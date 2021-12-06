ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Washington, D.C., according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

Tripadvisor

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Washington, D.C., according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Washington, D.C.?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Washington, D.C.. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

Tripadvisor

#30. Moe's Southwest Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Southwestern, Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 470 Lenfant Plz SW, Washington DC, DC 20024
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h79WD_0cizCn7F00
Tripadvisor

#29. Laredo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3500 Connecticut Ave NW Cleveland Park, Washington DC, DC 20008-6409
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29o4KM_0cizCn7F00
Tripadvisor

#28. Mezcalero

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3714 14th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20010-1321
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mE80O_0cizCn7F00
Tripadvisor

#27. TaKorean

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Korean
- Price: $
- Address: 1212 4th St SE Suite 130, Washington DC, DC 20003-3482
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jAYJS_0cizCn7F00
Tripadvisor

#26. El Bebe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 99 M St SE Ste 120 Ste 120, Washington DC, DC 20003-3957
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OZxxV_0cizCn7F00
Tripadvisor

#25. Qdoba Mexican Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 555 11th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20004-1300
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22XH77_0cizCn7F00
Tripadvisor

#24. El Centro

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (157 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1218 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20007
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tcHNF_0cizCn7F00
Tripadvisor

#23. Guapo's of Georgetown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3050 K St NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-5108
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#22. El Chucho - Cocina Superior

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3313 11th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20010-2405
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S0STR_0cizCn7F00
Tripadvisor

#21. El Sol Restaurante & Tequileria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $
- Address: 1227 11th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20001-4217
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00zoa8_0cizCn7F00
Tripadvisor

#20. Agua 301

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (170 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 301 Water St SE, Washington DC, DC 20003-3734
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#19. Las Placitas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 517 8th St SE, Washington DC, DC 20003-2835
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#18. El Tamarindo - Florida Ave. NW

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1785 Florida Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20009-2657
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#17. El Sol

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $
- Address: 3911 14th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20011-5405
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#16. Taqueria Habanero

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $
- Address: 3710 14th St NW # 20010 Near Metro Station Georgia Avenue-Petworth, Washington DC, DC 20010-1321
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#15. Alero Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1724 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20009-1103
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#14. Taqueria Nacional

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $
- Address: 1409 T St NW, Washington DC, DC 20009-3905
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#13. Los Cuates Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1564 Wisconsin Ave NW Ste A, Washington DC, DC 20007-2795
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#12. Chipotle Mexican Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $
- Address: 2600 Connecticut Ave NW Ste 200, Washington DC, DC 20008
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufaTG_0cizCn7F00
Tripadvisor

#11. Poca Madre

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 777 I St NW, Washington DC, DC 20001-3722
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#10. Guapo's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4515 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20016-4619
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BnzXc_0cizCn7F00
Tripadvisor

#9. Espita

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (145 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1250 9th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20001-4882
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#8. Tortilla Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Central American
- Price: $
- Address: 210 7th St SE Ste 100, Washington DC, DC 20003-4300
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#7. Mxdc Cocina Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (424 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 600 14th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20005-2008
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28BH3V_0cizCn7F00
Tripadvisor

#6. Rosa Mexicano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,154 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 575 7th St NW At F Street NW, Washington DC, DC 20004-1607
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dgPWD_0cizCn7F00
Tripadvisor

#5. Cactus Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (410 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3300 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20016-3808
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#4. Tortilla Coast

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (411 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 1st St SE, Washington DC, DC 20003-1826
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IkEK8_0cizCn7F00
Tripadvisor

#3. Mi Vida Restaurante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (293 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 98 District Square SW, Washington DC, DC 20024-2491
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NC0hu_0cizCn7F00
Tripadvisor

#2. Oyamel

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,133 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 401 7th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20004-2202
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#1. El Rinconcito Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $
- Address: 1129 11th St NW between N L St & N M St, Washington DC, DC 20001-4354
- Read more on Tripadvisor

