Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Panama City, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Panama City?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Panama City. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#8. Chipotle Mexican Grill

#7. Longboards Restaurant & Bar

#6. Chulas

#5. Los Rancheros Mexican Restaurant

#4. AutentiKa Mexican Grille

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (23 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $- Address: 100 S Pier Park Dr Ste 100, Panama City Beach, FL 32413- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8746 Thomas Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32408-4000- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 750 W 15th St, Panama City Beach, FL 32401-2266- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (211 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2507 Beckrich Road Shoppes At Edgewater, Panama City Beach, FL 32407- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $- Address: 14662 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32413-3517

#3. Guadalajara Mexican Grill

#2. Los Antojitos Mexican Restaurant

#1. Muy Wayne O's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (278 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8730 Thomas Dr Suit 1108, St Thomas Square, Panama City Beach, FL 32408-4766- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (371 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1236 Beck Avenue, Panama City Beach, FL 32401- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,241 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 303 S Arnold Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32413-2143