Tripadvisor

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Louisville, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Louisville?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Louisville. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Louisville that don't require a college degree

Tripadvisor

#30. El Napol Mexican Cuisine

Tripadvisor

#29. El Nopal

Tripadvisor

#28. El Nopal Mexican Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#27. El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#26. Me Gusta Latin Kitchen & bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1041 Zorn Ave Ramada Downtown North Louisville, Louisville, KY 40207-1047- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5000 Shelbyville Rd Mall St. Matthews, Louisville, KY 40207-3342- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 811 Eastern Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40217-2230- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $- Address: 9901 La Grange Rd Ste I, Louisville, KY 40223-1126- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 129 W Main St Located in Louisville's Central Business District., Louisville, KY 40202-1343

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Louisville, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Fiesta Time Amigos

Tripadvisor

#24. Ole Frijole Mexican Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#23. El Caporal

Tripadvisor

#22. Zombie Taco

Tripadvisor

#21. Limon y Sal

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8133 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40291-3441- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Grill- Price: $- Address: 5612 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40291- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $- Address: 1909 Blankenbaker Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40299-2403- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 100 West Washington Street Unit 101, Louisville, KY 40202- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10000 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville, KY 40241-3900

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Louisville

Tripadvisor

#20. Mango's Mexican Grill & Cantina

Tripadvisor

#19. Noche Mexican BBq

Tripadvisor

#18. El Nopal

Tripadvisor

#17. Ramiro's Cantina

Tripadvisor

#16. El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6201 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40205- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1838 Bardstown Rd Ste 100 LOUISVILLE KY, Louisville, KY 40205-1554- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6521 Paramount Park Dr, Louisville, KY 40213-3573- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2350 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206-2466- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10001 Forest Green Blvd, Louisville, KY 40223

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Louisville

Tripadvisor

#15. MexA Steak Tacos

Tripadvisor

#14. El Torazo Mexican Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#13. Agave & Rye

Tripadvisor

#12. El Molcajete

Tripadvisor

#11. La Cocina De Mama

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $- Address: 3701 Lexington Rd Suite 1, Louisville, KY 40207-3033- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1850 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40220-1646- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Bar, Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 426 Baxter Ave, Louisville, KY 40204-1146- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $- Address: 2932 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40208-1304- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2809 N Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40223-1283

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Louisville

Tripadvisor

#10. Senor Iguanas

Tripadvisor

#9. EL Toro Mexican Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#8. Mi Casita on 4th

Tripadvisor

#7. El Nopal

Tripadvisor

#6. Fiesta Time

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3105 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY 40208-1446- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10602 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40223- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 520 S 4th St Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40202-2500- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1610 Kentucky Mills Dr, Louisville, KY 40299-6313- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11320 Maple Brook Dr, Louisville, KY 40241-2080

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Louisville

Tripadvisor

#5. El Mundo

Tripadvisor

#4. Los Aztecas Mexican Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#3. Chuy's

Tripadvisor

#2. Seviche A Latin Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#1. Guaca Mole Cocina Mexicana

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (147 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2345 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206-2467- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (279 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 445 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40202-6100- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 104 Oxmoor Ct, Louisville, KY 40222-5432- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Caribbean- Price: $$$$- Address: 1538 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40205-1156- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9921 Ormsby Station Rd, Louisville, KY 40223-4047

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Louisville, according to Tripadvisor