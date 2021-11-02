Most of the produce at The Bower comes from Sugar Roots Farm, a non-profit regenerative farm that promotes healthy food access, sustainable farm education and an alternative model to industrial agriculture. Those same seasonal ingredients influence the restaurant’s cocktail menu as well. Hibiscus flowers, popular in the fall at Sugar Roots Farm, have inspired the new LGD cocktail. Made with tequila reposado, hibiscus, orange flower, orgeat and molé bitters, it’s a bright cocktail that pairs perfectly with NOLA’s mild November weather. Another new cocktail inspired by herbs grown at the farm, the Hydrix, features bourbon, mint-infused contratto, amaro and aquafaba. There’s also the daily punch, inspired by flowers grown on the farm. A new creation includes rum, elderflower liquor, citrus and rose wine that has been infused and garnished with flowers. 1320 Magazine St., 582-9738, thebowernola.com.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO