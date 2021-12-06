ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Louisville, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Louisville?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Louisville. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GBhQ5_0cizDxwk00
Tripadvisor

#30. El Napol Mexican Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1041 Zorn Ave Ramada Downtown North Louisville, Louisville, KY 40207-1047

- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3R1v_0cizDxwk00
Tripadvisor

#29. El Nopal

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5000 Shelbyville Rd Mall St. Matthews, Louisville, KY 40207-3342
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GorES_0cizDxwk00
Tripadvisor

#28. El Nopal Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 811 Eastern Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40217-2230
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#27. El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $
- Address: 9901 La Grange Rd Ste I, Louisville, KY 40223-1126
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#26. Me Gusta Latin Kitchen & bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 129 W Main St Located in Louisville's Central Business District., Louisville, KY 40202-1343
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Fiesta Time Amigos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8133 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40291-3441
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jb5wC_0cizDxwk00
Tripadvisor

#24. Ole Frijole Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Grill
- Price: $
- Address: 5612 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40291
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ehbh_0cizDxwk00
Tripadvisor

#23. El Caporal

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $
- Address: 1909 Blankenbaker Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40299-2403
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H48U8_0cizDxwk00
Tripadvisor

#22. Zombie Taco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 West Washington Street Unit 101, Louisville, KY 40202
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#21. Limon y Sal

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10000 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville, KY 40241-3900
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Mango's Mexican Grill & Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6201 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40205
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#19. Noche Mexican BBq

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1838 Bardstown Rd Ste 100 LOUISVILLE KY, Louisville, KY 40205-1554
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#18. El Nopal

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6521 Paramount Park Dr, Louisville, KY 40213-3573
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03XdsA_0cizDxwk00
Tripadvisor

#17. Ramiro's Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2350 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206-2466
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#16. El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10001 Forest Green Blvd, Louisville, KY 40223
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieWoZ_0cizDxwk00
Tripadvisor

#15. MexA Steak Tacos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 3701 Lexington Rd Suite 1, Louisville, KY 40207-3033
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#14. El Torazo Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1850 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40220-1646
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452AXA_0cizDxwk00
Tripadvisor

#13. Agave & Rye

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 426 Baxter Ave, Louisville, KY 40204-1146
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08AtaP_0cizDxwk00
Tripadvisor

#12. El Molcajete

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $
- Address: 2932 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40208-1304
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#11. La Cocina De Mama

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2809 N Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40223-1283
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2h01_0cizDxwk00
Tripadvisor

#10. Senor Iguanas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3105 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY 40208-1446
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#9. EL Toro Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10602 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40223
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qi6iI_0cizDxwk00
Tripadvisor

#8. Mi Casita on 4th

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 520 S 4th St Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40202-2500
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ywro_0cizDxwk00
Tripadvisor

#7. El Nopal

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1610 Kentucky Mills Dr, Louisville, KY 40299-6313
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ICReQ_0cizDxwk00
Tripadvisor

#6. Fiesta Time

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11320 Maple Brook Dr, Louisville, KY 40241-2080
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. El Mundo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2345 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206-2467
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nnzxg_0cizDxwk00
Tripadvisor

#4. Los Aztecas Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (279 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 445 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40202-6100
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yg46F_0cizDxwk00
Tripadvisor

#3. Chuy's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 104 Oxmoor Ct, Louisville, KY 40222-5432
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45hIWR_0cizDxwk00
Tripadvisor

#2. Seviche A Latin Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Caribbean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1538 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40205-1156
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#1. Guaca Mole Cocina Mexicana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9921 Ormsby Station Rd, Louisville, KY 40223-4047
- Read more on Tripadvisor

