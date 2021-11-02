CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EverQuote (EVER) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Double Upgrades Qualys (QLYS) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty upgraded Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) from Underweight to Overweight with a price target of $160.00 (from $110.00). The analyst comments "Qualys has been the most profitable SaaS company for quite some time, but it had struggled with topline growth. Finally, it appears after a couple years of investment in product innovation that growth is inflecting upwards. Management is about to step on the gas in terms of sales and marketing investment, which will pressure operating margins, but our data science model shows the overwhelming preference for topline growth in valuations and we believe that can cause the stock to outperform from current levels. The improvement in topline growth has occurred even as the company fell behind on sales hiring and of course that can be a risk to the improvement, but we believe the risk/reward set up compensates investors appropriately."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

TELUS International (TIXT) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

TELUS International (NYSE: TIXT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $556 million, versus $0 reported last year. GUIDANCE:. TELUS International sees FY2021 EPS of $0.92-$0.97. TELUS International sees FY2021 revenue of $2.17-2.21 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

SmileDirectClub (SDC) Misses Q3 EPS by 10c, Guidance Misses

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.23), $0.10 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $138 million versus the consensus estimate of $181.9 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Deckers Brands (DECK) Misses Q2 EPS by 35c

Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK) reported Q2 EPS of $3.66, $0.35 worse than the analyst estimate of $4.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $721.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $765.91 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Overstock.com (OSTK) PT Raised to $110 as BofA Securities Sees Opportunity for Valuation Expansion

BofA Securities analyst Curtis Nagle raised the price target on Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) to $110.00 (from $97.00) after the company reported 3Q EPS of $0.64, above the Street consensus of $0.40. Revenues were $689,390, with a gross margin of 22.7%. Total transactions for 3Q were 3,217k roughly inline with the BofA estimate of 3,231k. AOV came in at $214.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Square (SQ) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c, Revenue Misses

Square (NYSE: SQ) reported Q3 EPS of $0.37, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.38. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.84 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.6 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Gannett (GCI) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

Gannett (NYSE: GCI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.09, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $800.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $817.6 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Moderna (MRNA) Misses Q3 EPS by $1.35, Revenue Misses

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported Q3 EPS of $7.70, $1.35 worse than the analyst estimate of $9.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Novavax (NVAX) Misses Q3 EPS by 40c

Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) reported Q3 EPS of ($4.31), $0.40 worse than the analyst estimate of ($3.91). Revenue for the quarter came in at $178.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $334.62 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Appian Corporation (APPN) Misses Q3 EPS by 3c

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.19). Revenue for the quarter came in at $92.42 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.1 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Pacer International, Inc. (ACR) Misses Q3 EPS

Pacer International, Inc. (NYSE: ACR) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.03), which may not compare with the analyst estimate of $0.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $11.8 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Zogenix (ZGNX) Misses Q3 EPS by 8c

Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.04), $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.96). Revenue for the quarter came in at $22.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $22.73 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Universal Electronics (UEIC) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ: UEIC) reported Q3 EPS of $1.03, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $155.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $162.75 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Aerie Pharma (AERI) Misses Q3 EPS by 10c

Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ: AERI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.72), $0.10 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.62). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $28.99 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Monster Beverage (MNST) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) reported Q3 EPS of $0.63, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.67. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.41 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Misses Q3 EPS by 6c

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.66), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.60). Revenue for the quarter came in at $9 million versus the consensus estimate of $10.87 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

