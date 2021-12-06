ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

Tripadvisor

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Tulsa?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Tulsa. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G2HvI_0cizDsX700
Tripadvisor

#30. El Chico Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4107 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135-6015

- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452U2q_0cizDsX700
Tripadvisor

#29. Chimi's Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American
- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6709 E 81st St Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74133-4162
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#28. Ricardos Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5629 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK 74135-6010
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#27. El Teqila Athntic Mexican Rest

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8118 S Memorial Dr # A, Tulsa, OK 74133-4317
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#26. Chimi's Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1304 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120-5804
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. El Chico Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9705 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133-3202
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MX9P3_0cizDsX700
Tripadvisor

#24. 3 Tequilas Brookside

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3308 S Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105-2029
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vPDEp_0cizDsX700
Tripadvisor

#23. Neives Mexican Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $
- Address: 10309 E 61st St, Tulsa, OK 74133-1512
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCWJv_0cizDsX700
Tripadvisor

#22. Tacos Don Francisco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $
- Address: 7912 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74129-1221
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Zr2c_0cizDsX700
Tripadvisor

#21. Calaveras Mexican Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2326 E Admiral Blvd Corner of S. Lewis and Admiral Blvd, Tulsa, OK 74110-5213
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nIsnQ_0cizDsX700
Tripadvisor

#20. Bravos Mexican Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8010 E 106th St, Tulsa, OK 74133-6607
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gkcvK_0cizDsX700
Tripadvisor

#19. Cancun International Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 705 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104-3329
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#18. Casa Tequila

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5001 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135-3232
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J12aT_0cizDsX700
Tripadvisor

#17. Uncle paco’s

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 8222 E 103rd St Unit 129, Tulsa, OK 74133-7081
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tozxn_0cizDsX700
Tripadvisor

#16. Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1531 West 81st Street, Suite A Suite A, Tulsa, OK 74132
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Tulsa that require a bachelor's degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TWIqS_0cizDsX700
Tripadvisor

#15. Bravos Mexican Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6104 E 71st St Suite 26, Tulsa, OK 74136-6743
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#14. El Rancho Grande

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1629 E 11th St, Tulsa, OK 74120-4860
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#13. Chuy's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8120 S Olympia Ave The Walk, Tulsa, OK 74132-1876
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nRwcT_0cizDsX700
Tripadvisor

#12. Tres Amigos Tulsa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8144 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137-1237
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#11. Rincon Mexican Grill and Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6219 E 61st St, Tulsa, OK 74136
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e8xPz_0cizDsX700
Tripadvisor

#10. Mi Cocina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1342 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120-5832
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39gTfy_0cizDsX700
Tripadvisor

#9. Elote Cafe & Catering

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (206 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa, OK 74103-4603
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rb543_0cizDsX700
Tripadvisor

#8. Mexicali Border Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (158 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14 W Brady St, Tulsa, OK 74103-2002
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#7. El Guapo's Cantina

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (299 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 332 E 1st St, Tulsa, OK 74120-1825
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#6. El Tequila

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5001 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Arizona Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5800 S Lewis Ave Suite 151, Tulsa, OK 74105
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yh9q3_0cizDsX700
Tripadvisor

#4. Ted's Cafe Escondido - Tulsa Hills

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (234 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7848 S Olympia Ave, Tulsa, OK 74132-1857
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oQSJ3_0cizDsX700
Tripadvisor

#3. Chuy's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (231 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10808 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133-2500
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#2. Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 115 Beverly Street, Tulsa, OK 74133
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#1. El Rio Verde

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $
- Address: 38 N Trenton Ave, Tulsa, OK 74120-1602
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Tulsa, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate votes to nix Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

The Senate on Wednesday voted to nix President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for larger businesses, handing Republicans a symbolic win. Senators voted 52-48 on the resolution, which needed a simple majority to be approved. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) voted with Republicans, giving it enough support to be sent to the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Dole's casket arrives at Capitol to lie in state

The casket carrying former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.) arrived at the Capitol building on Thursday, where the Kansas Republican and celebrated war veteran will lie in state in the Rotunda. Dole, who served in the Senate for nearly 30 years before an unsuccessful campaign for president in 1996, died in...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations

New Zealand plans to ban young people from ever buying cigarettes in their lifetime in one of the world's toughest crackdowns on the tobacco industry, arguing that other efforts to extinguish smoking were taking too long. People ages 14 and under in 2027 will never be allowed to purchase cigarettes...
AUSTRALIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Restaurants
Local
Oklahoma Restaurants
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Tulsa, OK
Food & Drinks
The Hill

Meadows suing Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as he faces a likely contempt referral for refusing to cooperate with the panel. In a civil complaint filed Wednesday afternoon, Meadows's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Mexican Food#Mexican Restaurants#Food Drink#Tripadvisor Mexican#Italian#Chinese#Americans#El Chico Cafe Rating
NBC News

FDA clears booster shot of Pfizer vaccine for older teens

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds for emergency use. The FDA's move opens up additional shots to more Americans amid growing alarm over the omicron variant and the continued spread of the delta variant. The agency has already authorized boosters from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for all adults on an emergency use basis.
HEALTH
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy