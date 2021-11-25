ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How to Watch ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Online Right Now

By Amber Dowling
SPY
SPY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f1oEu_0cizNDzw00

Update: The first part of The Beatles: Get Back was officially released on Thursday, November 25. That means Disney Plus subscribers can start streaming right away. Keep reading for everything we know about this highly anticipated documentary and all the info you need to learn how to watch The Beatles: Get Back online now.

In 1966, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, John Lennon and Ringo Starr took the stage at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park for what became The Beatles’ final concert . Three years later, they reassembled to write and record a new album, with a tight timeline of just three weeks.

As hardcore fans probably already know, the result was the 1970 release Let It Be , a.k.a. The Fab Four’s 12th and final studio album. But those recording and writing sessions also culminated in another piece of historical gold: the unannounced rooftop concert at the Apple Corps headquarters. The 42-minute jam fest attracted many lunch-goers who quickly spread the word until the Metropolitan Police eventually made them wrap it up. Their final song was “Get Back.”


Buy: Sign up for Disney+ $7.99/Month

Fast-forward almost half a century later, and it turns out there’s more to that story. And director Peter Jackson ( The Lord of the Rings ) is here to tell it to us. The Beatles: Get Back features 56 hours of never-before-seen footage captured during that specific time, from January 1969 up to that final live performance in London.

Told over three installments, the docuseries gives us a whole new and unprecedented inside look at the relationship between the Fab Four, their creative processes, their successes, and ultimately, the cracks that resulted in the band breaking up.

Keep on scrolling to learn more about the anticipated project. We’ve also got all the details on how to stream The Beatles: Get Back online now.  While part one has now been released, you don’t have to wait much longer for the rest. The next two installments will debut over Thanksgiving weekend.

How to Watch The Beatles: Get Back Online

Although The Beatles: Get Back was initially scheduled to be released in theatres on September 4, 2020, pandemic-related delays pushed it to August 27, 2021. Then, in early summer, the Powers That Be changed their minds again and revealed the project would instead be a three-part docuseries, with each episode running roughly 120 minutes . Now, if you want to get in on all of The Beatles: Get Back action, you’ll need a subscription to Disney+. The streamer dropped the first part on November 25, with the subsequent two episodes following on November 26 and 27 — just in time for the Thanksgiving weekend.

We know what Beatles fans will be thankful for this holiday season.


Buy: Sign up for Disney+ $7.99/Month


Buy: Sign up for the Disney, Hulu & ESPN Bundle

Can You Watch The Beatles: Get Back For Free?

Unfortunately, Disney+ ended its seven-day free trial in Summer 2020, but there are still ways to sample what the Mouse House has to offer outside of the monthly ($7.99) and yearly ($79.99) plans. Currently, Amazon Music is running a promotion in which those who subscribe to the unlimited plan automatically receive six months of Disney+ on the house. Meanwhile, other services such as Verizon have also inked deals with the streamer to give away free trials with the purchase of its own products and services.

Will The Beatles: Get Back Debut in Movie Theatres?

Sorry, but following Disney’s decision to expand the film into a fully-fledged series (or a six-hour movie, as some executives or creatives would cringingly call it), the Fab Four are available via household streaming only.

Cast Members in The Beatles: Get Back

In early interviews, Jackson has referred to this series as “A documentary about the documentary.” That means the director preferred to let the original footage — shot by director Michael Lindsay-Hogg — stand on its own merits. There are no talking heads or a dramatic plot, per se. Instead, Jackson is responding to those who believed the band’s final album was made under complete adversity (the group did break up shortly afterward) and takes lots of time to reveal the joyous and collaborative spirit of the group as well.

Naturally, The Beatles: Get Back features the Fab Four, but other familiar faces like Yoko Ono, Linda McCartney, Lindsay-Hogg, keyboardist Billy Preston, producer George Martin and Paul’s daughter, Heather McCartney, all make appearances as well.

The entire thing is a giant collaboration between The Beatles and Jackson. The Walt Disney Studios present it in association with Apple Corps Ltd. and WingNut Films Productions Ltc. McCartney, Starr, Ono, Olivia Harrison and Jackson are all credited as producers.

Watch the Newest The Beatles: Get Back Trailer

In case you haven’t caught it, a brand new trailer showing the crystal-clear, remastered footage dropped on October 13.

Where to Buy The Beatles: Get Back Merchandise

More than 50 years after that iconic rooftop concert, The Beatles are poised to make a big comeback with the launch of this series. That means plenty of merchandise will inevitably follow. However, two collectibles of note are the accompanying book of the same name, which dropped on October 12 after initially being delayed alongside the film. Three days later, a remixed, deluxe edition of the box set, Let It Be, also hit shelves .

Check out those and a few of our other favorite swag items for The Beatles: Get Back’s November 25 debut.

The Beatles: Get Back

This is the first book in more than a decade to be officially released by the band, and that alone makes it a collector’s item. The tome includes hundreds of previously unpublished images, along with official accounts of the creation of The Beatles’ final album.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JbQ5E_0cizNDzw00


Buy: The Beatles: Get Back $35.73 (orig. $60.00) 40% OFF

Let It Be Super Deluxe

This five-CD collector’s set includes a book and individual jackets celebrating the album in conjunction with the film’s release. So far, reviews on the sound remixing are mostly positive; however, there are some naysayers out there who aren’t fans of what they call “rehearsal takes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00TXwR_0cizNDzw00


Buy: Let It Be Super Deluxe $114.80 (orig. $139.98) 18% OFF

The Beatles British Flag Red, White, and Blue T-Shirt

If you’re going to snuggle up for a six-hour Beatles marathon come the release of Get Back , you might as well do it in the appropriate fan style. Grab one of these swanky t-shirts in black or switch things up with one of the many other color options instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWY2Q_0cizNDzw00


