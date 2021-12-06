ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Oklahoma City, according to Tripadvisor

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JfoFn_0ciz95co00
Tripadvisor

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Oklahoma City, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association . Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Oklahoma City?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Oklahoma City. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b34oh_0ciz95co00
Tripadvisor

#30. Abel's Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 6901 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73159-2407

- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#29. Chelino's Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6509 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73132-4402
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ir6Ym_0ciz95co00
Tripadvisor

#28. Uncle Julio's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1344 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73114-1405
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#27. El Pollo Chulo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish
- Price: $
- Address: 5805 NW 50th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73122-5122
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#26. Cocina De Mino

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6022 South Western Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73139
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. La Salsa Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $
- Address: 2329 N Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107-2631
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wiT3F_0ciz95co00
Tripadvisor

#24. Azteca Mexican Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4024 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73112-6269
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49DgSF_0ciz95co00
Tripadvisor

#23. Fuzzy's Taco Shop

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 13230 Pawnee Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73114
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#22. Tacos San Pedro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $
- Address: 2301 SW 44th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73119-3548
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#21. Chelinos Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5900 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73112-4277
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. San Marcos Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: not available
- Address: 2301 SW 59th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73119-6812
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qqXLO_0ciz95co00
Tripadvisor

#19. San Marcos Resturant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1732 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-1716
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#18. OSO Paseo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 603 NW 28th, Oklahoma City, OK 73103
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#17. Casa Perico Mexican Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4521 NW 63rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73132-6902
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CMwFq_0ciz95co00
Tripadvisor

#16. On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 120 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107-6514
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g3Bpr_0ciz95co00
Tripadvisor

#15. Casa Perico Mexican Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12219 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120-7835
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4722I7_0ciz95co00
Tripadvisor

#14. Hacienda Tacos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12086 N May Ave 122nd & May Ave/Inside Northpark Mall, Oklahoma City, OK 73120
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UTUZC_0ciz95co00
Tripadvisor

#13. Monterey Jack's Cafe Y Cantina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 801 S Air Depot Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73110
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#12. Zapatas Mexican Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1012 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-1702
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#11. Ted's Cafe Escondido

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 300 Outlet Shoppes Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73128-1028
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Los Vaqueros

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 1114 S Air Depot Blvd Ste. 2, Oklahoma City, OK 73110-4872
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xPTv7_0ciz95co00
Tripadvisor

#9. Revolucion Taqueria & Cantina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 916 NW 6th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73106-7243
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XaDNS_0ciz95co00
Tripadvisor

#8. Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3001 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNMam_0ciz95co00
Tripadvisor

#7. Mama Roja

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (199 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9219 Lake Hefner Pkwy, Oklahoma City, OK 73120-2063
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ufdOW_0ciz95co00
Tripadvisor

#6. Iguana Mexican Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (163 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9 NW 9th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-5806
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. 1492 New World Latin Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1207 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73103-3722
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XICLO_0ciz95co00
Tripadvisor

#4. Ted's Cafe Escondido

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8324 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73139-9214
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ilud_0ciz95co00
Tripadvisor

#3. Barrios Fine Mexican Dishes

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1000 N Hudson Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-2616
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JTRdu_0ciz95co00
Tripadvisor

#2. Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (282 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17 East Sheridan Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73104
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#1. Ted's Cafe Escondido

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2836 NW 68th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73116-4615
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

