Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Oklahoma City, according to Tripadvisor
Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Oklahoma City?
To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Oklahoma City. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.
#30. Abel's Mexican Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 6901 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73159-2407
#29. Chelino's Mexican Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6509 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73132-4402
#28. Uncle Julio's- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1344 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73114-1405
#27. El Pollo Chulo- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish
- Price: $
- Address: 5805 NW 50th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73122-5122
#26. Cocina De Mino- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6022 South Western Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73139
#25. La Salsa Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $
- Address: 2329 N Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107-2631
#24. Azteca Mexican Grill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4024 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73112-6269
#23. Fuzzy's Taco Shop- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 13230 Pawnee Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73114
#22. Tacos San Pedro- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $
- Address: 2301 SW 44th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73119-3548
#21. Chelinos Mexican Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5900 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73112-4277
#20. San Marcos Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: not available
- Address: 2301 SW 59th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73119-6812
#19. San Marcos Resturant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1732 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-1716
#18. OSO Paseo- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 603 NW 28th, Oklahoma City, OK 73103
#17. Casa Perico Mexican Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4521 NW 63rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73132-6902
#16. On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 120 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107-6514
#15. Casa Perico Mexican Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12219 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120-7835
#14. Hacienda Tacos- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12086 N May Ave 122nd & May Ave/Inside Northpark Mall, Oklahoma City, OK 73120
#13. Monterey Jack's Cafe Y Cantina- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 801 S Air Depot Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73110
#12. Zapatas Mexican Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1012 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-1702
#11. Ted's Cafe Escondido- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 300 Outlet Shoppes Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73128-1028
#10. Los Vaqueros- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 1114 S Air Depot Blvd Ste. 2, Oklahoma City, OK 73110-4872
#9. Revolucion Taqueria & Cantina- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 916 NW 6th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73106-7243
#8. Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3001 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134
#7. Mama Roja- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (199 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9219 Lake Hefner Pkwy, Oklahoma City, OK 73120-2063
#6. Iguana Mexican Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (163 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9 NW 9th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-5806
#5. 1492 New World Latin Cuisine- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1207 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73103-3722
#4. Ted's Cafe Escondido- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8324 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73139-9214
#3. Barrios Fine Mexican Dishes- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1000 N Hudson Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-2616
#2. Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (282 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17 East Sheridan Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73104
#1. Ted's Cafe Escondido- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2836 NW 68th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73116-4615
