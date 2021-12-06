ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

 3 days ago

Tripadvisor

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Houston?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Houston. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQk62_0cizLRBI00
Tripadvisor

#30. The Raven Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (153 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1916 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005-1645

- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DnHfL_0cizLRBI00
Tripadvisor

#29. Soto's Cantina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10609 Grant Rd, Houston, TX 77070-4462
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lrTzu_0cizLRBI00
Tripadvisor

#28. Pappasito's Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7050 FM 1960 West, Houston, TX 77069
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30h7vR_0cizLRBI00
Tripadvisor

#27. Arnaldo Richard's Picos

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (324 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3601 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098-3911
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48eTgj_0cizLRBI00
Tripadvisor

#26. Habanera & the Guero

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9902 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77034-1043
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLE33_0cizLRBI00
Tripadvisor

#25. El Tiempo Cantina- Vintage Park

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (173 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 114 Vintage Park Blvd Suite M, Houston, TX 77070-4046
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#24. Lupe Tortilla

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15315 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77090
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47DlV1_0cizLRBI00
Tripadvisor

#23. Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10115 Louetta Rd Suite 400, Houston, TX 77070
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#22. El Tiempo Cantina- Navigation

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2814 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003-1236
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03pJZb_0cizLRBI00
Tripadvisor

#21. Lopez Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11606 S Wilcrest Dr, Houston, TX 77099-4755
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TGcEM_0cizLRBI00
Tripadvisor

#20. Teotihuacan Mexican Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (150 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1511 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009-3605
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#19. El Tiempo Cantina - Richmond

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3130 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aYNf5_0cizLRBI00
Tripadvisor

#18. Churrascos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (271 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2055 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098-1598
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=381gc3_0cizLRBI00
Tripadvisor

#17. Pappasito's Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (625 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1600 Lamar St Hilton Americas Hotel, Houston, TX 77010-5012
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HatI8_0cizLRBI00
Tripadvisor

#16. Edgar's Hermano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1700 Smith Street, Houston, TX 77002
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Jd5L_0cizLRBI00
Tripadvisor

#15. Gringo's Mexican Kitchen Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (200 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12348 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77034-4587
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ye5dF_0cizLRBI00
Tripadvisor

#14. Chuy's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (408 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2706 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098-1205
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RUpNs_0cizLRBI00
Tripadvisor

#13. Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2925 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77098-4503
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#12. Pappasito's Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (324 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10409 Interstate 10 Frontage Road, Houston, TX 77024
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oerdb_0cizLRBI00
Tripadvisor

#11. Lupe Tortilla

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (283 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2414 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77098-4602
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Irma's Southwest

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (250 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1314 Texas St Suite 100, Houston, TX 77002-3512
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#9. Pappasito's Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (601 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2515 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vCq56_0cizLRBI00
Tripadvisor

#8. Little Pappasito's Cantina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (266 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2536 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77098
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXSWn_0cizLRBI00
Tripadvisor

#7. guadalajara del centro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (349 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1201 San Jacinto St 1201 San Juanita, Houston, TX 77002-6930
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#6. Ninfa's on Navigation

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (778 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003-1517
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iBp1H_0cizLRBI00
Tripadvisor

#5. Lupe Tortilla's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (464 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 318 Stafford St, Houston, TX 77079-2325
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#4. Hugo's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (892 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1600 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-3728
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d69Rm_0cizLRBI00
Tripadvisor

#3. El Tiempo Cantina- Washington

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (453 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5602 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007-5135
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qjEFz_0cizLRBI00
Tripadvisor

#2. Caracol

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (637 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2200 Post Oak Blvd Suite #160, Houston, TX 77056-4700
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KVWmv_0cizLRBI00
Tripadvisor

#1. Xochi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (335 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1777 Walker St Suite A, Houston, TX 77010-5023
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker

Stacker

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

