Denver, CO

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Denver?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Denver. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. La Fogata

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5670 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO 80222-5312

- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1275lg_0cizDypT00
Tripadvisor

#29. Marg's Taco Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, International
- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1519 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202-1129
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#28. Businaro's International Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Indian, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9755 E Hampden Ave, Denver, CO 80231-4901
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#27. Chili Verde

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2311 Federal Blvd., Denver, CO 80211
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQRza_0cizDypT00
Tripadvisor

#26. Benny's Restaurant & Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $
- Address: 301 E 7th Ave, Denver, CO 80203-3622
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Tacos Tequila Whiskey

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3300 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211-3115
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sq0R1_0cizDypT00
Tripadvisor

#24. La Sandia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (218 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8340 E Northfield Blvd #1690, Denver, CO 80238-3129
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46490F_0cizDypT00
Tripadvisor

#23. Blue Bonnet Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (259 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 457 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209-1517
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#22. El Taco De Mexico

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $
- Address: 714 Santa Fe Dr, Denver, CO 80204-4429
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#21. North County

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 94 Rampart Way, Denver, CO 80230-6408
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hohwf_0cizDypT00
Tripadvisor

#20. Uno Mas Taqueria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1585 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210-2634
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#19. Los Chingones

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2463 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205-2142
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NgiXS_0cizDypT00
Tripadvisor

#18. Urban Sombrero

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (270 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16221 E 40th Ave Unit A, Denver, CO 80239-5879
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3CYE_0cizDypT00
Tripadvisor

#17. El Camino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3628 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211-3120
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#16. Comida At The Source

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO 80216-5021
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. SOL Mexican Cocina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 200 Columbine St Unit 110, Denver, CO 80206
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aOJkZ_0cizDypT00
Tripadvisor

#14. Machete

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1730 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202-1042
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#13. Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (329 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1525 Blake St, Denver, CO 80202-1321
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#12. Kachina Cantina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1890 Wazee Street, Denver, CO 80202
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#11. D'corazon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1530 Blake St Unit C, Denver, CO 80202-1336
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Hacienda Colorado

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (291 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4100 E Mexico Ave (Colorado Blvd and I-25), Denver, CO 80222-4100
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#9. Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1294 South Broadway, Denver, CO 80210
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DVuye_0cizDypT00
Tripadvisor

#8. Machete Tequila and Tacos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (230 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2817 East Third Avenue, Cherry Creek North Suites F and G, Denver, CO 80206-4900
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#7. Tamayo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (717 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1400 Larimer St Ste 1, Denver, CO 80202-1744
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Exnu3_0cizDypT00
Tripadvisor

#6. Blue Agave Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1201 16th Street Mall #104, Denver, CO 80202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nXGfv_0cizDypT00
Tripadvisor

#5. Otra Vez Cantina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (222 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 610 16th St, Denver, CO 80202-4211
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0340Ii_0cizDypT00
Tripadvisor

#4. Illegal Pete's - LoDo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 1610 16th St, Denver, CO 80202
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w3zMi_0cizDypT00
Tripadvisor

#3. La Loma Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (617 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1801 Broadway, Denver, CO 80211-4804
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#2. Avanti F&B

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3200 Pecos St, Denver, CO 80211-3521
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#1. Tacos Tequila Whiskey

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1514 York St, Denver, CO 80206-1425
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
NBC News

FDA clears booster shot of Pfizer vaccine for older teens

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds for emergency use. The FDA's move opens up additional shots to more Americans amid growing alarm over the omicron variant and the continued spread of the delta variant. The agency has already authorized boosters from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for all adults on an emergency use basis.
HEALTH
