Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Charlotte?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Charlotte. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#30. Fiesta Maya Mexican Restaurant

#29. 1900 Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar

#28. Don Pedro Mexican Restaurants

#27. Morazan Restaurant

#26. Monterrey Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3507 David Cox Rd Ste B, Charlotte, NC 28269-2284- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1523 Elizabeth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204-2534- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1009 Chancellor Park Dr, Charlotte, NC 28213-8137- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $- Address: 201 Archdale Dr I-77, Exit #4, Charlotte, NC 28217-4210- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $- Address: 10707 Park Rd Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28210-0107

#25. Taqueria Mexico

#24. La Victoria Cocina Mexicana & Bar

#23. Los Arcos

#22. Las Margaritas

#21. Zapatas Cantina Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $- Address: 7001 South Blvd Ste D, Charlotte, NC 28217-4398- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 16139 Lancaster Hwy #150, Charlotte, NC 28277-2033- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8619 Jw Clay Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28262-5418- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4426 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205-7404- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (117 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 15105 John J Delaney Dr Ste B, Charlotte, NC 28277-2848

#20. Southbound

#19. Mi Pueblo Charlotte

#18. 37Sol Southwestern Kitchen & Tequila Bar

#17. Azteca Mexican Restaurant

#16. 1900 Mexican Grill and Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2433 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203-5009- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1820 Sardis Rd N, Charlotte, NC 28270-1410- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8724 Outlets Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28278- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7340 Smith Corners Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28269-3767- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5110 Park Rd Ste 1E, Charlotte, NC 28209-3699

#15. Que Onda Tacos + Tequila

#14. Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant

#13. Three Amigos

#12. Anita's Mexican Grill

#11. Cantina 1511

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 333 W Trade St # 101, Charlotte, NC 28202-1944- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8943 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28273-3540- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish- Price: $- Address: 2917 Central Ave Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28205-0477- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $- Address: 2904 Yorkmont Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208-7301- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7708 Rea Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277-2579

#10. Cabo's Mexican Restaurant

#9. RuRu's Tacos & Tequila

#8. Salsas Mexican Grille

#7. Cantina 1511

#6. Bakersfield

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6676 Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226-3900- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 715 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207-2371- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2015 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28273-4067- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (311 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4271 Park Rd Ste B, Charlotte, NC 28209-2231- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1301 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203-5801

#5. Miguel's Restaurants Incorporated

#4. Superica

#3. Azteca Mexican Restaurant

#2. Cabo Fish Taco Baja Seagrill

#1. Paco's Tacos and Tequila

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (241 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $- Address: 4252 Business Center Dr, Charlotte, NC 28214-5040- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 101 W Worthington Ave Ste. 100, Charlotte, NC 28203-4699- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (303 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 116 E Woodlawn Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217-2118- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (861 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3201 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205-1033- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (470 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6401 Morrison Blvd #8a, Charlotte, NC 28211-3800

