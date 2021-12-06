Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor
Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Houston?
To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Houston. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.
Tripadvisor
#30. The Raven Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (153 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1916 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005-1645
Tripadvisor
#29. Soto's Cantina- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10609 Grant Rd, Houston, TX 77070-4462
Tripadvisor
#28. Pappasito's Cantina- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7050 FM 1960 West, Houston, TX 77069
Tripadvisor
#27. Arnaldo Richard's Picos- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (324 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3601 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098-3911
Tripadvisor
#26. Habanera & the Guero- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9902 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77034-1043
Tripadvisor
#25. El Tiempo Cantina- Vintage Park- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (173 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 114 Vintage Park Blvd Suite M, Houston, TX 77070-4046
Tripadvisor
#24. Lupe Tortilla- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15315 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77090
Tripadvisor
#23. Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10115 Louetta Rd Suite 400, Houston, TX 77070
Tripadvisor
#22. El Tiempo Cantina- Navigation- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2814 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003-1236
Tripadvisor
#21. Lopez Mexican Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11606 S Wilcrest Dr, Houston, TX 77099-4755
Tripadvisor
#20. Teotihuacan Mexican Cafe- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (150 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1511 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009-3605
Tripadvisor
#19. El Tiempo Cantina - Richmond- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3130 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098
Tripadvisor
#18. Churrascos- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (271 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2055 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098-1598
Tripadvisor
#17. Pappasito's Cantina- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (625 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1600 Lamar St Hilton Americas Hotel, Houston, TX 77010-5012
Tripadvisor
#16. Edgar's Hermano- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1700 Smith Street, Houston, TX 77002
Tripadvisor
#15. Gringo's Mexican Kitchen Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (200 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12348 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77034-4587
Tripadvisor
#14. Chuy's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (408 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2706 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098-1205
Tripadvisor
#13. Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2925 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77098-4503
Tripadvisor
#12. Pappasito's Cantina- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (324 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10409 Interstate 10 Frontage Road, Houston, TX 77024
Tripadvisor
#11. Lupe Tortilla- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (283 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2414 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77098-4602
Tripadvisor
#10. Irma's Southwest- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (250 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1314 Texas St Suite 100, Houston, TX 77002-3512
Tripadvisor
#9. Pappasito's Cantina- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (601 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2515 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054
Tripadvisor
#8. Little Pappasito's Cantina- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (266 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2536 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77098
Tripadvisor
#7. guadalajara del centro- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (349 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1201 San Jacinto St 1201 San Juanita, Houston, TX 77002-6930
Tripadvisor
#6. Ninfa's on Navigation- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (778 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003-1517
Tripadvisor
#5. Lupe Tortilla's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (464 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 318 Stafford St, Houston, TX 77079-2325
Tripadvisor
#4. Hugo's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (892 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1600 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-3728
Tripadvisor
#3. El Tiempo Cantina- Washington- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (453 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5602 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007-5135
Tripadvisor
#2. Caracol- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (637 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2200 Post Oak Blvd Suite #160, Houston, TX 77056-4700
Tripadvisor
#1. Xochi- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (335 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1777 Walker St Suite A, Houston, TX 77010-5023
