Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Louisville, according to Tripadvisor
Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Louisville?
To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Louisville. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.
#30. El Napol Mexican Cuisine- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1041 Zorn Ave Ramada Downtown North Louisville, Louisville, KY 40207-1047
#29. El Nopal- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5000 Shelbyville Rd Mall St. Matthews, Louisville, KY 40207-3342
#28. El Nopal Mexican Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 811 Eastern Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40217-2230
#27. El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $
- Address: 9901 La Grange Rd Ste I, Louisville, KY 40223-1126
#26. Me Gusta Latin Kitchen & bar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 129 W Main St Located in Louisville's Central Business District., Louisville, KY 40202-1343
#25. Fiesta Time Amigos- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8133 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40291-3441
#24. Ole Frijole Mexican Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Grill
- Price: $
- Address: 5612 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40291
#23. El Caporal- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $
- Address: 1909 Blankenbaker Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40299-2403
#22. Zombie Taco- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 West Washington Street Unit 101, Louisville, KY 40202
#21. Limon y Sal- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10000 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville, KY 40241-3900
#20. Mango's Mexican Grill & Cantina- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6201 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40205
#19. Noche Mexican BBq- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1838 Bardstown Rd Ste 100 LOUISVILLE KY, Louisville, KY 40205-1554
#18. El Nopal- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6521 Paramount Park Dr, Louisville, KY 40213-3573
#17. Ramiro's Cantina- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2350 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206-2466
#16. El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10001 Forest Green Blvd, Louisville, KY 40223
#15. MexA Steak Tacos- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 3701 Lexington Rd Suite 1, Louisville, KY 40207-3033
#14. El Torazo Mexican Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1850 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40220-1646
#13. Agave & Rye- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 426 Baxter Ave, Louisville, KY 40204-1146
#12. El Molcajete- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $
- Address: 2932 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40208-1304
#11. La Cocina De Mama- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2809 N Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40223-1283
#10. Senor Iguanas- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3105 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY 40208-1446
#9. EL Toro Mexican Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10602 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40223
#8. Mi Casita on 4th- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 520 S 4th St Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40202-2500
#7. El Nopal- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1610 Kentucky Mills Dr, Louisville, KY 40299-6313
#6. Fiesta Time- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11320 Maple Brook Dr, Louisville, KY 40241-2080
#5. El Mundo- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2345 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206-2467
#4. Los Aztecas Mexican Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (279 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 445 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40202-6100
#3. Chuy's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 104 Oxmoor Ct, Louisville, KY 40222-5432
#2. Seviche A Latin Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Caribbean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1538 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40205-1156
#1. Guaca Mole Cocina Mexicana- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9921 Ormsby Station Rd, Louisville, KY 40223-4047
