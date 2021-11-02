CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

U.S. charges passenger with assaulting American Airlines flight attendant

By David Shepardson
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LyTgw_0cjB4SUk00
REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors in Colorado on Monday charged a 20-year-old California man with assaulting a flight attendant on an Oct. 27 American Airlines (AAL.O) flight that forced its diversion.

The New York to Santa Ana, California, flight made an unscheduled landing in Denver after the alleged assault in which a flight attendant was punched in the nose, resulting in bleeding and a concussion.

Brian Hsu, of Irvine, California, who is also charged with interference with a flight crew, was released on a $10,000 person bond and ordered him to appear in Denver on Nov. 15 after making an initial appearance in a U.S. district court in Santa Ana on Monday.

A lawyer for Hsu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. airlines have reported a record number of violent incidents this year and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has pledged a "zero tolerance" approach.

American Airlines Chief Executive Doug Parker said last week "this type of behavior has to stop," Parker said in a video posted on Instagram, calling the incident "one of the worst displays of unruly behavior we’ve ever witnessed."

An FBI agent said in an affidavit a witness reported Hsu punched the flight attendant in the face near the lavatory.

The flight attendant felt dizzy after the flight and was removed by stretcher. She was taken to the hospital where doctors told her that she had a concussion and she told the FBI she "currently has pain in her nose, head, and sinuses."

Hsu told the FBI said he was returning home to California from New York after receiving brain surgery in Rhode Island.

On Oct. 8, President Joe Biden said he instructed the Justice Department to "deal" with the rising number of violent incidents onboard planes.

Through Oct. 25, there have been 4,941 reports of unruly passenger incidents, including 3,580 related to pandemic face covering regulations.

In June, a group representing major U.S. airlines such as American, Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) and United Airlines , as well as aviation unions, asked Garland to prosecute violent air passengers.

A union representing Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) workers said in May that a flight attendant "was seriously assaulted, resulting in injuries to the face and a loss of two teeth."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Airline pilot comes to blow with flight attendant over masks, report says

A Southwest Airlines pilot has been accused of assaulting a flight attendant in a mask-related argument that got out of control, police say.The fight, which allegedly broke out last month at a hotel bar in San Jose, California, is being investigated by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. Details are sparse, but police say it all started with a quarrel over masks.“The event involved a disagreement over mask wearing or masks,” Sgt Christian Camarillo of the San Jose Police Department told USA Today.The pilot has not been indicted, but the district attorney could bring charges, Mr Camarillo said....
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Rhode Island State
FOXBusiness

United exec warns passengers booking flights on airlines without vaccine mandates

United Airlines executives told investors Wednesday that customers should be wary of airlines that don't have vaccine requirements. During the third-quarter earnings call, the airline's executives, including CEO Scott Kirby, said that customers can "book with confidence" with United. The Chicago-based carrier has taken the strongest pro-vaccination stance among U.S....
INDUSTRY
Best Life

United Is Lifting This Major Flight Restriction, Starting Nov. 15

You're probably well aware that there are many things you're just not allowed to do on a plane. Certain flight restrictions, like not being able to have large amounts on liquids in your carry-on, have been in place for years, but there were also a handful of new bans set over the last two years amid the COVID pandemic. Flying without a mask, for instance, has not been allowed since early 2020, and even booking a middle seat on many airlines was prohibited for some time. But now, United Airlines has decided to lift one major flight restriction for its passengers. Read on to find out what you will be able to do again next month when flying United.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Parker
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Flight
Thrillist

American & Southwest Airlines Change Vaccine Policies for Staff

The Biden administration released new guidelines requiring federal contractors to have employees fully vaccinated by December 8 of this year, including US airline employees. The requirement has met resistance, while some airlines have threatened to fire employees or place them on unpaid leave if they don't comply with the mandate.
INDUSTRY
CBS News

Man fined $52,500 for allegedly punching flight attendant now faces criminal charges

A federal grand jury in Seattle indicted a man accused of punching a flight attendant in the face twice and trying to open the cockpit door late last year during a flight from Hawaii to Washington state. Ryan Cajimat, 21, of Kapolei, Hawaii, is charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants as well as assault within a special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, the Department of Justice announced Friday.
KAPOLEI, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Airlines#Flight Attendants#Southwest Airlines#Fbi#The Justice Department
The Independent

Flight diverted after passenger ‘punches’ flight attendant over mask mandate

An American Airlines flight bound for John Wayne Airport in Orange County was diverted to Denver on Tuesday after one of the passengers attacked a flight attendant.Passengers on the flight reported that the alleged assault was prompted by a disagreement between an unnamed male traveller and cabin crew about mask wearing.Mackenzie Rose, another passenger on the flight, told CBSLA that the incident occurred about halfway through the trip, with the plane re-routing over Ohio for an emergency landing in Denver.The passenger suspected of assaulting the flight attendant was reportedly in first or business class, and witnesses told press the crew...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hudson Valley Post

Flight From JFK Makes Emergency Landing Due to Unruly Passenger

Imagine booking a cross-country flight only to have your trip diverted over something that was completely preventable? According to ABC, this was the case after a passenger on a flight out of JFK became unruly and allegedly assaulted a flight attendant. And it appears this is yet another case of a passenger who can't control their alcohol intake. Now, the suspect in question could be facing some serious charges.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Instagram
cbslocal.com

No Arrest Made So Far After After American Airlines Flight Is Diverted To Denver International Airport

DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 has learned that no arrest has been made after what the FBI calls a “physical altercation” aboard an American Airlines flight Wednesday night. American Airlines Flight 976 was diverted and landed safely at Denver International Airport. It departed from JFK International Airport in New York and was bound for John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana in the Los Angeles area.
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Flight diverted to eject ‘unruly’ passenger

A US flight was forced to divert on Monday in order for an “unruly” passenger to be escorted off. Delta Air Lines flight 365, from Atlanta to Los Angeles, was forced to land at Dallas, Texas, in order to eject the wayward traveller.“Situations like these are rare and regrettable for the vast majority of our customers and Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behaviour at our airports and aboard our aircraft,” Delta said in a statement.“We applaud our flight crew's quick decision to divert and address the situation as expeditiously as possible so the remainder of our customers can resume...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
yourmileagemayvary.net

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

'They are lying': Tucker Carlson claims the Southwest Airlines chaos was due to pilots and air traffic control going on strike in protest at vaccine mandates - despite the airline and union saying the walkout rumors are not true

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night claimed the Southwest Airlines chaos at the weekend was caused by pilots striking in protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccines. The airline saw almost 2,000 flights cancelled, accounting for 23 per cent of their routes. Southwest blamed the weather, but was the only airline to face problems on such a scale - the second worst airline this weekend, American, saw two per cent of its flights cancelled.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
236K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy