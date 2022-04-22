ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Real Housewives of Dubai’: Everything to Know About Bravo’s 1st International Series in the Franchise

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Going global! The Real Housewives of Dubai is coming to Bravo, the network announced on Monday, November 1.

The newest Housewives series will shine a light on “a group of women navigating their relationships, careers and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates,” according to a press release.

The network added that the “desert paradise” of Dubai will serve as the backdrop for the lavish lifestyles in which the new cast live. “This billionaire’s playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene,” per the press release.

Producer Andy Cohen also released a statement on the upcoming show, saying, “Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international Housewives series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides.”

The same day, the network, which already has 10 Housewives series , released the first teaser for Dubai , hinting at even more opulence and wealth than any of its U.S. installments.

“Pack your bags for Bravo's first original international Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai !  ✈️ 🌴 🇦🇪 ,” Bravo captioned the clip via social media.

In the teaser, a title card reads, “This is no mirage. This is real,” as footage of a woman running through the desert appears on the screen.

“It’s the land of opportunity. It’s the new American dream,” the voiceover says as the lady frolics through the sand.

The cast of the show has yet to be revealed, but Ladies of London alum Juliet Angus hinted that her longtime pal and former costar Caroline Stanbury could be a big player.

“YESSSS @carolinestanbury 🙌💓,” Angus, who starred on the London-based series from 2014 to 2017, commented on Bravo’s Instagram announcement on November 1.

Millionaire Matchmaker ’s Patti Stanger fueled casting rumors via Instagram, writing, “Go @carolinestanbury so happy for [you] my friend. #breakaleg 👏👏👏.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah didn’t mention Stanbury’s alleged part in the new show, but she did celebrate the big news, writing, “Yasss!!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽.”

Scroll down for everything we know about The Real Housewives of Dubai so far:

