Lima, OH

Death of Lima woman ruled a homicide

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PQ1m3_0cjBdkaA00

LIMA — The shooting death of a young Lima woman earlier this month has been ruled a homicide.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Monday saying that the Lucas County Coroner’s Office determined the death of 23-year-old Ja’Kia Battle was neither accidental nor self-inflicted. The cause of death, according to the preliminary autopsy report, was a single gunshot wound to the chest.

On Oct. 18 at approximately 8:36 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 call regarding a female suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper chest. According to the initial press release from the sheriff’s office, the person who reported the shooting said Battle shot herself.

Deputies responded to 2036 Edgewood Drive, Lima, where they found Battle lying on the floor. Deputies rendered first aid until EMS arrived and transported Battle to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, where she died several hours later.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said Monday that no suspect is being named at this time, pending a meeting with Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Juergen Waldick.

The incident is being investigated by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau. Anybody with any information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Nick Burke at 419-227-3535 or email burke@acso-oh.us. Anonymous tips can also be given to CrimeStoppers at 419-229-STOP (7867).

Battle worked as a cashier at Panera Bread. According to her obituary, she “loved to sing, rap and primping.”

Besides her mother, Kimberly, she is survived a daughter, Ny’Ajah I. Battle-Gilcrease; a brother, DaVonntae Battle, and a maternal grandmother, Ida Garrett.

Comments / 7

Lisa Bacome
6d ago

Condolences to the family. She was a beautiful young woman taken way too early. May she Rest In Peace and the family receive closure.

Reply
4
PINKYLICIOUS?
6d ago

sending My Deepest Sympathy an PRAYERS for her Family🙏 MAY GOD BLESS an whoever the person who Called an Reported her being Shot is a Suspect im assuming

Reply
2
