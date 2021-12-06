ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Las Vegas?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Chipotle Mexican Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (308 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $
- Address: 3475 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#29. Bonito Michoacan Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Grill
- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3715 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89103-5805
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eb5Wz_0cizLpAc00
Tripadvisor

#28. Baja Miguel's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (444 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9777 Las Vegas Blvd S South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa, Las Vegas, NV 89183-4013
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#27. Pinches Taco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $
- Address: 707 Fremont St Ste 5 Shipping Container Park, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5615
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09kPhJ_0cizLpAc00
Tripadvisor

#26. China Poblano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,487 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4309
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38MWKa_0cizLpAc00
Tripadvisor

#25. Yolos - Planet Hollywood Las Vegas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (640 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3667 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4331
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXtzt_0cizLpAc00
Tripadvisor

#24. Cabo Wabo Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,163 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3663 Las Vegas Blvd S Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1920
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rzR9U_0cizLpAc00
Tripadvisor

#23. La Salsa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (336 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 3663 Las Vegas Blvd S #380, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1920
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#22. Gonzalez Y Gonzalez

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3790 Las Vegas Blvd S New York-New York Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4338
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ry6n5_0cizLpAc00
Tripadvisor

#21. Hussong's Mexican Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (837 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 740 S. Rampart Blvd #7, Las Vegas, NV 89145
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TpYFg_0cizLpAc00
Tripadvisor

#20. Canonita

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,304 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3377 Las Vegas Blvd S The Venetian Grand Canal Shops, Las Vegas, NV 89109
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gOx2_0cizLpAc00
Tripadvisor

#19. Border Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,836 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3950 Las Vegas Boulevad South Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89119-1005
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#18. La Salsa Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,072 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $
- Address: 3785 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 1500, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4333
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#17. Javier's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,880 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3730 Las Vegas Blvd S ARIA Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89158-4300
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#16. Cadillac Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (433 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 129 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5603
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. KoMex Fusion Express

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (148 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Korean
- Price: $
- Address: 633 N Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107-1911
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FfxrU_0cizLpAc00
Tripadvisor

#14. El Segundo Sol

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,046 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3200 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 1144, Las Vegas, NV 89109-0763
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=018hIR_0cizLpAc00
Tripadvisor

#13. Lindo Michoacan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (517 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10800 West Flamingo, Las Vegas, NV 89147
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mxTzP_0cizLpAc00
Tripadvisor

#12. Nacho Daddy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (819 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3663 Las Vegas Blvd S #595, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1920
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#11. La Comida

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (338 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 S 6th St, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5706
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. El Dorado Cantina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (505 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3025 Sammy Davis Jr Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1198
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NgK2K_0cizLpAc00
Tripadvisor

#9. Casa Don Juan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (394 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1204 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89104-1029
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#8. Tacos el Gordo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $
- Address: 1724 E Charleston Blvd Used to Be on Las Vegas Blvd!, Las Vegas, NV 89104-1903
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#7. Carlos'n Charlie's Las Vegas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,975 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3555 Las Vegas Blvd S Inside Flamingo Hotel, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8901
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36LOWr_0cizLpAc00
Tripadvisor

#6. Tacos El Gordo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (382 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $
- Address: 3049 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1960
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJwpF_0cizLpAc00
Tripadvisor

#5. Tacos & Beer

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3900 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169-0931
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#4. Nacho Daddy Downtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 113 N 4th St, Las Vegas, NV 89101-2932
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wSihV_0cizLpAc00
Tripadvisor

#3. Original Lindo Michoacan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2655 E Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89121-3618
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#2. Juan's Flaming Fajitas & Cantina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (911 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9640 W Tropicana Ave Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89147-2604
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iYbCz_0cizLpAc00
Tripadvisor

#1. Senor Frog's Las Vegas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,734 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3300 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8916
- Read more on Tripadvisor

