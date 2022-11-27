ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Cyber Weekend Deals That Are Bound to Sell Out

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it came and went — but don't fret. There were not only countless deals on the day after Thanksgiving itself, but brands and stores are offering up sale prices and specials all November long in celebration of the holiday season. But Cyber Weekend is different for 2022 than it's been in years past: Not only are the items topping wish lists different, but shopping preferences and delivery times are changing too. Ge t all of the info you need to nab your most-wanted picks and everything you need to gift here.

Article updated on November 27, 2022.
Please note all deals, product information and pricing is valid at the time of update but is subject to change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FRSbx_0cjLZMNI00
Amazon

Take 42% off the National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sgtfz_0cjLZMNI00
Amazon

Take 64% off JoyJolt Red Wine Glasses !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FhG7n_0cjLZMNI00
Macy's

Take $192 off the Michael Kors Asymmetric Belted Wrap Coat !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YuxIp_0cjLZMNI00
Amazon

Take 40% off the PDOO Dark Spot Corrector !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ACHc7_0cjLZMNI00
Our Place

Take $50 off the Our Place Always Pan !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2cjh_0cjLZMNI00
Amazon

Take $137 off the Certified International Evergreen Christmas Dinnerware !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k9evv_0cjLZMNI00
Michael Kors

Take up to 60% off Michael Kors Crossbody Bags !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0clBlt_0cjLZMNI00
Peace Out

Take 35% off the Peace Out Acne Dots Mega !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8tXh_0cjLZMNI00
Nordstrom

Take $79 off the Marc Fisher LTD Yarita Pointed Toe Bootie !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05G8YY_0cjLZMNI00
Nordstrom

Take up to 40% off the Adidas Supernova Running Shoe !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o1WLP_0cjLZMNI00
Nordstrom

Take $49 off the Bernardo Water Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Coat !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dvO2o_0cjLZMNI00
Nordstrom

Take 60% off Levi's Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IznN6_0cjLZMNI00
Nordstrom

Take up to 60% off the Zella Restore Soft Lounge Longline Bra !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YoscL_0cjLZMNI00
Nordstrom

Take up to 50% off the Sam Edelman Laurna Mules !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SxXnq_0cjLZMNI00
Nordstrom

Take 55% off the Via Spiga Faux Fur Vest !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aNcwi_0cjLZMNI00
Nordstrom

Take 40% off the Becca Canyon View Ring One-Piece Swimsuit !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cmmrV_0cjLZMNI00
Amazon

Take 37% off the Everlasting Comfort Luxury Throw !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=036std_0cjLZMNI00
Amazon

Take 8% off the Imavo Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gE6Vm_0cjLZMNI00
Amazon

Take 6% off the Rachael Ray Thermal Tote !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IdDqN_0cjLZMNI00
Amazon

Take 25% off the Aroma Housewares Digital Cool-Touch Rice Grain Cooker !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09IPQh_0cjLZMNI00
Nordstrom

Take $60 off the Steve Madden Moira Chelsea Boot !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EkGWh_0cjLZMNI00
alo

Take $35 off the alo Biker Shorts !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BOezt_0cjLZMNI00
Nordstrom Rack

Take 38% off the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EZtdT_0cjLZMNI00
Amazon

Take 33% off the Arboleaf Mini Massage Gun !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L4bwD_0cjLZMNI00
Amazon

Take up to 7% off the Elf Stor Ornament Storage Chest !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ByVX1_0cjLZMNI00
Amazon

Take 50% off the Bambusi Cheese Board Set !

Amazon Early Black Friday Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ArYHv_0cjLZMNI00
Amazon

Black Friday Fashion Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rXBbO_0cjLZMNI00
Zappos

Black Friday Tech Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQZLC_0cjLZMNI00
Best Buy

Entertainment

Audio

Computer

Black Friday Health Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cPqcq_0cjLZMNI00
Mirror

Black Friday Beauty Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sXele_0cjLZMNI00
Amazon

Black Friday Home Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drv9q_0cjLZMNI00
Frontgate

Black Friday Kitchen Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NtYyx_0cjLZMNI00
Macy's

Shop all Shop With Us gift guides here !

What Is Black Friday?

Black Friday is always the Friday immediately following Thanksgiving. It's known as the busiest shopping day of the entire year in the United States, and stores often open up early and close late so everyone can grab what's on their shopping lists. Retailers often offer their biggest discounts of the year or offer special benefits on Black Friday, especially as it's prime time for holiday gift shopping.

Popular Black Friday categories include fashion, home and electronics, as well as feel-good essentials like mattress toppers for back pain or shoes for back pain . Beauty picks are always a highly-shopped category as well, such as anti-wrinkle neck creams . There is also the ever-growing popularity of CBD products , which can range from skincare to pain-relief solutions.

