Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Portland, Maine, according to Tripadvisor
Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Portland, Maine?
To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Portland, Maine. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.
#13. El Rodeo- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 147 Western Ave, South Portland, ME 04106-2413
#12. Guerrero Maya Mexican Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 449 Westbrook St, South Portland, ME 04106
#11. Amigo's Mexican Restaurant- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9 Dana St, Portland, ME 04101-4014
#10. Tortilla Flat- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1871 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04103-1024
#9. Casa Fiesta Mexican Bar & Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 865 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04103-4107
#8. Mellen Street Market- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Caribbean
- Price: $
- Address: 79 Mellen St, Portland, ME 04101-2140
#7. El Rayo Taqueria- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 26 Free St, Portland, ME 04101-3926
#6. Bird and Co- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 539 Deering Ave, Portland, ME 04103-4444
#5. Restaurante El Corazon- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 190 State St, Portland, ME 04101
#4. El Corazon- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: Coming to a street corner near you!, Portland, ME 04101
#3. Margaritas Mexican Restaurant- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 242 Saint John St, Portland, ME 04102-3019
#2. Taco Escobarr- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (239 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 548 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101-3310
#1. Terlingua- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Southwestern, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 52 Washington Ave 52 Washington Avenue, 04101, Portland, Maine, Portland, ME 04101-2622
