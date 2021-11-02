CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

Marin County lifts indoor mask mandate for businesses

By Amy Hollyfield
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rT8nI_0cjIWN4v00

Marin County is lifting its mask mandate for most public places. Masks will no longer be required indoors at spaces such as restaurants, bars and retail establishments.

Business owners say they are excited that this day is here and many of their customers want to be able to take off their masks.

RELATED: Indoor mask rules changing today for several Bay Area counties

Health officials say the number of COVID cases is low enough that the rate of spread is now considered in the moderate category.

"Vaccination rates are above 80% for all residents and hospital rates have declined. In fact today there are only two people with COVID-19 in the hospital, none in the ICU, a four-month low," said Matt Willis, M.D., Marin County Public Health Officer.

Masks are still required in high-risk settings like hospitals. The state mask requirements are still in place at schools and for those who are not vaccinated. Private business owners may decide to keep mask policies in place.

The county mandate requiring masks has been in place since Aug. 2.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Marin County, CA
Government
Local
California Business
Marin County, CA
Business
County
Marin County, CA
Local
California Health
Marin County, CA
Health
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Willis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Covid#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy