Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Denver?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Denver. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#30. La Fogata

#29. Marg's Taco Bistro

#28. Businaro's International Cuisine

#27. Chili Verde

#26. Benny's Restaurant & Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5670 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO 80222-5312- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, International- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1519 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202-1129- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Indian, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9755 E Hampden Ave, Denver, CO 80231-4901- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2311 Federal Blvd., Denver, CO 80211- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $- Address: 301 E 7th Ave, Denver, CO 80203-3622

#25. Tacos Tequila Whiskey

#24. La Sandia

#23. Blue Bonnet Restaurant

#22. El Taco De Mexico

#21. North County

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3300 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211-3115- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (218 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8340 E Northfield Blvd #1690, Denver, CO 80238-3129- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (259 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 457 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209-1517- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $- Address: 714 Santa Fe Dr, Denver, CO 80204-4429- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 94 Rampart Way, Denver, CO 80230-6408

#20. Uno Mas Taqueria

#19. Los Chingones

#18. Urban Sombrero

#17. El Camino

#16. Comida At The Source

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1585 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210-2634- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2463 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205-2142- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (270 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 16221 E 40th Ave Unit A, Denver, CO 80239-5879- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3628 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211-3120- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (139 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO 80216-5021

#15. SOL Mexican Cocina

#14. Machete

#13. Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant

#12. Kachina Cantina

#11. D'corazon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 200 Columbine St Unit 110, Denver, CO 80206- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1730 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202-1042- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (329 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1525 Blake St, Denver, CO 80202-1321- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1890 Wazee Street, Denver, CO 80202- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1530 Blake St Unit C, Denver, CO 80202-1336

#10. Hacienda Colorado

#9. Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina

#8. Machete Tequila and Tacos

#7. Tamayo

#6. Blue Agave Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (291 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4100 E Mexico Ave (Colorado Blvd and I-25), Denver, CO 80222-4100- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1294 South Broadway, Denver, CO 80210- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (230 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2817 East Third Avenue, Cherry Creek North Suites F and G, Denver, CO 80206-4900- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (717 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1400 Larimer St Ste 1, Denver, CO 80202-1744- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1201 16th Street Mall #104, Denver, CO 80202

#5. Otra Vez Cantina

#4. Illegal Pete's - LoDo

#3. La Loma Restaurant

#2. Avanti F&B

#1. Tacos Tequila Whiskey

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (222 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 610 16th St, Denver, CO 80202-4211- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Fast Food- Price: $- Address: 1610 16th St, Denver, CO 80202- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (617 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1801 Broadway, Denver, CO 80211-4804- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3200 Pecos St, Denver, CO 80211-3521- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1514 York St, Denver, CO 80206-1425

