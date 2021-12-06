Tripadvisor

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Portland, Maine, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Portland, Maine?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Portland, Maine. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#13. El Rodeo

#12. Guerrero Maya Mexican Restaurant

#11. Amigo's Mexican Restaurant

#10. Tortilla Flat

#9. Casa Fiesta Mexican Bar & Grill

#8. Mellen Street Market

#7. El Rayo Taqueria

#6. Bird and Co

#5. Restaurante El Corazon

#4. El Corazon

#3. Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

#2. Taco Escobarr

#1. Terlingua

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (131 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 147 Western Ave, South Portland, ME 04106-2413- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 449 Westbrook St, South Portland, ME 04106- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (45 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9 Dana St, Portland, ME 04101-4014- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (68 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1871 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04103-1024- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 865 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04103-4107- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Caribbean- Price: $- Address: 79 Mellen St, Portland, ME 04101-2140- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (46 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Latin, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 26 Free St, Portland, ME 04101-3926- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 539 Deering Ave, Portland, ME 04103-4444- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 190 State St, Portland, ME 04101- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $- Address: Coming to a street corner near you!, Portland, ME 04101- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (99 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 242 Saint John St, Portland, ME 04102-3019- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (239 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 548 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101-3310- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Southwestern, Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 52 Washington Ave 52 Washington Avenue, 04101, Portland, Maine, Portland, ME 04101-2622