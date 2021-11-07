CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MD

Brooklyn Park House Fire Displaces Family of Five

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m27Ue_0cj1pTy200
AACFD

A home fire in Brooklyn Park has displaced a family of five, according to officials with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

On the morning of Sunday, October 31, 2021, about 40 firefighters responded to a home located in the 5200 block of Disney Avenue. Upon arrival, first responders found the two-story single-family home with fire coming from a first-floor bedroom. They located and extinguished a fire in a first-floor bedroom after about 15 minutes, containing the fire to the room of origin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B86VE_0cj1pTy200
AACFD

The Red Cross is assisting one adult and four children displaced by the fire.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Report Annapolis

Police Investigates Attempted Robbery of Corrections Officer on Atwater Drive, Home Burglary on Paddington Place

Detectives with the Annapolis Police Department are investigating two incidents which were reported on the same day one of five recent shootings occured in the area. On November 3, 2021 at approximately 1:53pm, officers responded to the 1000 block of Paddington Place for a reported burglary that just occurred. The homeowner reported that an unknown male entered her home through a rear sliding door that was unlocked. The unknown person displayed a handgun and pointed it at the resident prior to fleeing out the same door that he entered. The resident was unharmed and the suspect was not located. An extensive search of the area yielded negative results for the suspect.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Man, 26, Identified as Victim in Fatal Glen Burnie Shooting

Authorities have identified the 26 year old man who was the victim of a fatal shooting in Glen Burnie. On Thursday, October 21, 2021, at approximately 9:55 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police Officers responded to the area of Beach Road and McGowan Avenue in for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male, identified as Gene Fayga Martin, of Glen Burnie, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s).
GLEN BURNIE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, MD
Brooklyn Park, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn Park, MD
Local
Maryland Accidents
Brooklyn Park, MD
Accidents
City
Accident, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Anne Arundel County, MD
Accidents
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Report Annapolis

Police: Man Wounded in Shooting on President Street in Annapolis

Authorities in Annapolis are investigating a shooting on President Street that left one person injured. On October 23, 2021, at approximately 11:30pm, officers responded to the 900 block of President Street following the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and located an adult male with injuries consistent with being shot. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Firefighters#Brooklyn Park House#Aacfd#The Red Cross
Report Annapolis

Man Hospitalized Following Aggravated Assault on Madison Street in Annapolis

According to police officials in Annapolis, a man was recently hospitalized for injuries he sustained during an aggravated assault on Madison Street. On October 30, 2021, officers responded to an area medical care facility for a reported aggravated assault that was believed to have happened in the area of Madison and President Streets. The victim reported being cut with a knife by an unknown suspect while walking in the area.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Authorities Arrest Two Annapolis Men in Connection with Recent Pleasant Street Homicide

Authorities in Annapolis have arrested two men from the area in connection with a recent fatal shooting that occured on Pleasant Street. Shortly after 1pm on October 14, 2021, multiple units responded to Pleasant Street for a reported shooting. Preliminary details reveal that one person was found with injuries consistent with being shot. The victim, Cornell Scott-Young, 22, was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Accidents
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police: Fatal Howard County Pedestrian Crash Claims The Life Of A Highway Worker

Maryland State Police troopers are investigating the cause of a fatal pedestrian crash in Howard County that took the life of a 38-year-old AAA worker on the side of the road. The deceased is identified as Muhammad Shehzad, age 38, of Ellicott City. Shehzad was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS personnel. Shehzad was a contractor for AAA, changing a tire for a motorist when police believe he was struck and killed by a passing vehicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Report Annapolis

Montgomery County Police Investigating Vandalism Bias Incident

The Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit is actively investigating a bias incident that occurred on Sunday, October 3, 2021. At approximately 8 a.m., Montgomery County Police 2nd District officers were dispatched to a grocery store on the 10000 block of Old Georgetown Rd. for vandalism with hate speech spray painted in the rear of the building. When officers arrived, they observed garbage dumpsters with blue spray paint reading, “WHITE PRIDE 2021.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Prince George’s County Police Investigating Double Fatal Collision in Camp Springs

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a double fatal collision that occurred in Camp Springs. The drivers of the two involved cars were killed. The first deceased driver has been identified as 52-year-old Leona Flint of District Heights. The name of the second driver will be released once his identity is confirmed and his family has been notified.
CAMP SPRINGS, MD
Report Annapolis

Man Sentenced to Federal Prison on Arson Charge Following a 2017 Pasadena Bar Fire

U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett sentenced Jamie Clemons, age 36 of Pasadena, Maryland, to nine years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for malicious destruction of a property by fire, in connection with the fire on July 28, 2017, at Coconut Charlie’s, a bar in Pasadena. Judge Bennett also ordered Clemons to pay restitution in the amount of $560,346.26. As a result of the arson, Coconut Charlie’s sustained over $500,000 in damage; the building was razed and the business was forced to permanently close.
PASADENA, MD
Report Annapolis

Wanted Baltimore Man Arrested in Pasadena, Reportedly Found with Pot and Stolen Loaded Gun

A wanted Baltimore man was found in possession of marijuana and a stolen loaded handgun while being arrested in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County Police said. On November 4, 2021, at approximately 10:50 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a silver Honda on Ritchie Highway near East Hamburg Street. The driver was found to have an open arrest warrant and was taken into custody.
PASADENA, MD
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
28K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy