CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Olympian’s widow gives birth to his daughter via IVF

GMA
GMA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kD1Fc_0cjJl2J700

At the time Australian Olympic snowboarder Alex "Chumpy" Pullin died in a spearfishing accident last year, he and his partner, Ellidy Vlug, were hoping to become parents, according to Vlug.

Now, nearly 16 months after Pullin's death, Vlug has given birth to the couple's first child, a daughter she named Minnie Alex Pullin.

Vlug gave birth to her daughter on Oct. 25, 2021, according to a photo of the newborn she shared with her followers on Instagram .

"I feel so overwhelmed with happiness and adrenaline right now, hormones are flying," Vlug told " Good Morning America " by email. "I'm so obsessed with my beautiful tiny piece of Chumpy I have in my arms. She's my whole world now."

"Simultaneously my heart breaks each time I accomplish a new 'Mum' thing (like our first outing, or first bath) knowing Chump isn't here to share in it, and be the proud, amazing and doting father that he would be," she said.

Pullin, who was Australia's flagbearer at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, was 32 when he died in July 2020 off the coast of Queensland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b6L8I_0cjJl2J700
Mathias Mandl/Sipa via AP, FILE - PHOTO: In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, Alex Pullin competes in the snowboard cross competition at the Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

In June of this year, Vlug shared on Instagram that she was pregnant with their child via in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Vlug told "GMA" she and Pullin had been trying to become pregnant before he passed away.

"Of course I was hoping I'd be pregnant the month he passed away and when I wasn't, I just held onto the frozen hope that we had," she said. "I gave myself time to somewhat process the tragedy, and after undergoing mandatory counselling I felt ready to tackle the solo IVF mission. I felt this was now my purpose and something to live for."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CV9GQ_0cjJl2J700
Alex Wong/AP, FILE - PHOTO: In this Feb. 17, 2014, file photo, Australia's Alex Pullin hugs his girlfriend Ellidy Vlug prior to a men's snowboard cross competition at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park, at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia.

Vlug said she became pregnant on her second round of IVF, in February 2021.

She shared the last months of her pregnancy journey on social media, describing how her friends supported her as she both mourned Pullin and prepared on her own to become a mom.

MORE: 'Fertility warriors': How one family's IVF journey led to embryo adoption

"My friends literally deserve a medal for the way they have shown up for me the past year," Vlug wrote in an Oct. 14 post, later adding, "I feel so grateful and lucky to be bringing Chumpy's daughter or son into this love bubble."

Comments / 1

Related
Distractify

Rapper Eve Reveals That She and Her Husband, Maximillion Copper, Are Expecting a Child

Oh baby! Like many female celebrities, Eve has found herself under constant baby-bump watch over the years. From the early days of her rap career to jumping the broom with British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper, it appears that Eve’s name has always been attached to pregnancy. And while most fans have been hopeful that the entrepreneur would have a brood of her own, it appears that they might be getting their wish.
CELEBRITIES
People

Sarah Palin's Daughter Willow Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby, a Boy, with Husband

Sarah Palin's daughter Willow is expanding her family. On Sunday, Willow revealed on Instagram that she is pregnant, debuting her baby bump in a brief video and writing in the caption, "Been keeping this guy a little bit of a secret - one more week and we'll be half way with our BOY!" The 27-year-old and her husband Ricky Bailey welcomed twin baby girls Banks and Blaise in November 2019.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Pullin
thecut.com

Gwyneth Paltrow Says She ‘Almost Died’ Giving Birth to Her Daughter

Gwyneth Paltrow joined a recent episode of the podcast Armchair Expert to promote her new show, Sex, Love, and Goop, but the opening conversation found her discussing the land-mine field that is being a new mother. She also revealed that she almost died giving birth to her daughter Apple, who’s now 17.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who welcomed TWENTY ONE surrogate babies in just over a year with millionaire husband, 57, insists she's still a 'hands-on mum' despite spending £67,700 on 16 nannies

