Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Rockford, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Rockford?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Rockford. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#8. Pancheros Mexican Grill

#7. Fuego Nuevo Grill

#6. Chili's

#5. Taco Betty's

#4. Fiesta Cancun Authentic

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $- Address: 3015 N Perryville Rd., Rockford, IL 61114- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (21 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6867 Spring Creek Rd Suite 136, Rockford, IL 61114- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6330 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108-2517- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (42 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 212 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104-1011- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 631 Highgrove Pl, Rockford, IL 61108-2506

#3. Dos Reales Mexican Restaurant

#2. Mexico Clasico

#1. Lucha Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5855 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108-2427- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3929 Broadway, Rockford, IL 61108- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1641 N Alpine Rd Suite 212, Rockford, IL 61107