Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Washington, D.C., according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Washington, D.C.?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Washington, D.C.. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#30. Moe's Southwest Grill

#29. Laredo

#28. Mezcalero

#27. TaKorean

#26. El Bebe

#25. Qdoba Mexican Grill

#24. El Centro

#23. Guapo's of Georgetown

#22. El Chucho - Cocina Superior

#21. El Sol Restaurante & Tequileria

#20. Agua 301

#19. Las Placitas

#18. El Tamarindo - Florida Ave. NW

#17. El Sol

#16. Taqueria Habanero

#15. Alero Mexican Restaurant

#14. Taqueria Nacional

#13. Los Cuates Restaurant

#12. Chipotle Mexican Grill

#11. Poca Madre

#10. Guapo's

#9. Espita

#8. Tortilla Cafe

#7. Mxdc Cocina Restaurant

#6. Rosa Mexicano

#5. Cactus Cantina

#4. Tortilla Coast

#3. Mi Vida Restaurante

#2. Oyamel

#1. El Rinconcito Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Southwestern, Mexican- Price: $- Address: 470 Lenfant Plz SW, Washington DC, DC 20024- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3500 Connecticut Ave NW Cleveland Park, Washington DC, DC 20008-6409- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3714 14th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20010-1321- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Korean- Price: $- Address: 1212 4th St SE Suite 130, Washington DC, DC 20003-3482- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 99 M St SE Ste 120 Ste 120, Washington DC, DC 20003-3957- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Fast Food- Price: $- Address: 555 11th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20004-1300- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (157 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1218 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20007- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3050 K St NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-5108- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3313 11th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20010-2405- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $- Address: 1227 11th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20001-4217- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (170 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 301 Water St SE, Washington DC, DC 20003-3734- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 517 8th St SE, Washington DC, DC 20003-2835- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1785 Florida Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20009-2657- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $- Address: 3911 14th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20011-5405- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $- Address: 3710 14th St NW # 20010 Near Metro Station Georgia Avenue-Petworth, Washington DC, DC 20010-1321- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1724 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20009-1103- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $- Address: 1409 T St NW, Washington DC, DC 20009-3905- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1564 Wisconsin Ave NW Ste A, Washington DC, DC 20007-2795- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $- Address: 2600 Connecticut Ave NW Ste 200, Washington DC, DC 20008- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$$$- Address: 777 I St NW, Washington DC, DC 20001-3722- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (147 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4515 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20016-4619- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (145 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1250 9th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20001-4882- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Latin, Central American- Price: $- Address: 210 7th St SE Ste 100, Washington DC, DC 20003-4300- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (424 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 600 14th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20005-2008- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,154 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 575 7th St NW At F Street NW, Washington DC, DC 20004-1607- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (410 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3300 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20016-3808- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (411 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 400 1st St SE, Washington DC, DC 20003-1826- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (293 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 98 District Square SW, Washington DC, DC 20024-2491- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,133 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 401 7th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20004-2202- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $- Address: 1129 11th St NW between N L St & N M St, Washington DC, DC 20001-4354