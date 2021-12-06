Tripadvisor

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Tulsa?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Tulsa. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#30. El Chico Cafe

#29. Chimi's Mexican Restaurant

#28. Ricardos Mexican Restaurant

#27. El Teqila Athntic Mexican Rest

#26. Chimi's Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4107 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135-6015- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6709 E 81st St Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74133-4162- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (78 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5629 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK 74135-6010- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8118 S Memorial Dr # A, Tulsa, OK 74133-4317- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (83 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1304 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120-5804

#25. El Chico Restaurant

#24. 3 Tequilas Brookside

#23. Neives Mexican Grill

#22. Tacos Don Francisco

#21. Calaveras Mexican Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9705 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133-3202- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3308 S Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105-2029- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $- Address: 10309 E 61st St, Tulsa, OK 74133-1512- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $- Address: 7912 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74129-1221- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2326 E Admiral Blvd Corner of S. Lewis and Admiral Blvd, Tulsa, OK 74110-5213

#20. Bravos Mexican Grill

#19. Cancun International Restaurant

#18. Casa Tequila

#17. Uncle paco’s

#16. Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8010 E 106th St, Tulsa, OK 74133-6607- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 705 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104-3329- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5001 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135-3232- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $- Address: 8222 E 103rd St Unit 129, Tulsa, OK 74133-7081- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1531 West 81st Street, Suite A Suite A, Tulsa, OK 74132

#15. Bravos Mexican Grill

#14. El Rancho Grande

#13. Chuy's

#12. Tres Amigos Tulsa

#11. Rincon Mexican Grill and Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6104 E 71st St Suite 26, Tulsa, OK 74136-6743- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1629 E 11th St, Tulsa, OK 74120-4860- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8120 S Olympia Ave The Walk, Tulsa, OK 74132-1876- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8144 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137-1237- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6219 E 61st St, Tulsa, OK 74136

#10. Mi Cocina

#9. Elote Cafe & Catering

#8. Mexicali Border Cafe

#7. El Guapo's Cantina

#6. El Tequila

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1342 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120-5832- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (206 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa, OK 74103-4603- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (158 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 14 W Brady St, Tulsa, OK 74103-2002- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (299 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 332 E 1st St, Tulsa, OK 74120-1825- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5001 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135

#5. Arizona Mexican Restaurant

#4. Ted's Cafe Escondido - Tulsa Hills

#3. Chuy's

#2. Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant

#1. El Rio Verde

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5800 S Lewis Ave Suite 151, Tulsa, OK 74105- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (234 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7848 S Olympia Ave, Tulsa, OK 74132-1857- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (231 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10808 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133-2500- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 115 Beverly Street, Tulsa, OK 74133- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $- Address: 38 N Trenton Ave, Tulsa, OK 74120-1602

