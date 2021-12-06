ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

Tripadvisor

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Charlotte?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Charlotte. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xf21_0cizIde500
Tripadvisor

#30. Fiesta Maya Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3507 David Cox Rd Ste B, Charlotte, NC 28269-2284

- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qrqGU_0cizIde500
Tripadvisor

#29. 1900 Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1523 Elizabeth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204-2534
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p2SGj_0cizIde500
Tripadvisor

#28. Don Pedro Mexican Restaurants

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1009 Chancellor Park Dr, Charlotte, NC 28213-8137
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U9rVw_0cizIde500
Tripadvisor

#27. Morazan Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $
- Address: 201 Archdale Dr I-77, Exit #4, Charlotte, NC 28217-4210
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#26. Monterrey Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 10707 Park Rd Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28210-0107
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Taqueria Mexico

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $
- Address: 7001 South Blvd Ste D, Charlotte, NC 28217-4398
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tdOg2_0cizIde500
Tripadvisor

#24. La Victoria Cocina Mexicana & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16139 Lancaster Hwy #150, Charlotte, NC 28277-2033
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#23. Los Arcos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8619 Jw Clay Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28262-5418
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gw3d2_0cizIde500
Tripadvisor

#22. Las Margaritas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4426 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205-7404
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#21. Zapatas Cantina Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15105 John J Delaney Dr Ste B, Charlotte, NC 28277-2848
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H4QZx_0cizIde500
Tripadvisor

#20. Southbound

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2433 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203-5009
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JESnK_0cizIde500
Tripadvisor

#19. Mi Pueblo Charlotte

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1820 Sardis Rd N, Charlotte, NC 28270-1410
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GApPr_0cizIde500
Tripadvisor

#18. 37Sol Southwestern Kitchen & Tequila Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8724 Outlets Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28278
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#17. Azteca Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7340 Smith Corners Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28269-3767
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BSWt2_0cizIde500
Tripadvisor

#16. 1900 Mexican Grill and Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5110 Park Rd Ste 1E, Charlotte, NC 28209-3699
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Charlotte

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25zQfy_0cizIde500
Tripadvisor

#15. Que Onda Tacos + Tequila

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 333 W Trade St # 101, Charlotte, NC 28202-1944
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cDuZR_0cizIde500
Tripadvisor

#14. Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8943 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28273-3540
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z83d3_0cizIde500
Tripadvisor

#13. Three Amigos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish
- Price: $
- Address: 2917 Central Ave Ste A, Charlotte, NC 28205-0477
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13jRlw_0cizIde500
Tripadvisor

#12. Anita's Mexican Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 2904 Yorkmont Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208-7301
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1107Sd_0cizIde500
Tripadvisor

#11. Cantina 1511

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7708 Rea Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277-2579
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Cabo's Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6676 Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226-3900
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qpmB0_0cizIde500
Tripadvisor

#9. RuRu's Tacos & Tequila

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 715 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207-2371
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27l0sa_0cizIde500
Tripadvisor

#8. Salsas Mexican Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2015 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28273-4067
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iOrbq_0cizIde500
Tripadvisor

#7. Cantina 1511

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (311 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4271 Park Rd Ste B, Charlotte, NC 28209-2231
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RkVzn_0cizIde500
Tripadvisor

#6. Bakersfield

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1301 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203-5801
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Charlotte metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dGpCw_0cizIde500
Tripadvisor

#5. Miguel's Restaurants Incorporated

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (241 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 4252 Business Center Dr, Charlotte, NC 28214-5040
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OgDvd_0cizIde500
Tripadvisor

#4. Superica

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 101 W Worthington Ave Ste. 100, Charlotte, NC 28203-4699
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bhRtD_0cizIde500
Tripadvisor

#3. Azteca Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (303 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 116 E Woodlawn Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217-2118
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YxFPt_0cizIde500
Tripadvisor

#2. Cabo Fish Taco Baja Seagrill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (861 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3201 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205-1033
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#1. Paco's Tacos and Tequila

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (470 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6401 Morrison Blvd #8a, Charlotte, NC 28211-3800
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate votes to nix Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

The Senate on Wednesday voted to nix President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for larger businesses, handing Republicans a symbolic win. Senators voted 52-48 on the resolution, which needed a simple majority to be approved. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) voted with Republicans, giving it enough support to be sent to the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Dole's casket arrives at Capitol to lie in state

The casket carrying former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.) arrived at the Capitol building on Thursday, where the Kansas Republican and celebrated war veteran will lie in state in the Rotunda. Dole, who served in the Senate for nearly 30 years before an unsuccessful campaign for president in 1996, died in...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations

New Zealand plans to ban young people from ever buying cigarettes in their lifetime in one of the world's toughest crackdowns on the tobacco industry, arguing that other efforts to extinguish smoking were taking too long. People ages 14 and under in 2027 will never be allowed to purchase cigarettes...
AUSTRALIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
The Hill

Meadows suing Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as he faces a likely contempt referral for refusing to cooperate with the panel. In a civil complaint filed Wednesday afternoon, Meadows's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Fast Food Restaurants#Mexican Restaurants#Food Drink#Tripadvisor Mexican#Italian#Chinese#Americans#Fiesta Maya
NBC News

FDA clears booster shot of Pfizer vaccine for older teens

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds for emergency use. The FDA's move opens up additional shots to more Americans amid growing alarm over the omicron variant and the continued spread of the delta variant. The agency has already authorized boosters from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for all adults on an emergency use basis.
HEALTH
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy