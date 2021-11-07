Brooklyn Park House Fire Displaces Family of Five

AACFD

A home fire in Brooklyn Park has displaced a family of five, according to officials with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

On the morning of Sunday, October 31, 2021, about 40 firefighters responded to a home located in the 5200 block of Disney Avenue. Upon arrival, first responders found the two-story single-family home with fire coming from a first-floor bedroom. They located and extinguished a fire in a first-floor bedroom after about 15 minutes, containing the fire to the room of origin.

AACFD

The Red Cross is assisting one adult and four children displaced by the fire.