ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Portland, Maine, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

Tripadvisor

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Portland, Maine, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Portland, Maine?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Portland, Maine. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNYVX_0cizCozy00
Tripadvisor

#13. El Rodeo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 147 Western Ave, South Portland, ME 04106-2413
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#12. Guerrero Maya Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 449 Westbrook St, South Portland, ME 04106
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GR479_0cizCozy00
Tripadvisor

#11. Amigo's Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9 Dana St, Portland, ME 04101-4014
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#10. Tortilla Flat

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1871 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04103-1024
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#9. Casa Fiesta Mexican Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 865 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04103-4107
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#8. Mellen Street Market

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Caribbean
- Price: $
- Address: 79 Mellen St, Portland, ME 04101-2140
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AGybS_0cizCozy00
Tripadvisor

#7. El Rayo Taqueria

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 26 Free St, Portland, ME 04101-3926
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5RbA_0cizCozy00
Tripadvisor

#6. Bird and Co

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 539 Deering Ave, Portland, ME 04103-4444
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35WBFK_0cizCozy00
Tripadvisor

#5. Restaurante El Corazon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 190 State St, Portland, ME 04101
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#4. El Corazon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: Coming to a street corner near you!, Portland, ME 04101
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLvyF_0cizCozy00
Tripadvisor

#3. Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 242 Saint John St, Portland, ME 04102-3019
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02rluk_0cizCozy00
Tripadvisor

#2. Taco Escobarr

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (239 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 548 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101-3310
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#1. Terlingua

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Southwestern, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 52 Washington Ave 52 Washington Avenue, 04101, Portland, Maine, Portland, ME 04101-2622
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate votes to nix Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

The Senate on Wednesday voted to nix President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for larger businesses, handing Republicans a symbolic win. Senators voted 52-48 on the resolution, which needed a simple majority to be approved. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) voted with Republicans, giving it enough support to be sent to the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Dole's casket arrives at Capitol to lie in state

The casket carrying former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.) arrived at the Capitol building on Thursday, where the Kansas Republican and celebrated war veteran will lie in state in the Rotunda. Dole, who served in the Senate for nearly 30 years before an unsuccessful campaign for president in 1996, died in...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations

New Zealand plans to ban young people from ever buying cigarettes in their lifetime in one of the world's toughest crackdowns on the tobacco industry, arguing that other efforts to extinguish smoking were taking too long. People ages 14 and under in 2027 will never be allowed to purchase cigarettes...
AUSTRALIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, ME
Food & Drinks
City
Portland, ME
Portland, ME
Lifestyle
Local
Maine Government
Portland, ME
Restaurants
Portland, ME
Government
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
City
South Portland, ME
City
Mexico, ME
The Hill

Meadows suing Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as he faces a likely contempt referral for refusing to cooperate with the panel. In a civil complaint filed Wednesday afternoon, Meadows's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Fast Food Restaurants#Mexican Restaurants#Food Drink#Tripadvisor Mexican#Italian#Chinese#Americans#El Rodeo Rating#Southwestern Price
NBC News

FDA clears booster shot of Pfizer vaccine for older teens

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds for emergency use. The FDA's move opens up additional shots to more Americans amid growing alarm over the omicron variant and the continued spread of the delta variant. The agency has already authorized boosters from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for all adults on an emergency use basis.
HEALTH
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy