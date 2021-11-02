Realty Income (O) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

Jefferies analyst Kevin Grundy raised the price target on Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) to $125.00 (from $115.00) ahead of 3Q ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.97, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $1.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $73.79 billion versus the consensus estimate of $70.4 billion. GUIDANCE:. CVS Health sees FY2021 EPS of $7.90-$8.00, versus the consensus of $7.79.
CECO Environmental (NASDAQ: CECE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, $0.10 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $80 million versus the consensus estimate of $81.3 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on CECO Environmental (CECE) click here.
Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander raised the price target on Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) to $34.00 (from $22.00) after the company made an offer to acquire all the shares of Millennial Lithium Corp to expand its growth pipeline into Argentina. The company offered C$4.70, for a total consideration of $400m or ~$16,700/ton.
BofA Securities analyst Curtis Nagle raised the price target on Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) to $110.00 (from $97.00) after the company reported 3Q EPS of $0.64, above the Street consensus of $0.40. Revenues were $689,390, with a gross margin of 22.7%. Total transactions for 3Q were 3,217k roughly inline with the BofA estimate of 3,231k. AOV came in at $214.
Altair (NASDAQ: ALTR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.11, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $121.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $113.65 million.
AGS (NYSE: AGS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.05), $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $67.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $63.46 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AGS (AGS) click here.
Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ: AERI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.72), $0.10 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.62). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $28.99 million.
Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.11, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $438.77 million versus the consensus estimate of $414.36 million.
Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) reported Q3 EPS of $2.34, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $2.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $444.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $425.48 million.
Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) reported Q3 EPS of $1.47, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $1.37. Revenue for the quarter came in at $471.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $467.3 million.
Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.57, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.47. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.12 million versus the consensus estimate of $77.71 million.
Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.39, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.45 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion.
Allied Motion (NASDAQ: AMOT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.31. Revenue for the quarter came in at $103.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $102.57 million.
EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.35, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $139.65 million versus the consensus estimate of $118.57 million. GUIDANCE:. EPR Properties sees FY2021 EPS of $0.76-$0.85, versus the consensus of $0.75. For earnings history and...
FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) reported Q3 EPS of $1.43, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $1.33. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.19 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. GUIDANCE:. FMC Corp. sees Q4 2021 EPS of $6.59-$6.99, versus the consensus of $6.76. FMC Corp. sees...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) reported Q3 EPS of $1.36, $0.10 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.46. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Voya Financial (VOYA) click here.