A Russia woman has welcomed 21 surrogate babies in just over a year with her millionaire husband - and insists she's still a 'hands-on mother' despite spending £67,700 every 12 months on 16 nannies. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who is originally from Moscow, wants a staggering 105 biological children with her...
WORLD
The Independent

Rachel Riley gives birth to daughter and reveals unusual name

Rachel Riley has given birth to her second child with husband, Strictly Come Dancing star, Pasha Kovalev.The Countdown presenter, 35, gave birth to a daughter on 5 November, 15 days after her due date.The couple, who have been married since 2019, posted about their new arrival, who they have called Noa, on Instagram.“We have some news,” she wrote in an Instagram caption alongside photographs of herself and Kovalev with the newborn.“Introducing Pasha’s newest dance partner - baby Noa was finally born, 15 days after her due date, late on Friday night to the sound of fireworks!“She’s totally adorable and her...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympian#Ivf#Pyeongchang#Widow#Russia#Australian#Chump#Ap
Washington Examiner

‘Sick reality’: California couples give birth to each other's daughters in IVF mix-up

Two California couples claim to have given birth to each other’s daughters after a fertility clinic implanted the wrong embryos in each woman. Daphna and Alexander Cardinale filed a lawsuit Monday against the California Center for Reproductive Health, the laboratory, the surgical center, and the doctor who owns all the facilities. They are demanding a jury trial for 10 charges that include medical malpractice, negligence, fraud, battery, and breach of contract.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Channel Seven journalist Denham Hitchcock teases his upcoming interview with Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin's widow Ellidy just days after she welcomed their daughter Minnie

Denham Hitchcock shared an early image from his upcoming interview with Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin's widow on Thursday. The post comes just three days after Ellidy, 29, gave birth to the couple's daughter, Minnie, 15 months after Chumpy drowned while spearfishing on the Gold Coast. Denham, 45, posted a photo of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Expecting Baby No. 2

90 Day Fiancé's Jorge Nava is going to be a father of two! The reality personality and his girlfriend Rhoda Blua are expecting their second baby together, the couple announced Monday, just six months after they welcomed first daughter Zara. Nava shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo holding his girlfriend's stomach.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Michael Jessen Of 90 Day Fiance Confirms What We All Suspected

"90 Day Fiance" fans grew to love Michael Jessen and his fiance Juliana Custodio on Season 7 of TLC's hit series. Michael, a jet-setting 42-year-old wine entrepreneur, revealed on the show that he met Juliana at a yacht party in Croatia — when she was just 20 years old. The impoverished Brazil native barely had an education and worked with her family as a seamstress before she met Michael, who "pledged that [he] would support her ... financially if she needs help." But to make things even more complicated, Michael has two young children from a previous marriage, who aren't exactly keen on having such a young stepmother. "She's closer in age to us than she is to you," Michael's son told him. "She kinda looks like the age of someone who would babysit us or something," he continued in a confessional.
TV & VIDEOS
US Magazine

Usher Raymond’s Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Gives Birth to Their 2nd Child Together, His 4th

Expanding their family! Jenn Goicoechea gave birth to her and Usher Raymond’s second child together on September 29. “Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond,” the “My Boo” singer, 42, captioned a Tuesday, October 12, Instagram post. “I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra. Gang.”
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

George Clooney's "biggest problem" is his daughter

George Clooney's "biggest problem" is his daughter Ella. The 'Tender Bar' filmmaker admitted his four-year-old son Alexander is "easy" to please and keep entertained, but there are always dramas with the youngster's twin sister that require his and wife Amal's full attention. Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper columnist Baz...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Today Show’s Hoda Kotb Opens Up About the Fear of Losing Her Fiancé Over Desire to Adopt Daughters

Co-anchor at The Today Show, Hoda Kotb, is living her dream after adopting two children with her spouse and preparing for a third. Kotb, 57, shared intimate details about her journey to becoming a mother on People’s new podcast, “Me Becoming Mom.” One of her greatest fears throughout the process was sharing with her fiancé Joel Schiffman, 63, that she wanted to adopt children. She was afraid the idea would end their relationship.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
GMA

GMA

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy