Financial Reports

LSB Industries (LXU) Tops Q3 EPS by 33c

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

LSB Industries (NYSE: LXU) reported Q3 EPS of $0.07, $0.33 better than the analyst...

www.streetinsider.com

STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CVS Health (CVS) Tops Q3 EPS by 20c, Lifts FY EPS Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.97, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $1.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $73.79 billion versus the consensus estimate of $70.4 billion. GUIDANCE:. CVS Health sees FY2021 EPS of $7.90-$8.00, versus the consensus of $7.79. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) PT Raised to $34 at Jefferies on Strategic Acquisition

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander raised the price target on Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) to $34.00 (from $22.00) after the company made an offer to acquire all the shares of Millennial Lithium Corp to expand its growth pipeline into Argentina. The company offered C$4.70, for a total consideration of $400m or ~$16,700/ton.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Overstock.com (OSTK) PT Raised to $110 as BofA Securities Sees Opportunity for Valuation Expansion

BofA Securities analyst Curtis Nagle raised the price target on Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) to $110.00 (from $97.00) after the company reported 3Q EPS of $0.64, above the Street consensus of $0.40. Revenues were $689,390, with a gross margin of 22.7%. Total transactions for 3Q were 3,217k roughly inline with the BofA estimate of 3,231k. AOV came in at $214.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Corteva (CTVA) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.14), $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.31). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Personalis, Inc. (PSNL) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.40), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.42). Revenue for the quarter came in at $22.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. GUIDANCE:. Personalis, Inc. sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

PDC Energy (PDCE) Tops Q3 EPS by 65c

PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) reported Q3 EPS of $2.33, $0.65 better than the analyst estimate of $1.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $486.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $549.52 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on PDC Energy (PDCE) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Regeneron (REGN) Tops Q3 EPS by $6.15

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) reported Q3 EPS of $15.37, $6.15 better than the analyst estimate of $9.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.45 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.57, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.33 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) Tops Q3 EPS by 13c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.06, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $139.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $134.22 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Diodes (DIOD) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) reported Q3 EPS of $1.47, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $1.37. Revenue for the quarter came in at $471.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $467.3 million. GUIDANCE:. Diodes sees Q4 2021...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Ameren Corp (AEE) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) reported Q3 EPS of $1.65, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $1.61. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.81 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

SunPower (SPWR) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.06, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $323.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $335.33 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

ANSYS (ANSS) Tops Q3 EPS by 25c

ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.59, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $1.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $445.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $414.04 million. GUIDANCE:. ANSYS sees FY2021 EPS of $7.05-$7.38, versus the consensus of $7.06. ANSYS sees FY2021 revenue of $1.885-1.925...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Qiagen (QGEN) Tops Q3 EPS by 11c; Guides Higher

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.58, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.47. Revenue for the quarter came in at $535 million versus the consensus estimate of $434.97 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Allied Motion (AMOT) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Allied Motion (NASDAQ: AMOT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.31. Revenue for the quarter came in at $103.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $102.57 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS

