Tripadvisor

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Oklahoma City, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Oklahoma City?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Oklahoma City. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Oklahoma City, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. Abel's Mexican Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#29. Chelino's Mexican Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#28. Uncle Julio's

Tripadvisor

#27. El Pollo Chulo

Tripadvisor

#26. Cocina De Mino

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $- Address: 6901 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73159-2407- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6509 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73132-4402- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (115 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1344 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73114-1405- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish- Price: $- Address: 5805 NW 50th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73122-5122- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6022 South Western Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73139

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Oklahoma City, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. La Salsa Grille

Tripadvisor

#24. Azteca Mexican Grill

Tripadvisor

#23. Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Tripadvisor

#22. Tacos San Pedro

Tripadvisor

#21. Chelinos Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $- Address: 2329 N Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107-2631- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4024 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73112-6269- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $- Address: 13230 Pawnee Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73114- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $- Address: 2301 SW 44th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73119-3548- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5900 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73112-4277

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Oklahoma City that don't require a college degree

Tripadvisor

#20. San Marcos Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#19. San Marcos Resturant

Tripadvisor

#18. OSO Paseo

Tripadvisor

#17. Casa Perico Mexican Grille

Tripadvisor

#16. On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: not available- Address: 2301 SW 59th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73119-6812- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1732 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-1716- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 603 NW 28th, Oklahoma City, OK 73103- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4521 NW 63rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73132-6902- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (107 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 120 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107-6514

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive rent in Oklahoma City

Tripadvisor

#15. Casa Perico Mexican Grille

Tripadvisor

#14. Hacienda Tacos

Tripadvisor

#13. Monterey Jack's Cafe Y Cantina

Tripadvisor

#12. Zapatas Mexican Grill

Tripadvisor

#11. Ted's Cafe Escondido

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 12219 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120-7835- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 12086 N May Ave 122nd & May Ave/Inside Northpark Mall, Oklahoma City, OK 73120- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 801 S Air Depot Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73110- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1012 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-1702- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 300 Outlet Shoppes Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73128-1028

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Oklahoma City, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Los Vaqueros

Tripadvisor

#9. Revolucion Taqueria & Cantina

Tripadvisor

#8. Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#7. Mama Roja

Tripadvisor

#6. Iguana Mexican Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican- Price: $- Address: 1114 S Air Depot Blvd Ste. 2, Oklahoma City, OK 73110-4872- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 916 NW 6th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73106-7243- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3001 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (199 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9219 Lake Hefner Pkwy, Oklahoma City, OK 73120-2063- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (163 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9 NW 9th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-5806

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Oklahoma City

Tripadvisor

#5. 1492 New World Latin Cuisine

Tripadvisor

#4. Ted's Cafe Escondido

Tripadvisor

#3. Barrios Fine Mexican Dishes

Tripadvisor

#2. Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant

Tripadvisor

#1. Ted's Cafe Escondido

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1207 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73103-3722- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8324 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73139-9214- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1000 N Hudson Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-2616- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (282 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 17 East Sheridan Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73104- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,125 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2836 NW 68th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73116-4615

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Oklahoma City