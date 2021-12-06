Tripadvisor

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Houston?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Houston. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#30. The Raven Grill

#29. Soto's Cantina

#28. Pappasito's Cantina

#27. Arnaldo Richard's Picos

#26. Habanera & the Guero

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (153 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1916 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005-1645- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10609 Grant Rd, Houston, TX 77070-4462- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7050 FM 1960 West, Houston, TX 77069- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (324 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3601 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098-3911- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9902 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77034-1043

#25. El Tiempo Cantina- Vintage Park

#24. Lupe Tortilla

#23. Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen

#22. El Tiempo Cantina- Navigation

#21. Lopez Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (173 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 114 Vintage Park Blvd Suite M, Houston, TX 77070-4046- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 15315 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77090- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10115 Louetta Rd Suite 400, Houston, TX 77070- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2814 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003-1236- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11606 S Wilcrest Dr, Houston, TX 77099-4755

#20. Teotihuacan Mexican Cafe

#19. El Tiempo Cantina - Richmond

#18. Churrascos

#17. Pappasito's Cantina

#16. Edgar's Hermano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (150 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1511 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009-3605- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3130 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (271 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Latin, Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2055 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098-1598- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (625 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1600 Lamar St Hilton Americas Hotel, Houston, TX 77010-5012- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1700 Smith Street, Houston, TX 77002

#15. Gringo's Mexican Kitchen Restaurant

#14. Chuy's

#13. Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Bar

#12. Pappasito's Cantina

#11. Lupe Tortilla

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (200 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 12348 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77034-4587- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (408 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2706 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098-1205- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2925 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77098-4503- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (324 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10409 Interstate 10 Frontage Road, Houston, TX 77024- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (283 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2414 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77098-4602

#10. Irma's Southwest

#9. Pappasito's Cantina

#8. Little Pappasito's Cantina

#7. guadalajara del centro

#6. Ninfa's on Navigation

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (250 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1314 Texas St Suite 100, Houston, TX 77002-3512- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (601 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2515 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (266 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2536 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77098- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (349 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1201 San Jacinto St 1201 San Juanita, Houston, TX 77002-6930- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (778 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003-1517

#5. Lupe Tortilla's

#4. Hugo's

#3. El Tiempo Cantina- Washington

#2. Caracol

#1. Xochi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (464 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 318 Stafford St, Houston, TX 77079-2325- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (892 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1600 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-3728- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (453 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5602 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007-5135- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (637 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$$$- Address: 2200 Post Oak Blvd Suite #160, Houston, TX 77056-4700- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (335 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1777 Walker St Suite A, Houston, TX 77010-5023