When Is Black Friday?

Black Friday is on November 25 in 2022, but only officially. "Black Friday always starts early, but this year, the holiday shopping bonanza is kicking off earlier than ever — more than a month sooner than usual," CNN explained in 2021. It's a similar status for 2022. More on this below.

What's Different About This Black Friday?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Friday shopping will still be affected in multiple ways this year, as it was in 2020. Because of shipping delays and supply chain issues, many retailers are resorting to starting up their Black Friday deals early so shoppers can receive their orders with time to spare.

CNN explains and delves into the issues: "The problem is twofold: Retailers are struggling with their merchandise getting stuck on container ships transporting the goods because of congestion at ports. There's also a shortage of workers needed to unload and transport the products from the ships to warehouses and distribution centers."

Mashable also reported in 2021 that retailers including "Walmart, Home Depot and IKEA have actually gone so far as to charter private cargo ships" to make sure they don't run out of stock too quickly.

Some major retailers like Target and Best Buy even launched Black Friday deals in October last year. Target's begun to advertise some deals as "Holiday Best" so shoppers know not to wait around for any lower markdowns. "Target’s enhanced Holiday Price Match Guarantee allows guests to price match items at Target through Dec. 24," the company specified as well, just in case. ( Yahoo )

What Is the Difference Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

"There’s little difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday at this point," Wirecutter explains, noting how sales often run all weekend now, especially online. While Cyber Monday, which is on November 28 this year, is usually more focused on online deals, retailers often offer up the same exact deals online on Black Friday as well so shoppers don't need to wait to make the purchase.

The pandemic also means that many people may still prefer to shop online rather than in crowded stores this year, so items on retailers' sites may end up out of stock even earlier than usual.

According to a new CreditCards.com poll , 65% of shoppers already bought, or planned to buy, most of their holiday gifts online last year, so retailers will likely take this into account when deciding Black Friday cyber offers and weekend deals.

Are Curbside and In-Store Pickup Still Common Options?

For shoppers who prefer to shop online and pick up an item in store rather than waiting for home delivery, there is good news. "Click-and-collect retail sales jumped from $36.48 billion in 2019 to $58.52 billion in 2020, a statistic surely accelerated by the pandemic," Forbes explains. "Look for that number to continue rising during the 2021 holiday shopping season as we adjust for COVID safety procedures and make sure to accommodate the shopping habits that consumers have developed over the last 18 months."

21 No-Fail Gifts Under $75 That Everyone Will Love

Read article

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

The 17 Best Early Black Friday Deals From Walmart — Up to 80% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. T-minus two weeks until our favorite holiday! And no, we’re not talking about Thanksgiving. We mean Black Friday, the biggest savings event of the year. This is the Super Bowl of shopping, and we’re already warming up. Right […]
Digital Trends

Should you buy an iPad on Black Friday or wait for Cyber Monday?

Black Friday iPad deals tend to be worth paying attention to, but how do you know if you should buy then or wait until Cyber Monday? It’s a tough decision to make which is why we’re here to help you understand what to do. Read on while we take you through everything.
Business Insider

29 products at their lowest price ever during Cyber Monday 2022

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Finding a deal during Cyber Monday is a breeze — look through our coverage for all the great sales. But the true win is scoring a hot-ticket item that rarely goes on sale, like Apple products, Samsung OLED TVs, or Dyson haircare products.
KLFY.com

Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, these deals are still worth shopping

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which deals are best now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over?. Despite high inflation, consumers took advantage of Black Friday deals like never before. Shoppers spent over $9 billion, which is a new record for the retail holiday. Many took advantage of “buy now, pay later” programs to help spread out spending over time to ease budget strain when making purchases.
Rolling Stone

Everything From Apple Watches to Ninja Air Fryers Are on Still On Sale For Target’s Cyber Week Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re looking for a good Cyber Week deal while you’re shopping online, Target should be one of the first places you check. Target’s listed hundreds of Cyber Week sales this year online at Target.com and through the Target app, including new savings across every category, from electronics to furniture to apparel to toys — and that’s without counting its clearance section. We found a few that already stand out, and our criteria for the best Cyber Week deals...
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday Deals Are Still Live Ahead of Cyber Monday

Black Friday may be over, but deals are still flowing at Walmart ahead of Cyber Monday . You'll find discounts on everything from Apple products to kitchen gadgets, memory foam mattresses and toys. You might even see savings on PS5 bundles. We'll continue to round up the best deals still available below.
SPY

