Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Dallas?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#30. La Calle Doce Oak Cliff

#29. Mi Cocina

#28. Meso Maya

#27. Komali Restaurant

#26. Mesero

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 415 W 12th St, Dallas, TX 75208-6507- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3699 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204-4550- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4123 Abrams Rd, Dallas, TX 75214-2608- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4152 Cole Ave Ste 106, Dallas, TX 75204-8202- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5330 W Lovers Ln Suite 112B, Dallas, TX 75209-4258

#25. Uncle Julio's

#24. Urban Taco

#23. Blue Goose Cantina

#22. Desperados Mexican Restaurant Uno

#21. Mariano's Hacienda

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (284 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4125 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-3739- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5321 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75206-5185- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2905 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4818 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-4120- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6300 Skillman St, Dallas, TX 75231-7138

#20. Beto & Son

#19. El Bolero

#18. Gloria's Latin Cuisine

#17. Ojeda's

#16. Gabriela&Sofia's Tex-Mex

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3011 Gulden Ln Suite 108, Dallas, TX 75212- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1201 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75207-6901- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (181 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Central American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3715 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75206-5311- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4617 Maple Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10455 N Central Expy Site 117, Dallas, TX 75231-2213

#15. Veracruz Cafe

#14. Avila's Mexican Restaurant

#13. Rj Mexican Cuisine

#12. Chuy's

#11. Wild Salsa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 408 N Bishop Ave Ste 107, Dallas, TX 75208-4806- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (242 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4714 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-1003- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (455 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1709 North Market Street 102, Dallas, TX 75202- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (267 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4544 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75205-4214- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (392 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1800 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201-5202

#10. El Fenix Famous Mexican Restaurant

#9. Mi Cocina

#8. Pappasito's Cantina

#7. Javier's Gourmet Mexicano

#6. Meso Maya Comida y Copas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (733 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1601 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75202-1227- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (316 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 77 Highland Park Vlg, Dallas, TX 75205-2733- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (426 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10433 Lombardy Lane, Dallas, TX 75220- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (440 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$$$- Address: 4912 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX 75205-3402- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (240 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11909 Preston Rd Suite 1426, Dallas, TX 75230-2746

#5. Mi Cocina Galleria

#4. Pepe's & Mito's Mexican Cafe

#3. Mia's Tex Mex

#2. Meso Maya Comida y Copas

#1. E Bar Tex-Mex

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (326 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 13350 Dallas Pkwy #100, Dallas, TX 75240-6670- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (219 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2911 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226-1510- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4322 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2705- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,127 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1611 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75202-1227- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1901 North Haskell Avenue #120, Dallas, TX 75204

