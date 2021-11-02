Public Storage (PSA) Reports Q3 FFO of $3.42

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK) reported Q2 EPS of $3.66, $0.35 worse than the analyst estimate of $4.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $721.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $765.91 million.
BofA Securities analyst Curtis Nagle raised the price target on Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) to $110.00 (from $97.00) after the company reported 3Q EPS of $0.64, above the Street consensus of $0.40. Revenues were $689,390, with a gross margin of 22.7%. Total transactions for 3Q were 3,217k roughly inline with the BofA estimate of 3,231k. AOV came in at $214.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Telus (NYSE: TU) reported Q3 EPS of Cdn$0.29, versus Cdn$0.28 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$4.25 billion, versus Cdn$3.95 billion reported last year. For...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rand Capital Corp (NASDAQ: RAND) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Rand Capital Corp (RAND) click here.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (NYSE: BEP) reported Q3 FFO of $0.33, versus $0.25 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $806 billion, versus $724 billion reported last year. For...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) reported Q3 FFO of $0.26, versus $0.26 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $115.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $114.97 million. For...
WELL - Free Report) reported normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 80 cents in third-quarter 2021, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the reported figure compares unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s 84 cents. The company generated revenues of $1.24 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) reported Q3 FFO of $0.73, versus $0.06 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $281.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $262.13 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) reported Q3 FFO of $0.52, versus $0.47 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $199.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $183.27 million. GUIDANCE:. STORE Capital sees FY2021 FFO of $1.98-$2.00. STORE Capital sees FY2021 FFO of $2.15-$2.20. For earnings history and earnings-related...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) reported Q3 EPS of $1.54, versus $1.44 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Sun Life Financial (SLF) click here.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. South Jersey Industries (NYSE: SJI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.17), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $365.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $287.62 million. GUIDANCE:. South Jersey Industries...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) reported Q3 FFO of $6.94, versus $7.01 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.68 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. For earnings history...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Uniti Group (NASDAQ: UNIT) reported Q3 FFO of $0.43, versus $0.42 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $266.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $271.16 million. GUIDANCE:. Uniti...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Synthetic Biologics (NYSE: SYN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.02). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Synthetic Biologics (SYN) click here.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: MAXR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.19, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $437 million versus the consensus estimate of $450.23 million. For earnings history and...
GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL) reported Q3 EPS of Cdn$0.22, versus Cdn$0.13 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$1.49 million, versus Cdn$1.04 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on GFL Environmental (GFL) click here.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) reported Q3 FFO of $0.57, versus $0.44 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $150.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $147.73 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. American Water Works (NYSE: AWK) reported Q3 EPS of $1.53, in-line with the analyst estimate of $1.53. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.09 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion.
Comments / 0