The Amazon Echo Dot Is a Privacy-Friendly Smart Speaker and 44% Off for Cyber Week

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Like clockwork, the Black Friday deals bleed over into Cyber Monday where a little something extra is taken off the discounted price. This year was no different, bringing you the biggest markdowns on products we love including smart home devices such as the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen). Cyber Monday may be over, but there are still plenty of savings to be had during Cyber Week. So for everyone looking for sales, there’s still time to grab your wallets and save some...
Golf.com

Cyber Monday golf deals: The best sales happening now for golfers

Ahh, Cyber Monday is here — the last day to snag any of the overwhelmingly great deals we’ve seen across golf brands over the past week. Here at GOLF, we’ve done our due diligence to try to make shopping these sales slightly less overwhelming for you by curating the best deals all in one place.
Sourcing Journal

Aggressive Discounts Draw Cyber Monday Shoppers

Cyber Monday has some added weight on its shoulders amid a Black Friday that saw online sales increase just 2.3 percent year over year. The shopping extravaganza is expected to give a late boost to a weekend that reportedly also saw in-store sales lag behind expectations. While online Black Friday sales totaled a record $9.12 billion, according to Adobe Analytics data, the slow growth amid high inflation numbers puts on industrywide pressure to recoup from a relatively lackluster start. On Cyber Monday, Adobe expects consumers to spend between $11.2 billion and $11.6 billion, which would be a jump of 4.7 percent to 8.4...
Us Weekly

Still on Sale! 15 of the Most Hilarious Home Decor Cyber Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Our home should be our happy place. Sometimes that means burning candles, putting out flowers or baking cookies — and sometimes it means displaying fun decor that makes you laugh every time you see it! Below, we've picked […]
Albany Herald

Last Call! Nike's Extending Its 60% Off Cyber Monday Discount Until Tonight

In previous years, shoppers waited for Cyber Monday to get the best online deals on their favorite pair of shoes. I remember as a teenager saving up my allowance for most of the year to buy a specific pair of Nikes that I just had to have. (I wore those sneakers proudly until I wore a hole in them years later.)
salestechstar.com

88% Of Cyber Weekend Buyers Shopped on Black Friday, 50% On Cyber Monday, Numerator Reports

87% of Cyber Weekend Shoppers Felt Impacts of Inflation. Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has released early read purchase data for Black Friday 2022 and survey data for the full Cyber Weekend (Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday). Overall, 88% of Black Friday purchases were made for under $100, with the average spend per item at $26. In addition, Numerator’s Cyber Weekend survey (4,002 verified buyers as of Tuesday morning) revealed that 37% of consumers said they shopped more online in 2022 than in previous years and that inflation impacted the holiday shopping of nearly 9 in 10 consumers.
CNET

Best Cyber Monday Xbox Controller Deals, Starting at $40

The Xbox game pad has become the go-to gaming controller for almost everyone. In addition to the Xbox Series X and Series S (and last-gen Xboxes), it's the default controller for PC gaming, and widely used in smartphone and tablet gaming, cloud gaming and even with set-top boxes like the Apple TV. Taking advantage of various Black Friday, Cyber Monday and holiday shopping Xbox controller deals is a good way to solve one of the gamepad's big issues.
Cheddar News

Cyber Monday Was the Biggest Online Shopping Day of All Time, Says Survey

"Shoppers clicked the buy button with abandon on Cyber Monday, racking up $11.3 billion in online sales, according to Adobe Analytics. That represents a 5.8 percent year-over-year gain from 2021 and makes November 22, 2022, the biggest online shopping day of all time. Toy sales led the charge, with receipts coming in 684 percent above an average day in October. Sporting goods, appliances, books, and jewelry also performed well. Electronics saw the second-most sales behind toys — despite falling consumer demand throughout the year and predictions that sales would continue to fall through the holiday season. Adobe Analytics explained that heavy discounting helped...
CBS Philly

More shoppers from Black Friday through Cyber Monday than last year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On Cyber Monday, folks from across the country will be hopping online to find deals at their fingertips. The National Retail Federation estimates that Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday will pull in a total of 166.3 million shoppers, 8 million more than last year.This comes despite Americans facing some of the highest inflation rates seen in decades.A shopper said that while he wants to buy gifts for friends and family, "the dollar amount will have to come down.""Our goal is to always make sure everyone has a great Christmas," another shopper said, "but at the same time keep a closer watch at the finances this year, more so than any."And despite concerns over inflation, Black Friday saw record sales this year. The e-commerce company Shopify announced a record $3.36 billion in worldwide sales on Friday. That's a 17% increase from last year.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

253K+
Followers
25K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy