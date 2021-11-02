CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Grosse Pointe News

Italian Wedding Soup

Italian Wedding soup gets its name from the Italian phrase, minestra maritata or (“married soup”). Not only was it traditionally served at weddings but it also marries together greens and meats, which creates one whole meal. I simply love this recipe and have been making it for a long time....
RECIPES
Iowa State Daily

Slurp-worthy fall soup recipes

As the temperature starts dropping and noses start sniffling, soup season approaches. Some say soup is the best meal: cheap, fills you up and tastes good. Also, making a killer soup requires little to no effort. Just throw the ingredients in the pot and let them simmer! What's not to love?
RECIPES
bostonchefs.com

November Farm-to-Table Dinners

Before the winter arrives in earnest, savor the flavors of autumn outside under the heaters at The Herb Lyceum’s popular Farm Dinner series. On select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the month of November, you can have a feast of New England fare courtesy of Puritan & Company’s chef-owner Will Gilson. Gilson’s family are the owners and operators of the four-acre farm in Groton as well as the renovated 19th century carriage house (where you’ll spend your evening if the weather is looking ominous). The five-course tasting menus highlight the seasonal goodies in a true farm-to-table fashion highlighting ingredients straight from the field.
GROTON, MA
drinkhacker.com

Review: Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars 2019 Karia and 2018 Artemis

Two new bottles hot off the press at Napa’s Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars — comprising the two most iconic California grape varietals there are. 2019 Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars Karia Chardonnay Napa Valley – Classically styled and somewhat doughy, this wine combines bright notes of applesauce and lemon curd with a layer of baking spice and toasted coconut. There’s lots of vanilla to go around, plus a pinch of sawdust — oak hasn’t been spared on this one — with a finish that nods at guava. Well-rounded, but not entirely surprising. B+ / $28.
NAPA, CA
#Goat Cheese#Salad#Food Drink#Scarlata Farms Cellar
myneworleans.com

Farm to Cocktail

Most of the produce at The Bower comes from Sugar Roots Farm, a non-profit regenerative farm that promotes healthy food access, sustainable farm education and an alternative model to industrial agriculture. Those same seasonal ingredients influence the restaurant’s cocktail menu as well. Hibiscus flowers, popular in the fall at Sugar Roots Farm, have inspired the new LGD cocktail. Made with tequila reposado, hibiscus, orange flower, orgeat and molé bitters, it’s a bright cocktail that pairs perfectly with NOLA’s mild November weather. Another new cocktail inspired by herbs grown at the farm, the Hydrix, features bourbon, mint-infused contratto, amaro and aquafaba. There’s also the daily punch, inspired by flowers grown on the farm. A new creation includes rum, elderflower liquor, citrus and rose wine that has been infused and garnished with flowers. 1320 Magazine St., 582-9738, thebowernola.com.
AGRICULTURE
advocatemag.com

Expert from Times Ten Cellars shares tips for picking wines this holiday season

Times Ten Cellar‘s Kert Platner shares tips for picking wines for this holiday season, perfect for intimate gatherings or a gift. If you’re making traditional dishes, there are some fairly approachable wine styles that will pair well with them. Turkey, dressing and mashed potatoes with a classic chardonnay is really a great way to go. We got a little carried away with too much oak. Now we’re turning back toward more of the French style and not as much oak, a more crisp and clean style.
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Wines of Meyer Family Cellars, 2021 Releases

Meyer Family Cellars is operated by Karen and Matt Meyer, a husband-and-wife winemaking team that sources grapes from a range of California’s AVAs, including Yorkville Highlands, Anderson Valley, and Oakville. Its operations are in Yorkville and its tasting room is further down the road in Mendocino. Recently we received three...
DRINKS
northforker.com

Coffee Pot Cellars’ 2014 merlot receives accolades from Wine Enthusiast

Husband and wife team Adam Suprenant and Laura Klahre with dog Beasley of Coffee Pot Cellars and Blossom Meadow Farms. (Courtesy photo) Small-batch winery Coffee Pot Cellars recently received some big accolades. Wine Enthusiast has awarded the winery’s 2014 Merlot 92 points and an Editor’s Choice honor, as well as...
DRINKS
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Potato Soup

Comfort food is the best kind of food. I am talking about chicken pot pie, baked mac and cheese, chili, baked ziti, and this Potato Soup. There is nothing better than cozying up to a hearty meal that tastes delicious and makes you feel better. Bring on the cozy!. This...
RECIPES
everythinglubbock.com

English Newsom Cellars host a haunted house—with a twist

LUBBOCK, Texas — Added to the places people can head out to celebrate the holiday weekend includes English Newsom Cellars. They’ve transformed their winery into haunted Cellars. They’re offering tours Saturday from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Where witches are likely brewing up some trouble. English Newsom Cellar’s Hospitality Administrator...
LUBBOCK, TX
durangodowntown.com

Back to the Farm

Composting really transforms your kitchen and your house in terms of how much trash you’re creating. If you’re recycling and composting. You’re watching the local news network brought to you by Closets Plus and Tafoya Barrett and Associates. My name’s Taylor Hanson. I am the co-owner and managing member, and...
DURANGO, CO
Keene Sentinel

Paradise Farm

When Wayne Colsia and his wife Adrienne purchased their 160-acre property in Lyndeborough, New Hampshire in 2002, they were looking to build a home in the country and do some hunting in peace. “But little by little we started doing things and it sort of had a mind of its own,” Colsia laughed.
LYNDEBOROUGH, NH
FOX59

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving and places offering takeout

INDIANAPOLIS – If you don’t want to cook for the family this year, don’t worry, a lot of Central Indiana area restaurants out there have you covered. FOX59 has compiled a list of places to take your family on Thanksgiving or spots to order food, turkeys and pies. Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Bob Evans – […]
IGN

Cellar Archives

Welcome to the Cellar Archives! As soon as you enter, walk forward. Daniel will black out, and by the time he wakes up, there is organic tissue everywhere, the floor is flooded, and there is now a seemingly invisible enemy stomping around in the water. Warning: Make sure to stay...
VIDEO GAMES
CSUB Runner

Vossler Farms

Vossler Farms pumpkin patch is celebrating 22 years of their huge corn maze with 12 checkpoints, every year a different design. In this video, the owners will showcase this year’s design and look back into the past at their previous designs.
AGRICULTURE
WAVY News 10

Halloween Farm Fair

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Trick or Treat yo’ self at the Halloween Farm Fair where you can eat, drink, and be scary! With a haunted trail, maze and carnival games and local vendors selling handmade crafts to a professional photographer capturing your fang-tastic family portraits Dawn Bridges has the spooktacular details on today’s ‘Community Connection.’
PORTSMOUTH, VA

