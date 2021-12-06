Tripadvisor

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Las Vegas?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Las Vegas

Tripadvisor

#30. Chipotle Mexican Grill

Tripadvisor

#29. Bonito Michoacan Mexican Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#28. Baja Miguel's

Tripadvisor

#27. Pinches Taco

Tripadvisor

#26. China Poblano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (308 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $- Address: 3475 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Grill- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3715 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89103-5805- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (444 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9777 Las Vegas Blvd S South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa, Las Vegas, NV 89183-4013- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (162 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $- Address: 707 Fremont St Ste 5 Shipping Container Park, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5615- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,487 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Chinese- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4309

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Yolos - Planet Hollywood Las Vegas

Tripadvisor

#24. Cabo Wabo Cantina

Tripadvisor

#23. La Salsa

Tripadvisor

#22. Gonzalez Y Gonzalez

Tripadvisor

#21. Hussong's Mexican Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (640 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3667 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4331- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,163 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3663 Las Vegas Blvd S Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1920- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (336 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $- Address: 3663 Las Vegas Blvd S #380, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1920- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,139 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3790 Las Vegas Blvd S New York-New York Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4338- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (837 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 740 S. Rampart Blvd #7, Las Vegas, NV 89145

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Canonita

Tripadvisor

#19. Border Grill

Tripadvisor

#18. La Salsa Cantina

Tripadvisor

#17. Javier's

Tripadvisor

#16. Cadillac Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,304 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3377 Las Vegas Blvd S The Venetian Grand Canal Shops, Las Vegas, NV 89109- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,836 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3950 Las Vegas Boulevad South Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89119-1005- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,072 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $- Address: 3785 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 1500, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4333- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,880 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3730 Las Vegas Blvd S ARIA Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89158-4300- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (433 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 129 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5603

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. KoMex Fusion Express

Tripadvisor

#14. El Segundo Sol

Tripadvisor

#13. Lindo Michoacan

Tripadvisor

#12. Nacho Daddy

Tripadvisor

#11. La Comida

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (148 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Korean- Price: $- Address: 633 N Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107-1911- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,046 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3200 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 1144, Las Vegas, NV 89109-0763- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (517 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10800 West Flamingo, Las Vegas, NV 89147- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (819 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3663 Las Vegas Blvd S #595, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1920- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (338 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 100 S 6th St, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5706

You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in Las Vegas

Tripadvisor

#10. El Dorado Cantina

Tripadvisor

#9. Casa Don Juan

Tripadvisor

#8. Tacos el Gordo

Tripadvisor

#7. Carlos'n Charlie's Las Vegas

Tripadvisor

#6. Tacos El Gordo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (505 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3025 Sammy Davis Jr Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1198- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (394 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1204 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89104-1029- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,122 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $- Address: 1724 E Charleston Blvd Used to Be on Las Vegas Blvd!, Las Vegas, NV 89104-1903- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,975 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3555 Las Vegas Blvd S Inside Flamingo Hotel, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8901- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (382 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $- Address: 3049 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1960

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Las Vegas

Tripadvisor

#5. Tacos & Beer

Tripadvisor

#4. Nacho Daddy Downtown

Tripadvisor

#3. Original Lindo Michoacan

Tripadvisor

#2. Juan's Flaming Fajitas & Cantina

Tripadvisor

#1. Senor Frog's Las Vegas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3900 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169-0931- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,129 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 113 N 4th St, Las Vegas, NV 89101-2932- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2655 E Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89121-3618- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (911 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9640 W Tropicana Ave Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89147-2604- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,734 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3300 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8916

You may also like: Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Las Vegas