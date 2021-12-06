Tripadvisor

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Waco, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Waco?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Waco. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#21. Sergio's Restaurant

#20. Rufi's Cocina

#19. Chipotle Mexican Grill

#18. El Charro's

#17. Lolitas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 608 Austin Ave, Waco, TX 76701-2018- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $- Address: 1801 N 25th St, Waco, TX 76707-2019- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Fast Food- Price: $- Address: 1115 N Valley Mills Dr Ste A, Waco, TX 76710- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish- Price: $- Address: LaSalle, Waco, TX- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $- Address: 1911 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX 76701

#16. On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

#15. Don Carlos Restaurant

#14. Casa De Castillo

#13. El Conquistador Restaurant

#12. Abuelita's Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (64 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4320 W Waco Dr, Waco, TX 76710-7043- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (133 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4651 Interstate 35 S, Waco, TX 76706-4608- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4820 Sanger Ave, Waco, TX 76710-5865- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 901 N Loop 340, Waco, TX 76710- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1623 N Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX 76710-2552

#11. Butter My Biscuit

#10. El Conquistador Restaurant

#9. Fuzzy's Taco Shop

#8. Los Cucos Mexican Cafe - Waco

#7. Leal's Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Mexican- Price: $- Address: 1427 S Valley Mills Dr King's Landing Games, Waco, TX 76711-1682- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4508 W Waco Dr, Waco, TX 76710-7047- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $- Address: 215 S University Parks Dr Suite 107, Waco, TX 76701- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2805 W. Loop 340, Waco, TX 76712- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $- Address: 9000 Panther Dr, Waco, TX 76712-3623

#6. Jesse's Tortilla Factory

#5. Hecho En Waco

#4. La Fiesta Restaurant & Cantina

#3. Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant

#2. Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish- Price: $- Address: 1226 Webster Ave, Waco, TX 76706-1706- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 300 S 6th St Suite B, Waco, TX 76701-2063- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (175 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3815 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX 76710- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (263 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 220 S 3rd St, Waco, TX 76701-2221- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (778 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 215 Mary Ave, Waco, TX 76701-2233

#1. Chuy's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (297 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5501 Legend Lake Pkwy, Waco, TX 76712-6983