Buy: The Beatles British Flag Red, White, and Blue T-Shirt $22.99

NC Beatles Let It Be Music Box

This crank-powered, antique-like music box fits in the palm of your hand and features an etching of all four Beatles as well as extra detailing on the sides. Whether you’re snatching one up for yourself or as a gift, it makes for an excellent conversation starter. Plus, there’s always the fact that you get to listen to your favorite song on demand when you bust this pretty piece out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z6SIc_0cizNDzw00


Buy: NC Beatles Let It Be Music Box $13.99

SJT ENTERPRISES, INC. Primitive Wood Plaque

Invoke your love of The Beatles (particularly the last album’s titular song) with this MDF plaque. It makes for a great wall addition in a den or even in an entranceway. Just make sure that you keep it somewhere indoors because this one is definitely not meant for outdoor use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jTx4o_0cizNDzw00


Buy: SJT ENTERPRISES, INC. Primitive Wood Plaque $12.99

Kovides Decorations for Party The Beatles Wall Clock

Add a touch of vintage cool to your man cave or living room with this vinyl wall clock featuring an etching of all four members doing their thing. Order it now, and then you can start counting down the minutes until The Beatles: Get Back finally drops on Disney+.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hOsAb_0cizNDzw00


Buy: Kovides Decorations for Party The Beatles Wall Clock $54.00

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the extraordinarily wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything,...
TRAVEL
SPY

Secret Amazon Coupon Lets You Save $37 on This Best-Selling Wall-Climbing Smart Light

Smart lights aren’t new, especially when there are so many of those color-changing light bulbs on the market to choose from. Yes, they can help to establish a certain mood, but smart lights have evolved in the last few years to expand into many other designs. Take for example this smart wall light from Govee, which currently is an Amazon best-seller. Gamers will really adore the Govee Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light because of all the dazzling color effects it offers. It’s also customizable because you can arrange the wall light bars to create a cool-looking design on your wall. Who...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Mccartney
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Yoko Ono
Person
John Lennon
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

John Lennon’s Wives: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Yoko Ono & Cynthia Lennon

John Lennon was married to Cynthia Powell, and then to Yoko Ono, before he was tragically murdered in 1980. Here’s everything to know about the late Beatles star’s wives. Over 40 years after his death, John Lennon remains an icon in the music industry. The singer-songwriter and peace activist had such an incredible career as a co-leader and guitarist of The Beatles, which sent him to international stardom. But in December 1980, John was gunned down by Mark David Chapman, who still remains incarcerated until this day. At the time of his death, John was married to Yoko Ono, 88. Before that, he had a complex marriage to Cynthia Powell from 1962 and 1968. Both relationships were widely-publicized in the press, and they’re still talked about today. Learn more about Yoko and Cynthia below.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles#Music Box#Amazon Music#Disney Plus#Apple Corps#The Metropolitan Police#Disneyplus
HollywoodLife

Dhani Harrison: 5 Things To Know About George Harrison’s Son

Learn all about Dhani Harrison, the talented musician and son of Beatles superstar, George Harrison!. Arguably the most famous band in history, the Beatles are back in the spotlight with a new three-part docuseries called The Beatles: Get Back. Fans will be treated to never-before-seen footage of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison as they worked on their final album before breaking up in 1970. With lead guitarist George heavily featured in the Peter Jackson project, fans will certainly want to know everything about his only child, Dhani Harrison. Learn all about the young musician and producer, below!
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
MUSIC
Showbiz411

Stella McCartney, Julian Lennon & Sean Lennon Sit Together for Sensational L.A. Premiere of Beatles’ “Get Back” Movie

Great notices came in late tonight from LA for the premiere of Peter Jackson’s “Get Back” documentary about the Beatles. Disney Plus screened 100 minutes at El Capitan Theater in Hollywood for a wildly enthusiastic crowd. Stella McCartney represented Paul, Julian and Sean Lennon repped for John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Ringo Starr stayed away reportedly because of fears of COVID (no one blames him).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NME

‘Let It Be’ director says he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr thinks film is “miserable”

Michael Lindsay-Hogg, the director of The Beatles‘ Let It Be film, has said he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr isn’t a fan of the documentary. Released in 1970, the project captured the Fab Four during recording sessions for their 12th studio album – also titled ‘Let It Be’ – and drew particular attention to heated exchanges between Paul McCartney and George Harrison.
MOVIES
MarketRealist

Sir Paul McCartney Finally Regained Rights to Most Beatles Songs

The ownership history of the Beatles song catalog is confusing and includes stakeholders like Sir Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson, and Yoko Ono. Who owns the rights to the Beatles songs now?. Article continues below advertisement. McCartney regained rights to most Beatles songs in 2017. In 2017, McCartney got back the...
MUSIC
Cinema Blend

Why Paul McCartney And Ringo Starr Weren’t Interviewed For Peter Jackson’s The Beatles Get Back

The Beatles are, quite simply, one of the biggest bands that has ever existed. Considering their popularity, it’s no surprise that an endless amount has been written about them and multiple documentaries and even dramatic films have been made about them. And while we unfortunately lost John Lennon far too early, the rest of the Beatles have been more than willing to talk about their time making music when they’ve been asked. But for the new Disney+ documentary series The Beatles: Get Back, Peter Jackson decided he did not want to ask. While he could have brought Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr in for modern interviews, Jackson says that’s not the way he wanted to tell the story.
CELEBRITIES
SPY

SPY

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy