Dallas, TX

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Dallas?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ivpxX_0cizIgIG00
#30. La Calle Doce Oak Cliff

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 415 W 12th St, Dallas, TX 75208-6507

#29. Mi Cocina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3699 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204-4550
#28. Meso Maya

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4123 Abrams Rd, Dallas, TX 75214-2608
#27. Komali Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4152 Cole Ave Ste 106, Dallas, TX 75204-8202
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rknFA_0cizIgIG00
#26. Mesero

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5330 W Lovers Ln Suite 112B, Dallas, TX 75209-4258
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44l40s_0cizIgIG00
#25. Uncle Julio's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (284 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4125 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-3739
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pb0TT_0cizIgIG00
#24. Urban Taco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5321 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75206-5185
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#23. Blue Goose Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2905 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C6tEA_0cizIgIG00
#22. Desperados Mexican Restaurant Uno

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4818 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-4120
#21. Mariano's Hacienda

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6300 Skillman St, Dallas, TX 75231-7138
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oywYb_0cizIgIG00
#20. Beto & Son

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3011 Gulden Ln Suite 108, Dallas, TX 75212
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10QhOP_0cizIgIG00
#19. El Bolero

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1201 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75207-6901
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wvx39_0cizIgIG00
#18. Gloria's Latin Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Central American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3715 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75206-5311
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtqWb_0cizIgIG00
#17. Ojeda's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4617 Maple Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
#16. Gabriela&Sofia's Tex-Mex

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10455 N Central Expy Site 117, Dallas, TX 75231-2213
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fjods_0cizIgIG00
#15. Veracruz Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 408 N Bishop Ave Ste 107, Dallas, TX 75208-4806
#14. Avila's Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (242 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4714 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-1003
#13. Rj Mexican Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (455 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1709 North Market Street 102, Dallas, TX 75202
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KAGyy_0cizIgIG00
#12. Chuy's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (267 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4544 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75205-4214
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HYmkD_0cizIgIG00
#11. Wild Salsa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (392 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1800 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201-5202
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ty7KZ_0cizIgIG00
#10. El Fenix Famous Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (733 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1601 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75202-1227
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mcn2R_0cizIgIG00
#9. Mi Cocina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (316 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 77 Highland Park Vlg, Dallas, TX 75205-2733
- Read more on Tripadvisor
#8. Pappasito's Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (426 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10433 Lombardy Lane, Dallas, TX 75220
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bbSRG_0cizIgIG00
#7. Javier's Gourmet Mexicano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (440 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4912 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX 75205-3402
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EjMlP_0cizIgIG00
#6. Meso Maya Comida y Copas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (240 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11909 Preston Rd Suite 1426, Dallas, TX 75230-2746
#5. Mi Cocina Galleria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (326 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13350 Dallas Pkwy #100, Dallas, TX 75240-6670
#4. Pepe's & Mito's Mexican Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (219 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2911 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226-1510
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWtLz_0cizIgIG00
#3. Mia's Tex Mex

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4322 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2705
#2. Meso Maya Comida y Copas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1611 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75202-1227
#1. E Bar Tex-Mex

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1901 North Haskell Avenue #120, Dallas, TX 75204
