Review: Unpacking

Psychonauts 2 is an amazing platformer, a sequel more than worth the wait, and even a possible awards contender. But that still doesn’t mean there’s no room for improvement. For example, much like the first game, a lot of the collectibles can be difficult to find, such as the PSI Cards and figments, the latter being hard to spot at times when they blend in with the level’s surroundings (the “Bob’s Bottles” Mental World being a particularly nasty offender in that area). For that matter, getting all of the collectibles allows you to reach the coveted Rank 102 and earn the game’s final upgrade, Limitless, which removes the cooldown timers for all of Raz’s abilities. But the problem is that by the time you’ve reached Rank 102, there are no major combat encounters or challenges left where Limitless could be a boon.
Comments / 0