61 million.
Corteva (CTVA) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c

Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.14), $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.31). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion.
Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) Tops Q3 EPS by 21c

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.91, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $0.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $282.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $257.46 million.
Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) Tops Q3 EPS by 13c

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.06, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $139.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $134.22 million.
Franco-Nevada (FNV) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) reported Q3 EPS of $0.87, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.86. Revenue for the quarter came in at $316.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $320.14 million.
Diodes (DIOD) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) reported Q3 EPS of $1.47, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $1.37. Revenue for the quarter came in at $471.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $467.3 million. GUIDANCE:. Diodes sees Q4 2021...
SunPower (SPWR) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.06, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $323.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $335.33 million.
ANSYS (ANSS) Tops Q3 EPS by 25c

ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.59, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $1.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $445.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $414.04 million. GUIDANCE:. ANSYS sees FY2021 EPS of $7.05-$7.38, versus the consensus of $7.06. ANSYS sees FY2021 revenue of $1.885-1.925...
