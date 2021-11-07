CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Detectives Arrest Two Suspects in Connection with Murder Case on Ell Lane: Charles County Sheriff's Office

 1 day ago

CCSO

On September 10 at 11:48 p.m., officers responded to the 12100 block of Ell Lane in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Arick Jordan Jackson, 25, of Washington, D.C., outside of the apartment building with a gunshot wound; he was pronounced deceased on the scene. Detectives assigned to the Homicide Unit pursued leads and identified two suspects.

Darius Delonte Newman, 33, of Clinton, was arrested on September 21 and charged with accessory after the fact first-degree murder, accessory after the fact second-degree murder, and accessory after the fact. Jermaine Christopher Stringer, 35, of Accokeek, was arrested in Washington, D.C. on October 5 with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service task force. He was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm due to a previous felony conviction, and other related charges. Stringer and Newman are being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Detective Weaver at 301-609-6571. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

Jackie Huntley
6d ago

thank you for getting these criminals/killers off our streets so life can be safer for us

