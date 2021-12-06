Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor
Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Charlotte?
To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Charlotte. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.
#30. Fiesta Maya Mexican Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3507 David Cox Rd Ste B, Charlotte, NC 28269-2284
#29. 1900 Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1523 Elizabeth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204-2534
#28. Don Pedro Mexican Restaurants- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1009 Chancellor Park Dr, Charlotte, NC 28213-8137
#27. Morazan Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $
- Address: 201 Archdale Dr I-77, Exit #4, Charlotte, NC 28217-4210
#26. Monterrey Mexican Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 10707 Park Rd Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28210-0107
#25. Taqueria Mexico- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $
- Address: 7001 South Blvd Ste D, Charlotte, NC 28217-4398
#24. La Victoria Cocina Mexicana & Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16139 Lancaster Hwy #150, Charlotte, NC 28277-2033
#23. Los Arcos- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8619 Jw Clay Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28262-5418
#22. Las Margaritas- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4426 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205-7404
#21. Zapatas Cantina Mexican Restaurant- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15105 John J Delaney Dr Ste B, Charlotte, NC 28277-2848
#20. Southbound- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2433 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203-5009
#19. Mi Pueblo Charlotte- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1820 Sardis Rd N, Charlotte, NC 28270-1410
#18. 37Sol Southwestern Kitchen & Tequila Bar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8724 Outlets Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28278
#17. Azteca Mexican Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7340 Smith Corners Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28269-3767
#16. 1900 Mexican Grill and Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5110 Park Rd Ste 1E, Charlotte, NC 28209-3699
#15. Que Onda Tacos + Tequila- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 333 W Trade St # 101, Charlotte, NC 28202-1944
#14. Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8943 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28273-3540
#13. Three Amigos- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish
- Price: $
- Address: 2917 Central Ave Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28205-0477
#12. Anita's Mexican Grill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 2904 Yorkmont Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208-7301
#11. Cantina 1511- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7708 Rea Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277-2579
#10. Cabo's Mexican Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6676 Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226-3900
#9. RuRu's Tacos & Tequila- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 715 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207-2371
#8. Salsas Mexican Grille- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2015 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28273-4067
#7. Cantina 1511- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (311 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4271 Park Rd Ste B, Charlotte, NC 28209-2231
#6. Bakersfield- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1301 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203-5801
#5. Miguel's Restaurants Incorporated- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (241 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 4252 Business Center Dr, Charlotte, NC 28214-5040
#4. Superica- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 101 W Worthington Ave Ste. 100, Charlotte, NC 28203-4699
#3. Azteca Mexican Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (303 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 116 E Woodlawn Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217-2118
#2. Cabo Fish Taco Baja Seagrill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (861 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3201 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205-1033
#1. Paco's Tacos and Tequila- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (470 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6401 Morrison Blvd #8a, Charlotte, NC 28211-3800
