Financial Reports

Realty Income (O) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

StreetInsider.com

CVS Health (CVS) Tops Q3 EPS by 20c, Lifts FY EPS Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.97, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $1.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $73.79 billion versus the consensus estimate of $70.4 billion. GUIDANCE:. CVS Health sees FY2021 EPS of $7.90-$8.00, versus the consensus of $7.79. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

CECO Environmental (CECE) Misses Q3 EPS by 10c

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ: CECE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, $0.10 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $80 million versus the consensus estimate of $81.3 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on CECO Environmental (CECE) click here.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) PT Raised to $34 at Jefferies on Strategic Acquisition

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander raised the price target on Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) to $34.00 (from $22.00) after the company made an offer to acquire all the shares of Millennial Lithium Corp to expand its growth pipeline into Argentina. The company offered C$4.70, for a total consideration of $400m or ~$16,700/ton.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Overstock.com (OSTK) PT Raised to $110 as BofA Securities Sees Opportunity for Valuation Expansion

BofA Securities analyst Curtis Nagle raised the price target on Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) to $110.00 (from $97.00) after the company reported 3Q EPS of $0.64, above the Street consensus of $0.40. Revenues were $689,390, with a gross margin of 22.7%. Total transactions for 3Q were 3,217k roughly inline with the BofA estimate of 3,231k. AOV came in at $214.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Altair (ALTR) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Altair (NASDAQ: ALTR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.11, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $121.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $113.65 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AGS (AGS) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

AGS (NYSE: AGS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.05), $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $67.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $63.46 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AGS (AGS) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Aerie Pharma (AERI) Misses Q3 EPS by 10c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ: AERI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.72), $0.10 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.62). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $28.99 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Sunrun (RUN) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.11, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $438.77 million versus the consensus estimate of $414.36 million. “Sunrun is empowering customers by...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ziff Davis, Inc. (ZD) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) reported Q3 EPS of $2.34, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $2.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $444.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $425.48 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Diodes (DIOD) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) reported Q3 EPS of $1.47, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $1.37. Revenue for the quarter came in at $471.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $467.3 million. GUIDANCE:. Diodes sees Q4 2021...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Upland Software (UPLD) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c; Guides Lower

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.57, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.47. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.12 million versus the consensus estimate of $77.71 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Marathon Oil (MRO) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.39, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.45 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Allied Motion (AMOT) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Allied Motion (NASDAQ: AMOT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.31. Revenue for the quarter came in at $103.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $102.57 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

EPR Properties (EPR) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.35, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $139.65 million versus the consensus estimate of $118.57 million. GUIDANCE:. EPR Properties sees FY2021 EPS of $0.76-$0.85, versus the consensus of $0.75. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

FMC Corp. (FMC) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) reported Q3 EPS of $1.43, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $1.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.19 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. GUIDANCE:. FMC Corp. sees Q4 2021 EPS of $6.59-$6.99, versus the consensus of $6.76. FMC Corp. sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Voya Financial (VOYA) Misses Q3 EPS by 10c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) reported Q3 EPS of $1.36, $0.10 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.46. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Voya Financial (VOYA) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

