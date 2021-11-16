ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Social Security 2022: How the COLA Will Increase Benefits for the Average Senior Couple

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xlJz_0cjClkrr00

In 2021, the average monthly Social Security benefit came out to $1,565. After a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment scheduled to go into effect next year, the average benefit will rise to about $1,657 according to the Social Security Administration. This means that the average couple could see roughly $3,000 a month.

Social Security Poll: What Matters Most to You?
Analysis: Why CPI-E Is ‘Better Index for Measuring Inflation’ In Terms of COLA for Seniors

The roughly $100 increase comes after a year of unprecedented inflation . Over the past 12 months, prices have increased 6% in nearly all major sectors, and especially important for seniors, in every major grocery store category. COLA increases in the past couple of years have been around 1-1.3%. This year’s adjustment is one of the highest COLA jumps in decades .

Forbes estimates that the increase in benefits will benefit nearly 62 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits in January 2022. Americans who receive Supplemental Security Income benefits will actually be able to see their increases a little sooner, beginning on Dec. 30. The SSA estimates that increased payments to SSI beneficiaries will reach approximately 8 million people next year.

Senior Stimulus: How an Additional $1,400 Check Could Help Social Security Recipients Afford Rising Grocery Costs

For those who receive SSI, this amount is expected to increase to $821 in 2022, up from $794 per month in 2021, according to Forbes. The $47 increase will especially benefit the nearly 3 million Americans who receive both Social Security and SSI benefits together.

If you receive both SSI and regular Social Security payments in 2022, this could mean nearly $2,500 per month. In order to see a personalized estimate of how much you will be receiving after the COLA adjustment, head over to mySocialSecurity to use the SSA Social Security calculator. There, you will be able to input your personal information to receive a more accurate estimate as to how the COLA adjustment will affect you specifically.

If you are scheduled to be a recipient of benefits in 2022, the SSA will notify you via mail and online (through online mySocialSecurity accounts) beginning in December.

Social Security Eligibility: What It Takes to Receive Max Monthly $3,895
Direct Express Cards: Access Social Security and Other Federal Payments Without a Bank Account

All above figures are representative of retirees who have reached full retirement age (FRA). It is possible your payment could be lower if you begin distributions before your own FRA.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Social Security 2022: How the COLA Will Increase Benefits for the Average Senior Couple

Comments / 52

Janet Pope
12d ago

Won't matter. Medicare will take most of it. Last year raise didn't help me. After my raise l end up with $1,070.90. l worked 41 years and trying to live on $1,070.90 is not easy with rent and medication and groceries. can't buy much with the leftover.

Reply(2)
22
Thomas LaPlante
13d ago

won't matter. gas pricing rising daily. shipping etc.. reflects on products in stores. higher wages reflect on prices of products. so we achieve less than average and loose more spending capabilities. don't applaud yourself. it's no great achievement . just keeping up with the Joneses. but at least it is that. no great afeat. no real win here. glad to try to stay even. by fasting and walking.

Reply(3)
18
Alice Davis
11d ago

we want get it medicare will take all of it it has happen to us before because they have said that medicare has gone up also

Reply
8
Related
theeastcountygazette.com

Social Security: Payout Dates for 2022 Announced

The Schedule of Social Security payments for 2022 has been released by the Social Security Administration. Payments from Social Security are made according to a person’s birthday, with a few exceptions. These are the general payment methods:. If your birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of a month, your...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Cola#Social Security 2022#Social Security Poll#Americans#Ssi#Ssa Social Security
fox13news.com

Social Security 2022 benefits payment schedule – when to expect your checks

The Social Security Administration (SSA) recently released its 2022 calendar, showing when recipients can expect to receive their benefit payments in the coming year. The benefits will be paid out on a different day of the month based on the beneficiaries’ birthdays. Any birthdays that fall between the first and...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
KXLY

How Much Does Social Security Really Cover in Retirement?

Before you retire, you need to understand what sources of income you’ll have and how much money those income sources will produce for you to live on. It’s especially important to know what role Social Security will play, as this is a reliable and steady source of funds for seniors — but it may not be as generous as you think.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Forbes

The New Social Security Statements: Reasons To Check Yours Out

For years, the Social Security Administration has done a pretty crummy job telling Americans how much they'll likely receive in Social Security benefits. But I'm glad to say that the agency just replaced its text-heavy, four-page Social Security Statement with a redesigned, more useful, more visual, two-page version. As a...
PERSONAL FINANCE
MarketRealist

What’s the Social Security Payroll Tax Limit for 2022?

When you work and earn money, you contribute toward the social security retirement system by paying social security taxes. The amount of social security benefits you get is then determined based on the salary you earned and paid taxes on throughout your employment. Article continues below advertisement. Some people aren't...
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

Despite High Inflation Rates, Social Security Benefit Gets Biggest Boost in 40 Years

The Social Security Administration (SSA) recently announced that Social Security checks will increase next year at the greatest rate in nearly 40 years. This increase, however, probably won’t be enough because of rising inflation. About 8 million Americans receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits will see a 5.9% hike at...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
67K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy