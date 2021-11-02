Death of Lima woman ruled a homicide

LIMA — The shooting death of a young Lima woman earlier this month has been ruled a homicide.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Monday saying that the Lucas County Coroner’s Office determined the death of 23-year-old Ja’Kia Battle was neither accidental nor self-inflicted. The cause of death, according to the preliminary autopsy report, was a single gunshot wound to the chest.

On Oct. 18 at approximately 8:36 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 call regarding a female suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper chest. According to the initial press release from the sheriff’s office, the person who reported the shooting said Battle shot herself.

Deputies responded to 2036 Edgewood Drive, Lima, where they found Battle lying on the floor. Deputies rendered first aid until EMS arrived and transported Battle to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, where she died several hours later.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said Monday that no suspect is being named at this time, pending a meeting with Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Juergen Waldick.

The incident is being investigated by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau. Anybody with any information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Nick Burke at 419-227-3535 or email burke@acso-oh.us. Anonymous tips can also be given to CrimeStoppers at 419-229-STOP (7867).

Battle worked as a cashier at Panera Bread. According to her obituary, she “loved to sing, rap and primping.”

Besides her mother, Kimberly, she is survived a daughter, Ny’Ajah I. Battle-Gilcrease; a brother, DaVonntae Battle, and a maternal grandmother, Ida Garrett.