Waco, TX

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Waco, according to Tripadvisor

 3 days ago

Tripadvisor

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Waco, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Waco?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Waco. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

Tripadvisor

#21. Sergio's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 608 Austin Ave, Waco, TX 76701-2018

Tripadvisor

#20. Rufi's Cocina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $

- Address: 1801 N 25th St, Waco, TX 76707-2019
Tripadvisor

#19. Chipotle Mexican Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Fast Food

- Price: $
- Address: 1115 N Valley Mills Dr Ste A, Waco, TX 76710
Tripadvisor

#18. El Charro's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish
- Price: $
- Address: LaSalle, Waco, TX
Tripadvisor

#17. Lolitas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 1911 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX 76701
Tripadvisor

#16. On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4320 W Waco Dr, Waco, TX 76710-7043
Tripadvisor

#15. Don Carlos Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (133 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4651 Interstate 35 S, Waco, TX 76706-4608
Tripadvisor

#14. Casa De Castillo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4820 Sanger Ave, Waco, TX 76710-5865
Tripadvisor

#13. El Conquistador Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 901 N Loop 340, Waco, TX 76710
Tripadvisor

#12. Abuelita's Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1623 N Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX 76710-2552
Tripadvisor

#11. Butter My Biscuit

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 1427 S Valley Mills Dr King's Landing Games, Waco, TX 76711-1682
Tripadvisor

#10. El Conquistador Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4508 W Waco Dr, Waco, TX 76710-7047
Tripadvisor

#9. Fuzzy's Taco Shop

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 215 S University Parks Dr Suite 107, Waco, TX 76701
Tripadvisor

#8. Los Cucos Mexican Cafe - Waco

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2805 W. Loop 340, Waco, TX 76712
Tripadvisor

#7. Leal's Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $
- Address: 9000 Panther Dr, Waco, TX 76712-3623
Tripadvisor

#6. Jesse's Tortilla Factory

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish
- Price: $
- Address: 1226 Webster Ave, Waco, TX 76706-1706
Tripadvisor

#5. Hecho En Waco

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 300 S 6th St Suite B, Waco, TX 76701-2063
Tripadvisor

#4. La Fiesta Restaurant & Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3815 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX 76710
Tripadvisor

#3. Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (263 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 220 S 3rd St, Waco, TX 76701-2221
Tripadvisor

#2. Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (778 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 215 Mary Ave, Waco, TX 76701-2233
Tripadvisor

#1. Chuy's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (297 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5501 Legend Lake Pkwy, Waco, TX 76712-6983
