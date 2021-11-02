Review: Unpacking

As with any genre once niche in status and/or formerly dormant for so many years, it doesn’t take long to catch onto what legacy new releases are hoping to evoke. Much like shmups and even the Metroidvania itself (for blatantly obvious reasons), the history of platformers — or to be more specific, good platformers — that these games owe a debt to is a concentrated but decorated list. A period from the mid-90s to early-2000s where platformers were, if not front-and-center, a genre many developers and companies would attempt, but few would truly succeed on. A genre the likes of Nintendo, Rare, Naughty Dog and even Insomniac would once delve into with only one of the aforementioned continue to pursue it to this day.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO